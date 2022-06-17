U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,658.75
    -8.02 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,798.46
    -128.61 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,701.69
    +55.59 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,664.53
    +14.69 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.86
    -4.73 (-4.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.20
    -8.70 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    -0.30 (-1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0465
    -0.0091 (-0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2940
    -0.0130 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2197
    -0.0157 (-1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1460
    +2.9060 (+2.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,515.92
    -514.32 (-2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.38
    +6.44 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,059.43
    +14.45 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

Colambda Technologies sites revenues of its subsidiary, Job Aire Group

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NCRE

TUCSON, Ariz., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is being issued by Colambda Technologies (Pink OTC: NCRE):

Colambda Technologies sites revenues of its subsidiary, Job Aire Group

Colambda Technologies Inc, formerly named New Century Resources Corporation proudly announces, its subsidiary, Job Aire Group (JAG) www.jobairegroup.us , has opened a satellite office in Mexico City giving it greater access to international markets.

Nick Ammons, JAG President, indicated the year-to-date revenues are over $10,000,000 (ten million dollars). Ammons expects to grow JAG, diversify its market presence, and facilitate Colambda Technologies' move into manufacturing of the Emissions Zero Module technology on a much larger scale.

JAG was acquired to facilitate the development of Colambda Technologies' flagship product, the Emissions Zero Module, for use on piston driven general aviation (GA) aircraft and to obtain Premarket Approval from the FAA for use on all GA aircraft. JAG is a multi-technical aviation company specializing in contract labor, aircraft and engine inspection, and aeronautical engineering. The company also assists clients with aircraft repair and refurbishment.

Explanatory Note
Colambda Technologies Inc is awaiting final FINRA/OTC approval on a new ticker symbol and completion of the previously announced merger contemplated by a Merger Agreement entered into on November 19, 2021, between New Century Resources Corporation and privately held Emissions Zero Module, Inc., (EZM), a Wyoming company. Although final closing of the merger has not yet been completed, FINRA/OTC required the parties to file the certificates of merger with their respective states prior to final closing. As a result, for corporate state law purposes, the entities have merged. The Company filed an amendment to its certificate of incorporation to change its name to Colambda Technologies, Inc. The name change became effective under Nevada law on January 4, 2022. Job Aire Group was acquired by Emissions Zero Module, Inc on January 1, 2022.

The Company previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a definitive Proxy Statement with respect to the Merger and proposed related transactions, (filed on December 12, 2021).

See SEC website for a copy of filing: https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=1104462.

Upon completion of the merger and following FINRA/OTC approval the Company intends to file a Form 8-K with the SEC that will include information relative to the new management, financial condition and financial statements as required under SEC regulations to include the business of EZM and JAG.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/colambda-technologies-sites-revenues-of-its-subsidiary-job-aire-group-301570114.html

SOURCE Colambda Technologies

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Aggressively Sold Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. While riding Buffett's coattails has been a moneymaking strategy for decades, it's equally important to take note of the stocks that the world's most successful investor and his investing team are selling or avoiding. Thus far in 2022, Warren Buffett has overseen the aggressive selling of the following five stocks.

  • Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban says the crypto crash reminds him of Warren Buffett’s advice: ‘When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked’

    According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, companies sustained by “cheap money” without “valid business prospects” will disappear during this crypto market downturn. The real game-changing innovation will show through, he says.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Fed Rate Hikes Will End Sooner Than You Think. What That Means for the Stock Market.

    Already, very early signs of slowing demand and inflation are cropping up. If the economy averts all-out disaster, then stabilizing or declining rates would spur a market rebound.

  • Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 10 Value Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 10 value stock picks from Bill Gates’ 2022 portfolio. If you want to skip our discussion on the latest developments in Gates’ Foundation, go directly to Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 5 Value Stock Picks. Founded in 2000, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest private charitable organization in […]

  • Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI three-year decrease in earnings delivers investors with a 4.4% loss

    For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But its...

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    Remember TINA? She’s the one everyone was talking about for the past few years, when it came to buying stocks. ‘There is no alternative,’ they said – pointing out that the near-zero interest rate policy has pushed bond yields down to nothing, and that the housing crisis of 2008 had left investors wary of the real estate market – and stocks were the highest returning game in town. Not anymore. The Federal Reserve has just cracked the whip on rate hikes, implementing a 0.75% increase to the benchm

  • Leuthold Worst Case Has S&P 500 Overshooting Its Historic Floor

    (Bloomberg) -- Downward spiraling stocks are showing no signs of finding a floor. Brace yourself, because at least one forecasting framework says the bottom may still be a ways away.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empi

  • Revlon Stock Soars on Report of Potential Acquisition Out of Bankruptcy

    The Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries is considering buying out Revlon, business channel ET Now reported.

  • Market Sell-Off: 3 Stocks at Their Cheapest Valuations in Years

    It's official: The S&P 500 is in a bear market -- defined as a drop of 20% or more in the index. Since 1950, there have been 11 bear markets in the S&P 500, lasting about one year on average from start to finish. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) operates a massive payments network connecting 392 million consumers with 34 million merchants worldwide.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks to Watch in June

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks to watch in June. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks to Watch in June. Reports indicate that short-sellers are increasing their bets on the SPDR S&P 500 Exchange-Traded Fund Trust at the quickest […]

  • AMC shareholders reject executive compensation plan

    The world's largest theater chain certainly has felt support from shareholders since the pandemic started, but they rejected an executive compensation plan at the company's annual meeting. This included a $19 million package for Chairman and CEO Adam Aron.

  • Wall Street is officially in a bear market: What strategists say investors should do

    History suggests stocks may have further to fall even with the S&P 500 having entered a bear market.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Which is Best for Your Finances?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • China Accepts Ant’s Financial Holding Bid, Reuters Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank has agreed to accept Ant Group Co.’s application to set up a financial holding company, Reuters reported, clearing a path for the fintech giant to potentially revive its listing plans following a lengthy regulatory overhaul.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got

  • Should You Buy Shopify Now or Wait Until After Its Stock Split?

    Back in April, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) announced its plans for a 10-for-1 stock split that will also boost CEO Tobi Lütke's voting stake to 40% by issuing a new class of "founder's shares." The maneuver might generate some fresh investor interest in Shopify's stock, which has lost more than three-quarters of its value this year amid concerns about its high valuation and slowing growth in a post-lockdown market. Should investors buy Shopify right now as the market looks the other way?

  • Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD): When Will It Breakeven?

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Kyndryl Holdings, Inc.'s ( NYSE:KD ) business as it appears the company...

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Split On Track Amid Several Big Headwinds

    General Electric is set to emerge as an aviation pure play, but faces recession risks and other big headwinds. Is GE stock a buy or sell now?

  • How Much Interest Can You Earn on $1 Million?

    Once you have $1 million in assets, you can look seriously at living entirely off the returns of a portfolio. After all, the S&P 500 alone averages 10% returns per year. Setting aside taxes and down-year investment portfolio management, a … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can You Earn on $1 million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

    In an upbeat research note, Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer laid out the bull case for buying Nvidia (NVDA) stock -- why he rates it "outperform" and expects Nvidia shares to nearly double to $300 over the next 12 months. (To watch Schafer's track record, click here) As Schafer tells it, Nvidia's software and chips have made the company essential to the "AI ecosystem," giving Nvidia management "unique visibility as they develop products in lockstep with cloud hyperscale customers." The company'