Colbeck Capital Sponsors 2022 Dream Big Event

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colbeck Capital Management supported Futures and Options as a sponsor at their Dream Big Event. The fundraiser and gala was held on Thursday, October 20 at The Plaza in New York City and played host to a variety of award recipients throughout the evening. The event also featured a silent auction and raffle in support of the Futures and Options career programs and internships, which are leveraged by thousands of youths across the city.

Dream Big is just one of the ways that Futures and Options endeavors to raise funds throughout the year. The nonprofit organization relies on donations to fund its various youth education programs, which are centered on helping students develop their professional skills and pursue higher education. Programs focus on historically underrepresented communities to help them develop transferable skills and be competitive in today's economy. Collaborations with employers across New York City help youth further develop their career skills and give them access to vital networking opportunities.

Futures and Options is dedicated to encouraging a diverse and prepared workforce, helping program participants nurture their skills in areas such as critical thinking, collaboration, and interpersonal relations. Founded in 1995, the program has evolved along with the changing needs of the youth in New York City over the decades, with program expansion for college counseling, alumni engagement, internship programs, and externship access. Participants from all walks of life are encouraged to leverage career essentials to maximize their experience in the workforce as key contributors and game changers.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management (colbeck.com) is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions. Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Colbeck was founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, and its principals have extensive experience investing through different market cycles at leading institutions, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

