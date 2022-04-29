U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,131.93
    -155.57 (-3.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,977.21
    -939.18 (-2.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,334.64
    -536.89 (-4.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,864.10
    -53.84 (-2.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.11
    -1.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.90
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    -0.40 (-1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    +0.0240 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2570
    +0.0111 (+0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8300
    -1.0070 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,617.74
    -1,333.86 (-3.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.12
    -27.23 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

Colabor Group Releases Results of Shareholder Votes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Colabor Group Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • COLFF
Colabor Group Inc.
Colabor Group Inc.

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) (“Colabor” or the “Corporation”) held its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) on April 29, 2022. A total of 78,771,539 common shares representing 77.26% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation were represented in person and by proxy at the Meeting.

At this Meeting, the following resolutions were approved:

Election of Directors

The seven candidates proposed as Directors were duly elected to the Board of Directors of Colabor by majority vote, as follows:

NAMES

IN FAVOR

WITHHELD

Number

%

Number

%

Danièle Bergeron

76,469,494

98.28%

1,339,798

1.72%

Jean Gattuso

77,655,859

99.80%

153,433

0.20%

J. Michael Horgan

77,662,948

99.81%

146,344

0.19%

Robert B. Johnston

76,132,686

97.85%

1,676,606

2.15%

Denis Mathieu

67,954,373

87.33%

9,854,919

12.67%

François R. Roy

77,588,859

99.72%

220,433

0.28%

Warren J. White

77,661,859

99.81%

147,433

0.19%

Appointment of Auditor

The resolution appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP/s.r.l./s.e.n.r.l., to act as auditor of the Corporation until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until the appointment of its successor, and authorizing the Board of Directors of the Corporation to fix its remuneration, was approved in a proportion of 99.97%.

About Colabor:

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fresh fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

For further information:

Pierre Blanchette
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Colabor Group Inc.
Tel.: 450-449-4911 extension 1308
investors@colabor.com

Danielle Ste-Marie
Ste-Marie Strategy and Communications Inc.
Investor Relations
450-449-0026 ext. 1180


Recommended Stories

  • WRTV News at 5 | April 28, 2022

    WRTV News at 5 | April 28, 2022

  • Cornelius-based SPAC calling it quits after failing to find partner

    Mallard Acquisition Corp., a $110 million special purpose acquisition company based in Cornelius, is shutting down after having failed in two years to find a merger partner to purchase and take public.

  • SoundHound's shares just hit Wall Street after it completed a now-unusual SPAC merger

    Last year saw a record number of companies going public via mergers with blank-check companies. This year, they've become few and far between.

  • Friday’s stock market close indicates 'classic bear market': Strategist

    Bay Street Capital Holdings CIO William Huston and Ted Oakley, Oxbow Advisors Managing Partner, join Yahoo Finance Live to examine this week's bear market indicators, Nasdaq outlook, inflation, the Fed's interest rate hikes, and crypto and digital asset investments.

  • A rough 4 months for stocks: S&P 500 books the worst start to a year since 1939. Here’s what pros say you should do now.

    April showers apparently bring dramatically lower markets on Wall Street, and this month's slump for the S&P 500 was a doozy.

  • Nio Stock Soared Today. But Beware: It Could Crash.

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) surged Friday morning as investors took note of the company's 20F annual report filed today and some good news coming in from China, Nio's domestic market. Investors might know that foreign stocks, particularly Chinese stocks, face the threat of being delisted from U.S. stock exchanges if the underlying companies fail to comply with the audit rules as outlined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA). Under the law, foreign companies whose audit reports haven't been accessible for the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) to inspect for three years at a stretch will be asked to delist their shares in the U.S. The SEC recently started identifying and naming such companies publicly.

