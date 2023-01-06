Colbeck Capital Management Supported City Harvest 2022 Holiday Food Drive

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colbeck Capital Management announced its support of the Horowitz family hosting the 2022 City Harvest Holiday Food Drive. The food drive is an annual event designed to promote donations of healthy food for families in need throughout New York City through the program's food rescue efforts. Funds will be used to help prevent healthy food from going to waste across the city as volunteers rescue and reappropriate it through charitable distribution channels to those in need.

City Harvest has rescued nearly 75 million pounds of food in 2022, saving it from becoming waste and ensuring that it is used to support those who struggle to obtain healthy foods for themselves and their families. Distribution includes over 450 food pantries, soup kitchens, and community partners as well as mobile markets across New York City's five boroughs. The tax-deductible donations for this year's holiday food drive will have a direct impact on the organization's ability to rescue and deliver food, with just $250 helping recover and distribute 580 pounds of food.

The nonprofit organization was founded over 40 years ago to assist with food rescue efforts designed to help residents who struggled to feed themselves by tapping into the city's food surplus. City Harvest also works hard throughout the year to educate communities regarding nutrition while also expanding community capacity for donations and distribution of food within local systems. As of year-end 2022, City Harvest has rescued a total of more than one billion pounds of food and shared it with New Yorkers in need.

Colbeck Capital Management (colbeck.com) is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions. Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Colbeck was founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, and its principals have extensive experience investing through different market cycles at leading institutions, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

