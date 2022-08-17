U.S. markets open in 6 hours 45 minutes

Cold Brew Coffee Market to record USD 1.37 Bn growth --Driven by increasing popularity of instant coffee among millennials and product launches

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cold brew coffee market is expected to grow by USD 1.37 billion between 2020 and 2025, according to the research report by Technavio. The market observed a YOY growth of 26.24% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 26.44% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the market. In addition, factors such as recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies are discussed in the report. Understand the scope of the report by Downloading Sample PDF Report Here

Latest market research report titled Cold Brew Coffee Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
The market is mainly driven by the increasing popularity of cold brew coffee among millennials and new product launches. The spending power of millennials in both developed and developing countries has increased significantly across the world. Besides, the consumption of cold brew coffee and instant coffee is high among millennials. In order to target the population segment, vendors in the market are offering a wide range of products. For example, Starbucks introduced three new products as part of its Cold Craft range in the last three years. These products are Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew, Cold Brew Vanilla Sweet Cream, and Cappuccino Freddo. Similarly, in 2019, Califia Farms launched nitro draft lattes with oat milk in a can as a strategy to expand the product line of non-dairy cold brew coffees. Such innovative product launches are expected to foster the growth of the global cold brew coffee market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rising number of mergers and acquisitions will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Cold Brew Coffee Market: Rising number of mergers and acquisitions

Vendors operating in the global cold brew coffee market are focusing on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to expand their product portfolio and as well as their market presence. For instance, in June 2021, Starbucks Coffee Company announced a community impact partnership with Seattle Kraken Ice Hockey Team. Many large players are acquiring small vendors to gain access to new products at lower costs. The adoption of such strategies is helping vendors increase their market shares and drive more revenue. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"The proliferation of organized retailing outlets worldwide and the health benefits associated with the consumption of cold brew coffee will further accelerate the growth of the market", says an analyst at Technavio.

Cold Brew Coffee Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the cold brew coffee market by product (Arabica-based cold brew coffee, Robusta-based cold brew coffee, and Liberica-based cold brew coffee) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the cold brew coffee market in 2021, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the rising number of organized retailing outlets in the region offering cold brew coffee products and the increasing frequency of new product launches.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Sample Report Now

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Cold Brew Coffee Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.44%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.37 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

26.24

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 57%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, UK, Germany, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Califia Farms LLC, Gradys Cold Brew, HighBrewCoffee, Kohana Coffee, La Colombe Coffee Roasters, Nestle SA, Heartland Food Products Group, RISE Brewing Co., Starbucks Coffee Company, and The Coca-Cola Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary                         

2. Market Landscape              

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01:  Parent market

Exhibit 02:  Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03:  Value chain analysis: Packaged Foods and Meats

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Primary processing

2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing

2.2.5 Outbound logistics

2.2.6 End-customers

2.2.7 Marketing and sales

2.2.8 Services

3. Market Sizing                      

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05:  Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06:  Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                         

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product              

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15:  Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16:  Comparison by Product

5.3 Arabica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17:  Arabica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18:  Arabica-based cold brew coffee - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Robusta-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19:  Robusta-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20:  Robusta-based cold brew coffee - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Liberica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21:  Liberica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 22:  Liberica-based cold brew coffee - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23:  Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape                        

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 24:  Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                    

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25:  Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26:  Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27:  North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31:  APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32:  APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33:  South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35:  MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36:  MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37:  Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38:  Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                  

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing popularity of instant coffee among millennials and product launch

8.1.2 Proliferation of organized retailing outlets worldwide

8.1.3 Health-promoting benefits of cold brew coffee

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Surging demand for substitute products

8.2.2 Distribution challenges

8.2.3 Possible health implications of caffeine

Exhibit 39:  Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Rising number of mergers and acquisitions as well as opening new chains

8.3.2 Growing influence of online retailing

8.3.3 Increasing demand for organic and private labels

9. Vendor Landscape                            

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40:  Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41:  Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42:  Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis               

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43:  Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44:  Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Califia Farms LLC

Exhibit 45:  Califia Farms LLC - Overview

Exhibit 46:  Califia Farms LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 47:  Califia Farms LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Gradys Cold Brew

Exhibit 48:  Gradys Cold Brew - Overview

Exhibit 49:  Gradys Cold Brew - Product and service

Exhibit 50:  Gradys Cold Brew - Key offerings

10.5 Heartland Food Products Group

Exhibit 51:  Heartland Food Products Group - Overview

Exhibit 52:  Heartland Food Products Group - Product and service

Exhibit 53:  Heartland Food Products Group - Key offerings

10.6 HighBrewCoffee

Exhibit 54:  HighBrewCoffee - Overview

Exhibit 55:  HighBrewCoffee - Product and service

Exhibit 56:  HighBrewCoffee - Key offerings

10.7 Kohana Coffee

Exhibit 57:  Kohana Coffee - Overview

Exhibit 58:  Kohana Coffee - Product and service

Exhibit 59:  Kohana Coffee - Key offerings

10.8 La Colombe Coffee Roasters

Exhibit 60:  La Colombe Coffee Roasters - Overview

Exhibit 61:  La Colombe Coffee Roasters - Product and service

Exhibit 62:  La Colombe Coffee Roasters - Key news

Exhibit 63:  La Colombe Coffee Roasters - Key offerings

10.9 Nestle SA

Exhibit 64:  Nestle SA - Overview

Exhibit 65:  Nestle SA - Business segments

Exhibit 66:  Nestle SA - Key news

Exhibit 67:  Nestle SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 68:  Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.10 RISE Brewing Co.

Exhibit 69:  RISE Brewing Co.  - Overview

Exhibit 70:  RISE Brewing Co.  - Product and service

Exhibit 71:  RISE Brewing Co.  - Key offerings

10.11 Starbucks Coffee Company

Exhibit 72:  Starbucks Coffee Company - Overview

Exhibit 73:  Starbucks Coffee Company - Business segments

Exhibit 74:  Starbucks Coffee Company - Key news

Exhibit 75:  Starbucks Coffee Company - Key offerings

Exhibit 76:  Starbucks Coffee Company - Segment focus

10.12 The Coca-Cola Co.

Exhibit 77:  The Coca-Cola Co. - Overview

Exhibit 78:  The Coca-Cola Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 79:  The Coca-Cola Company - Key news

Exhibit 80:  The Coca-Cola Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 81:  The Coca-Cola Co. - Segment focus

11. Appendix                           

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Definition

11.1.2 ????Objectives

11.1.3 ????Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 82: ?Currency conversion rates for US$?

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 83: ?Research Methodology

Exhibit 84: ??Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

Exhibit 85: ??Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/cold-brew-coffeemarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cold-brew-coffee-market-to-record-usd-1-37-bn-growth-driven-by-increasing-popularity-of-instant-coffee-among-millennials-and-product-launches-301605228.html

SOURCE Technavio

