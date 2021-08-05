U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

Colbeck Capital Management Provides $58.5 Million Facility to American Biodiesel Producer

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colbeck Capital Management announced it had provided a $58.5 million facility to ramp up operations of an American fuel producer. The growth capital will support the new company's production, storage, and distribution of biodiesel.

Colbeck Capital Management (www.colbeck.com) (PRNewsfoto/Colbeck Capital Management)
Colbeck Capital Management (www.colbeck.com) (PRNewsfoto/Colbeck Capital Management)

"We are proud to support our partners as they promote the global use of environmentally-friendly, sustainably-produced fuels," said Jason Colodne, managing director and founding partner of Colbeck Capital. "As the country takes steps toward reducing carbon output, we are thrilled to support an American producer of low-carbon, clean-burning fuel."

Biodiesel is widely considered a carbon-efficient alternative to other fuels as its feedstocks are typically natural, renewable, or the recycled by-product of other production processes. As a result, biodiesel can be over 70% less carbon-intensive than petroleum diesel. Biodiesel also significantly reduces emissions of carbon monoxide, particulate matter, unburned hydrocarbons, and sulfates compared to traditional fuels. Studies suggest that biodiesel reduces emissions of carcinogenic compounds by as much as 85% compared to petrodiesel.

Colbeck Capital's history of strategic lending spans a broad array of industries and geographies, as the team responds to the rapidly evolving capital landscape and provides innovative solutions for their clients. For more information on Colbeck Capital's previous transactions, please visit http://colbeck.com/news.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management is a strategic lender that partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions to meet their evolving needs. Founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, Colbeck Capital has offices in New York City and Los Angeles. To learn more about Colbeck Capital, visit www.colbeck.com.

