Colbeck Capital Management COO Morris Beyda Speaks at 2022 Cybersecurity Forum

·2 min read

NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colbeck Capital Management, a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending, is pleased to share that Morris Beyda, Partner, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer of Colbeck Capital participated in the recent 2022 Cybersecurity Forum in New York City. Each year, the Forum features critical topics in cybersecurity and issues that can present themselves to organizations without proper awareness or due diligence.

Morris Beyda

During the event, which was streamed live on May 19, the keynote presentation and panel discussion centered on topics in cybersecurity as it poses threats to financial institutions in particular. Keynote and panel speakers shared best practices to create and maintain secure working environments for their employees and their clients' data. Beyda featured as part of the panel discussion highlighting these topics alongside representatives from Moody's Investors Service, BW Cyber, and Google.

Presenters and panelists discussed examples and specific threats that financial companies can face in the new wave of cyber attacks and how they can mitigate these issues in their own infrastructures. Discussion also included tactics for managing incidents and helping firms establish security protocols that can foster a positive and safe reputation with their network. Learning outcomes also included how to build trust with clients, effective assessment of current threats, and regulatory expectations regarding cybersecurity for firm compliance.

The Forum is hosted each year by the CFA Society New York, which focuses on bringing together investment professionals for the exchange of information and betterment of the industry. The Society maintains active programs for leadership development and continuing education for professionals year-round with the goal of serving the needs of members and investment professionals in the community. The 2022 Cybersecurity Forum is one such event that acknowledges the need to protect data and services for firms, clients, and community members in a world that has become more open to remote access and employment.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions. Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, the principals have extensive experience investing through market cycles at leading institutions such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/colbeck-capital-management-coo-morris-beyda-speaks-at-2022-cybersecurity-forum-301560794.html

SOURCE Colbeck Capital Management

