U.S. markets close in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,563.44
    -19.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,887.27
    -34.61 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,340.32
    -192.24 (-1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,070.75
    -24.69 (-1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.71
    -0.57 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.20
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.69
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0930
    -0.0047 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5380
    +0.1260 (+5.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3120
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.3700
    +0.5980 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,867.85
    +201.43 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,080.22
    -17.44 (-1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.80
    +26.88 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Cold Brew Coffee Market Size to Grow by USD 1.37 Bn| 57% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Cold Brew Coffee Market witnessed a YOY growth of 26.24% at a CAGR of 26.44% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (arabica-based cold brew coffee, Robusta-based cold brew coffee, and Liberia-based cold brew coffee) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cold Brew Coffee Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cold Brew Coffee Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

Cold Brew Coffee Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Califia Farms LLC

  • Gradys Cold Brew

  • HighBrewCoffee

  • Kohana Coffee

  • La Colombe Coffee Roasters

  • Nestle SA

  • Heartland Food Products Group

  • RISE Brewing Co.

  • Starbucks Coffee Company

  • The Coca-Cola Co.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities for Cold Brew Coffee during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 57% of the global market growth.

The popularity of cold brew coffee is considerable in the United States and Canada, owing to the country's strong coffee culture. Over the forecast period, this will aid the expansion of the cold brew coffee market in North America. This market research report includes thorough information on competitor intelligence, marketing gaps, and geographical potential for suppliers, all of which will aid in the development of effective business plans.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Japan, UK, Germany, and China are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Cold Brew Coffee Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Request Free Sample Report

Cold Brew Coffee Market Value Chain Analysis

In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of value chains is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors to reduce costs and improve customer service.

The value chain of the packaged foods and meats market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Primary processing

  • Secondary and tertiary processing

  • Outbound logistics

  • End-customers

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Innovation

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Cold-brew coffee's rising popularity among millennials, particularly in China and the United States, will propel the market forward throughout the projected period. Millennials have more spending power than baby boomers, and this trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Coffee consumption among millennials is on the rise, with instant coffee becoming increasingly popular. As a result, vendors are developing new items aimed at the millennial generation.

However, the growing demand for replacement products will be a major challenge for the cold brew coffee market.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Cold Brew Coffee Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Functional Coffee Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Goat Milk Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cold Brew Coffee Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.44%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 1.37 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

26.24

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 57%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, UK, Germany, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Califia Farms LLC, Gradys Cold Brew, HighBrewCoffee, Kohana Coffee, La Colombe Coffee Roasters, Nestle SA, Heartland Food Products Group, RISE Brewing Co., Starbucks Coffee Company, and The Coca-Cola Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Arabica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Robusta-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Liberica-based cold brew coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Califia Farms LLC

  • Gradys Cold Brew

  • Heartland Food Products Group

  • HighBrewCoffee

  • Kohana Coffee

  • La Colombe Coffee Roasters

  • Nestle SA

  • RISE Brewing Co.

  • Starbucks Coffee Company

  • The Coca-Cola Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cold-brew-coffee-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-37-bn-57-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-technavio-301516876.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why the Heck Is GameStop Splitting Its Stock?

    If you had GameStop (NYSE: GME) on your bingo card as the stock that follows Alphabet and Tesla in splitting its stock, congratulations! The video game retailer announced it would seek shareholder approval to expand the number of shares outstanding from 300 million shares to 1 billion shares to "provide flexibility for future corporate needs," after which it would split its shares. GameStop's stock has more than doubled over the past two weeks, rising from $80 a share to the $166 a share level it closed at just prior to the split announcement, after a new meme-stock rally was ignited by movie theater operator AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) declaring it was investing $28 million in a gold and silver miner.

  • 3 Huge Things to Watch in Tilray's Q3 Earnings Report This Week

    Canadian pot producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) reports its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday before the bell. The stock has been red hot and investors may be tempted to jump on the bandwagon. A couple of quarters ago, Tilray CEO Irwin Simon referred to small producers as "ankle biters" who were taking market share away from the business.

  • Trump’s Truth Social parent DWAC stock extends decline

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down Digital World Acquisition shares.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • GOLDMINING ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

    GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE American: GLDG) is pleased to issue the following letter from its Chairman, Amir Adnani, updating shareholders on the Company's progress in advancing and unlocking value from its portfolio of assets while enhancing a peer leading balance sheet which includes cash and holdings in Gold Royalty Corp. ("Gold Royalty").

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    Next month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday." Since its debut in May 1896, the Dow Jones has evolved from a 12-stock index that was predominantly dominated by industrial companies into a 30-component index filled with a diverse group of profitable and time-tested businesses. Although we often think of the Dow's components as slower-growing, mature businesses, these companies can still pack a punch and make patient investors a lot richer.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • This EV Stock Could Keep Outperforming Tesla and the Nasdaq in 2022 and Beyond

    Despite all three major indices posting gains in March -- the S&P 500, the Nasdaq Composite, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average all finished the quarter with their worst percentage declines since Q1 2020. Electric car stocks and elective vehicle (EV) charging stocks were no different, with all major U.S. automakers, except for Tesla, losing to the market. Here's why ChargePoint is crushing the market and remains an excellent long-term buy.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Sailing Higher Tuesday Morning

    Tuesday morning brought some hesitation to Wall Street, as market participants got a reminder that geopolitical problems are still extreme and will likely persist for a long time. Carnival is bulking up to meet anticipated high demand.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.

  • Plug Power Pops: Is There Still Time to Plug In?

    Shares of Plug Power are up smartly Monday, gaining more than 10% on the day. In our Nov. 22 PLUG review we wrote that, "Traders who are long PLUG can continue to hold but I would raise stops to $36 from $31.

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Should You Remain Confident in Your PayPal (PYPL) Position?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “All Cap Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge All Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 3000 Growth Index benchmark in the fourth quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy generated gains across seven of the […]

  • Elon Musk Is Already Dropping Hints on His Plans for Twitter. So Much for ‘Passive.’

    SEC Chair Gensler says crypto markets should protect investors, Biden aims to ease supply-chain logjams with truckers, Exxon forecasts gains from rising oil prices and Russia costs, and other news to start your day.

  • Is Starbucks a Buy or Sell After Suspending Its Share Repurchase Program?

    One would think Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) would be taking off as the world recovers from COVID-19. Instead, Starbucks shareholders have seen the opposite. High inflation, a unionization push, geopolitical tensions with the company's main international market of China, the unexpected resignation of its CEO, and, yesterday, the suspension of the company's buyback program have all weighed on the stock.

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 87% From Its High. Is It a Buy?

    Stocks sold off hard in March 2020, then followed that up with a huge bull run, as growth stocks led the way. One growth stock that has had its up and downs is StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), the Brazilian fintech backed by Warren Buffett. StoneCo is a payment processor providing fintech solutions to Brazilian merchants so they can sell their products anywhere: in-store, online, or through cellphones.

  • 10 Most Profitable Biotech Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most profitable biotech companies in the world. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of the biotech industry, its history, performance, and outlook for future growth, and go directly to 5 Most Profitable Biotech Companies in the World. The biotechnology sector is estimated to grow from approximately $500 billion […]

  • 3 Things About Shopify That Smart Investors Know

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has emerged as one of the more intriguing e-commerce stocks. Small companies looking to set up e-commerce sites have long turned to Shopify. Shopify is the most popular platform, claiming 23% of the market, according to Cloudways.