The cold has arrived. Here's some indoor activities in Holland to explore

HOLLAND — As the snow finally begins to fly, residents need more options than staying home and watching Netflix.

Fortunately, Holland offers something for everyone. Here are eight indoor activities to take part in this winter:

Go swimming

Holland Aquatic Center is a must-visit this winter. A single-day pass for the center at 550 Maple Ave. is $13 for nonresidents and $7 for residents. The pass provides access to family splash time, preschool splash time, open therapy, regular lap swim, a fitness room and an indoor track.

See a movie on the big screen

There are several movie theaters in the area, including heated reclined seats at Sperry’s Moviehouse (84 W. Eighth St.) and great snacks at the AMC Holland 8 (12270 James St.) and the GQT Holland 7 (500 S. Waverly Road). With titles like "Wonka," "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," "The Color Purple," "Trolls Band Together" and the long-awaited musical reboot of "Mean Girls" out now, the timing is spot-on.

Visit Holland Museum

The beauty of Holland Museum — 31 W. 10th St. — is you'll truly find something for all ages. Bring children to the Spark!Lab Smithsonian exhibit or check out "Newsflash: The Story of Journalism in Holland" for a history lesson of your own.

Shop at Holland's Indoor Farmers Market

Need to fill your fresh fix? The Holland Farmers Market still offers fresh vegetables, meats, and other goods from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of the month from January-April inside the Civic Center.

See a live show

In the mood for some live entertainment? Park Theatre is probably more your speed. The organization offers regular karaoke nights, open mic nights, stand-up comedy and a wide variety of live music. Get the schedule at parktheatreholland.org.

Check out these entertainment centers

Holland is home to three major entertainment centers: Bam, The Lost City and Urban Air Adventure Park. The Lost City is located inside Holland Town Center, and offers mini-golf, mini-bowling, laser tag and arcade games galore. Bam has a full menu of food, a bar, axe-throwing, laser tag, bowling and an arcade at 478 E. 16th St.

Urban Air, inside The Shops at Westshore, is focused on — you guessed it — trampolines. The center also has rides, mini-golf, a trapeze, virtual reality, bowling, a ropes course, climbing walls, and more.

The Poppy Peach carries women's fashion, home décor and Michigan-themed accessories.

Support local businesses!

It’s no secret that downtown Holland is littered with local businesses and snowmelt-lined sidewalks. Head over to the Holland Peanut Store for a sweet treat, grab a family breakfast at Windmill Restaurant or re-outfit your wardrobe with the latest from Jean Marie's.

When you're done, pop into Paint a Pot at 390 E. Eighth St. — Holland's very own ceramic studio.

For a complete list of events, visit holland.org.