  • Elon Musk reportedly has new Twitter CEO lined up

    Elon Musk reportedly has plans for Twitter's C-suite. The Tesla CEO whose recent $44 billion bid to acquire Twitter was accepted by its board is now putting plans in place for a new CEO at the San Francisco company, according to Reuters, which reported that Musk has decided on who he plans to appoint but has yet to publicly release the name. Musk reportedly reiterated to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor that he isn't confident regarding the company’s management — a tone he had struck in his earlier SEC filings — and he also told banks that he plans to create a way to monetize tweets that go viral or include important information and suggested charging a fee when third-party websites quote or embed tweets from verified accounts.

  • Amazon stock plunges 14% in biggest one-day drop since 2006

    Shares of Amazon plunged 12% on Friday, marking its biggest intraday drop since July 2014. The drop comes one day after the tech titan reported its first quarterly loss in seven years.

  • Amazon, Ford hit by massive losses on Rivian investments

    Rivian's recent stock performance may have burned a hole in many a retail investor portfolio. It's also burned a big hole in Ford, and now Amazon's, quarterly performance.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Doubling Down on Falling Stock

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has dropped 48% so far this year amid the slump in technology stocks.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slide to end April with steep losses, S&P 500 drops 8.8% in worst month since March 2020

    U.S. stock futures opened sharply lower Thursday evening to give back gains after a regular-session rally, with a fresh set of mixed quarterly results from some major technology companies weighing on index futures.

  • Nvidia Is Down 37% in 2022: Is It Time to Buy?

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are down 33.8% year to date, compared to a 19.2% drop in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra recently downgraded Nvidia over signs that selling prices for GPUs are starting to fall. Online retailer Newegg is currently showing discounted prices for Nvidia's more expensive GeForce RTX GPUs, and if these lower prices reflect lower demand, that could spell lower revenue for Nvidia's gaming segment, which provided nearly half of the company's sales in its fiscal 2022 (which ended in January).

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing April Stocks?

    A combination of disappointing earnings results, ongoing pressures from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a slew of macroeconomic concerns have prompted investors to become even more risk-averse. With bearish momentum gripping the market, some big names have seen their stock prices slashed. Read on for a countdown of the Dow Jones' three worst-performing stocks in April and a look into whether or not these companies are worth investing in right now.

  • Musk Makes a Big Promise After Selling Millions of Tesla Shares

    Billionaire and Tesla CEO is in the process of acquiring microblogging website Twitter for $44 billion.

  • Why Rivian Stock Was Down Friday

    EV maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been on investors' radar this week for the wrong reason. While past performance isn't necessarily indicative of future results, the drag Rivian stock has had on the first-quarter earnings reported by Ford and then Amazon may have turned off some Rivian investors. Ford was forced to report a $3.1 billion loss in its first quarter after including a mark-to-market loss of $5.4 billion from its Rivian holding.

  • Here's Why Rivian Stock Is Sinking This Week and Could Fall Further

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock is losing ground again in this week's trading. The company's share price was down roughly 4.3% from last week's close ahead of Friday's market open, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. As with many other growth stocks, Rivian's valuation has recently been hit hard due to a combination of macroeconomic and geopolitical pressures.

  • Here's Why ChargePoint Holdings Stock Is Sinking This Week and Could Fall Further

    ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) stock is sliding this week. The electric vehicle (EV) charging company's share price was down roughly 6.6% from the end of last week heading into Friday's market open, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. While there doesn't appear to have been any fresh business-specific news driving ChargePoint's share price lower, the market has been weighing mounting macroeconomic and geopolitical risk factors.

  • My Biggest Concern With Carvana

    Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is trying to give the used car buying process an e-commerce touch, striving for click-to-buy ease, no haggling, and no spending hours at the dealership. Carvana is a rapidly growing company; revenue growth has averaged 103% annually over the past five years. Ideally, a company's revenue grows faster than its expenses, leading to positive free cash flow, cash profits left after operating expenses, and capital investments.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Surging Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged this morning and was trading up 6.9% as of 10 a.m. ET. Nio filed its annual report this morning, and there's some good news pouring in from China as well. Although Nio already announced its full-year numbers in March, today's regulatory filing is a reminder to investors about where the company stands.