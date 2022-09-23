Cold Chain Logistics Market in North America to record USD 64.79 Bn incremental growth -- Driven by increased adoption of sustainable initiatives
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cold Chain Logistics Market in North America by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 64.79 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.98% during the forecast period. The report considers various factors including the revenue generated by the vendors, customer base, fuel price fluctuations, GDP growth, urbanization, and other factors to estimate the size of the market. Download PDF Report Sample to understand the scope of our full report on the cold chain logistics market in North America.
The cold chain logistics market in North America is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous international and regional vendors. The increasing demand for cold storage services in North America has attracted many new players into the market. Thus, to gain a market share, vendors operating in the market need to effectively manage the available resources. Besides, the increase in demand for packaged perishable food and dairy products in North America is fostering the growth of international players in the cold chain logistics market in North America.
The increased adoption of sustainable initiatives has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, operational barriers in cold chain logistics increase costs might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.
Technavio identifies AGRO Merchants Group, Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP, ArcBest Corp., Burris Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP INC., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., KLLM Transportation Services, Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, MARTEN TRANSPORT LTD., Prime Inc., Tippmann Group, Total Quality Logistics LLC, VersaCold Logistics Services, and XPO Logistics Inc. as some of the dominant players. Request Sample Report Here
The cold chain logistics market in North America is segmented as below:
Type
The market growth in the refrigerated warehouse segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increase in the import and export of temperature-sensitive products and the growing demand for refrigerated warehouses and transportation facilities are driving the growth of the segment.
Geography
The market will observe considerable growth in the US owing to a rise in the import and export of perishable products and an increase in online grocery sales. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cold chain logistics market in North America report covers the following areas:
Cold Chain Logistics Market in North America 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist cold chain logistics market growth in North America during the next five years
Estimation of the cold chain logistics market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the cold chain logistics market in North America
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cold chain logistics market vendors in North America
Cold Chain Logistics Market in North America Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.98%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 64.79 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
11.5
Regional analysis
US, Canada, and Mexico
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AGRO Merchants Group, Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP, ArcBest Corp., Burris Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP INC., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., KLLM Transportation Services, Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, MARTEN TRANSPORT LTD., Prime Inc., Tippmann Group, Total Quality Logistics LLC, VersaCold Logistics Services, and XPO Logistics Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Refrigerated warehouse - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Refrigerated transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 AGRO Merchants Group
10.4 Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP
10.5 Burris Logistics
10.6 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
10.7 Deutsche Post DHL Group
10.8 FedEx Corp.
10.9 Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC
10.10 Tippmann Group
10.11 VersaCold Logistics Services
10.12 XPO Logistics Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
