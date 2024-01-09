Is Colabor Group Inc.'s (TSE:GCL) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Most readers would already be aware that Colabor Group's (TSE:GCL) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on Colabor Group's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Colabor Group is:

6.8% = CA$7.4m ÷ CA$109m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every CA$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CA$0.07.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Colabor Group's Earnings Growth And 6.8% ROE

When you first look at it, Colabor Group's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 17%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Colabor Group grew its net income at a significant rate of 32% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Colabor Group's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 10% in the same period, which is great to see.

TSX:GCL Past Earnings Growth January 9th 2024

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Colabor Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Colabor Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Colabor Group doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Colabor Group certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Colabor Group.

