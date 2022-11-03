U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,719.89
    -39.80 (-1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,001.25
    -146.51 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,342.94
    -181.86 (-1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,779.73
    -9.41 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.95
    -2.05 (-2.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.10
    -17.90 (-1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    19.48
    -0.12 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9752
    -0.0067 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    +0.0650 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1161
    -0.0230 (-2.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2240
    +0.5220 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,245.16
    +93.88 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.00
    -3.68 (-0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Colbeck Capital Management Supports Project Apollo

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colbeck Capital Management is proud to support Project Apollo and their mission to help those affected by the conflict in Ukraine. The Project Apollo team is dedicated to helping extract refugees from high-conflict, high-risk areas throughout the world. Currently, their efforts are centered on Ukraine and helping to not only relocate at-risk populations but also to provide essential resources in technology and education for those in need. Donations and funds go directly to rescue efforts of Ukrainians with special needs and circumstances, from fueling vehicles to funding the technology needed to keep connections strong in the war-torn country.

Project Apollo
Project Apollo

Project Apollo was founded to extract vulnerable people from areas of conflict, who are often overlooked during refugee crises. Project Apollo works to rescue and re-home these individuals with rapid and efficient accommodations. This also includes people with disabilities and those cut off from necessary utilities such as electricity or gas needed to heat their homes and cook their food.

The Project Apollo team members are armed services veterans and ex-special force members who are dedicated to the safe rescue of vulnerable people in areas of conflict. The United Kingdom-based organization coordinates worldwide efforts in response to developing needs in a variety of countries. Their three pillars of physical extraction, technological support, and education for children help propel the nonprofit organization forward. This ties directly into their mission to remove those in peril from high-conflict areas using state of the art platforms that allow for connection during and after their extraction. The organization also provides access to educational resources via its custom mobile application for children who are displaced and no longer have access to regular educational offerings.

Project Apollo continues to send individuals into Ukraine and to work directly with citizens to help address ongoing needs. This has included the facilitation and delivery of medical supplies for front-line units in eastern Ukraine, where forces continue to work to recapture Russian occupied territory. The team has helped guide in 44 tons of vital supplies that were distributed locally to victims of the conflict. Rescue efforts have also included specialized missions such as one to help rescue a family of four including a grandmother with Parkinson's Disease and a young boy with autism. The family was successfully contacted and evacuated to Moldova after a 1,500-mile journey. Once individuals are relocated, they are also given assistance including resources for parents and caregivers to navigate their new surroundings and maintain a sense of normalcy for their children.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management (colbeck.com) is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions. Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Colbeck was founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, and its principals have extensive experience investing through different market cycles at leading institutions, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

Colbeck Capital Management (www.colbeck.com) (PRNewsfoto/Colbeck Capital Management)
Colbeck Capital Management (www.colbeck.com) (PRNewsfoto/Colbeck Capital Management)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/colbeck-capital-management-supports-project-apollo-301668337.html

SOURCE Colbeck Capital Management

Recommended Stories

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) were soaring 12.7% higher as of 11:19 a.m. ET on Thursday. Perhaps the most likely explanation for Axsome jumping today is that large institutional investors could be buying the biotech stock. Another possibility is that some short-sellers are covering their positions, creating upward pressure on the share prices in the process.

  • ‘Disregard for the livelihoods of millions’: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders slammed the Fed's hawkish stance — Powell responded with another 0.75% hike. Here are 3 ideas for shockproofing

    More hikes are likely coming. Can your portfolio handle it?

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Flying High Again Today

    As investor days go, Boeing (NYSE: BA) apparently had a good one. Boeing didn't have a lot of momentum coming into this week's investor day presentations. Boeing shares are down more than 40% over the past five years, weighed down first by issues involving the 737 MAX and more recently the pandemic and its impact on travel.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery stock rises despite a hefty earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down quarterly earnings for Warner Bros. Discovery, restructuring costs, and the company's guidance.

  • Barrick Gold (GOLD) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Barrick Gold (GOLD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.18% and 18.16%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Fidelity (FIS) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, 2022 Guidance Cut

    Fidelity (FIS) is likely to execute share buybacks of around $500 million in the fourth quarter.

  • Why Lincoln National Is Crashing Today

    Shares of insurance company Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) are down 32.5% as of 12:59 p.m. ET in response to what can only be considered a disastrous third-quarter report. For the three-month stretch ending in September, Lincoln National turned $4.6 billion worth of revenue into a loss of nearly $2.6 billion, or a loss of $15.17 per share. The insurer's quarterly results also reflect "unfavorable notable items" totaling $2 billion worth of charges -- an adverse impact of $11.62 -- linked to a yearly review of its deferred acquisition costs and subsequent changes to its reserve assumptions.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Bounced Back Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares dipped nearly 5% Thursday morning before reversing those losses. Nio reported its October delivery data on Tuesday and investors have been digesting that information over the last two days. While Nio reported a sharp year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries last month, it was down from September, and investors are getting more anxious about impacts from continued COVID-19 restrictions in the region.

  • PayPal earnings forecast heads higher, but the stock is heading lower yet again

    PayPal Holdings Inc.'s cost-savings story began to play out in the latest quarter as the company beat expectations and raised its full-year forecast on the bottom line, though PayPal also reduced its 2022 revenue forecast in light of the economic climate.

  • Lightspeed Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022.

  • ConocoPhillips (COP) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Ups Dividend

    Higher production volumes and commodity price realizations aid ConocoPhillips' (COP) earnings in Q3.

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Alphabet

    Tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were among the companies that posted disappointing quarterly results and saw their stock prices subsequently plunge. With powerful brands such as Windows, Office, Android, and Google between them, Alphabet and Microsoft have had unquestionable impacts on consumer technology and are still likely to continue doing so well into the future. As a result, you might be wondering which is the better buy: Alphabet or Microsoft?

  • Geron (GERN) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Geron (GERN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -11.11% and 156.04%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Coinbase stock dips as the crypto platform reports an earnings, revenue miss

    Crypto reporter David Hollerith examines Coinbase shares following its recent earnings miss.

  • Amazon, Twitter, and Lyft announce layoffs or hiring freezes amid tech slowdown

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses how the slowdown in tech is affecting companies' hiring plans.

  • PayPal Earnings Beat On Cost Cutting But Shares Fall On Weak Guidance

    PayPal reported third-quarter earnings that topped estimates as cost-cutting moves kicked in but payment volume came in below views.

  • Why General Electric Stock Soared More Than 25% in October

    Shares in industrial conglomerate General Electric (NYSE: GE) soared a whopping 25.7% in October, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Its healthcare business has suffered revenue shortfalls due to ongoing supply chain dfficulties (management now expects $2.6 billion in GE Healthcare profit compared to initial expectations for $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion). GE Renewable Energy is set to lose $2 billion this year as the wind power industry continues to suffer supply chain challenges, declining demand (due to political uncertainty), and ultra-competitive pricing.

  • Lumen (LUMN) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

    Lumen's (LUMN) Q3 performance was affected by revenue decline across all segments.

  • Why Fortinet Stock Crashed Today

    Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) shareholders were heading for the exits this morning after the company reported its third-quarter financial results. Instead, Fortinet's top and bottom lines both beat analysts' consensus estimates.