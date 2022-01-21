U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

Cold Brew Coffee Market to Record 26.24 % Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 |Increasing Popularity of Instant Coffee among Millennials to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Cold Brew Coffee Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Cold Brew Coffee Market Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Califia Farms LLC, Grady's Cold Brew, HighBrewCoffee, Kohana Coffee, La Colombe Coffee Roasters, Nestle SA, Heartland Food Products Group, RISE Brewing Co., Starbucks Coffee Company, and The Coca-Cola Co. among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Product (arabica-based cold brew coffee, robusta-based cold brew coffee, and liberica-based cold brew coffee)

  • Geography: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Cold Brew Coffee Market is expected to increase by USD 1.37 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 26.44%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. North America will register the highest growth rate of 57% among the other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in North America

Cold Brew Coffee Market Value Chain Analysis
The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The value chain of the Cold Brew Coffee Market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Primary processing

  • Secondary and tertiary processing

  • Outbound logistics

  • End-customers

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Innovation

Technavio report has further elucidated on other innovative approaches being followed by manufacturers to ensure a sustainable market presence - To know more download a free sample!

Vendor Insights-
The Cold Brew Coffee Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

  • Califia Farms LLC -The company offers coffee products such as concentrated, mushroom, expresso, salted, and mocha.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook
The Cold Brew Coffee Market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is the key market for cold brew coffee in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The demand for cold brew coffee is high in the US and Canada, owing to the prevailing preference for coffee in these countries. This will facilitate the cold brew coffee market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Cold Brew Coffee Market Driver:

The increasing popularity of cold brew coffee among millennials, particularly in China and the US, will drive the cold brew coffee market growth during the forecast period. The spending power of millennials is higher than that of baby boomers, and it is expected to increase during the forecast period. Coffee consumption has been increasing among millennials, with instant coffee increasingly becoming popular. Flavored instant drinks are in high demand by millennial consumers. Vendors, therefore, offer new products that target the millennial population. Over the past decade, the increasing number of new and innovative product launches has invigorated the cold brew coffee market.

  • Cold Brew Coffee Market Trend:

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports-
Instant Coffee Market -The instant coffee market has the potential to grow by USD 9.26 bn during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5%.Download a free sample now!

Soft Drinks Market -The soft drinks market share is expected to increase by USD 455.17 billion from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.67%. Download a free sample now!

Cold Brew Coffee Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.44%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.37 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

26.24

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 57%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, UK, Germany, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Califia Farms LLC, Gradys Cold Brew, HighBrewCoffee, Kohana Coffee, La Colombe Coffee Roasters, Nestle SA, Heartland Food Products Group, RISE Brewing Co., Starbucks Coffee Company, and The Coca-Cola Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cold-brew-coffee-market-to-record-26-24--y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021-increasing-popularity-of-instant-coffee-among-millennials-to-boost-market--17000-technavio-reports-301465093.html

SOURCE Technavio

