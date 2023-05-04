U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,061.22
    -29.53 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,127.74
    -286.50 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,966.40
    -58.93 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,718.81
    -20.47 (-1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.74
    +0.18 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    2,057.10
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    26.35
    +0.12 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1024
    -0.0045 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3510
    -0.0520 (-1.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2579
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2230
    -0.4030 (-0.30%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,800.81
    -254.71 (-0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    631.02
    -6.49 (-1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,702.64
    -85.73 (-1.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,157.95
    +34.75 (+0.12%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance on what you need to know from Apple's earnings call

Colabor Group Releases Results of Shareholder Votes

Colabor Group Inc.
·2 min read
Colabor Group Inc.
Colabor Group Inc.

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) (“Colabor” or the “Corporation”) held its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) on May 4, 2023. A total of 74,217,761 common shares representing 72.79% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation were represented in person and by proxy at the Meeting.

At this Meeting, the following resolutions were approved:

Election of Directors

The seven candidates proposed as Directors were duly elected to the Board of Directors of Colabor by majority vote, as follows:

NAMES

IN FAVOR

AGAINST

Number

%

Number

%

Marc Beauchamp

73,067,795

99.72%

201,709

0.28%

Danièle Bergeron

73,108,995

99.78%

160,509

0.22%

Jean Gattuso

73,070,495

99.73%

199,009

0.27%

Robert B. Johnston

70,847,708

96.69%

2,421,796

3.31%

Denis Mathieu

66,219,056

90.38%

7,050,448

9.62%

François R. Roy

73,020,195

99.66%

249,309

0.34%

Warren J. White

73,084,395

99.75%

185,109

0.25%


Appointment of Auditor

The resolution appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP/s.r.l./s.e.n.r.l., to act as auditor of the Corporation until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until the appointment of its successor, and authorizing the Board of Directors of the Corporation to fix its remuneration, was approved in a proportion of 98.38%.

Approval of Unallocated Options under the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan

Shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting also voted 76.79% in favour of an ordinary resolution regarding the approval of unallocated options under the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan.

About Colabor:

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as meat, fresh fish and seafood, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

For further information:

Pierre Blanchette
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Colabor Group Inc.
Tel.: 450-449-4911 extension 1308
investors@colabor.com

Danielle Ste-Marie
Ste-Marie Strategy and Communications Inc.
Investor Relations
450-449-0026 ext. 1180