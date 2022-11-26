Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry: Historic Industry Size and Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cold chain logistics market size for pharmaceutical industry is forecast to increase by USD 11.6 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 9.51%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing consolidation in the global healthcare logistics market, the rising popularity of blockchain technology in the logistics industry, and the increased use of IoT and technological solutions in warehouses.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the cold chain logistics market as a part of the air freight and logistics market, which covers revenue generated by companies providing air freight transportation; courier; and logistics services, including package and mail delivery and customs agents.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AGRO Merchants Group, Air Canada, Burris Logistics, Cold Chain Technologies LLC, Coldman Logistics Pvt.Ltd., Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Helapet ltd., JWD InfoLogistics Public Co. Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel Management AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Nichirei Corp., and PCI Pharma Services.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Story continues

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report .

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceutical industry by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

The market is segmented by service (warehousing and VAS and transportation), product (vaccines, biopharmaceuticals, and clinical trial materials), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by Service (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

The warehousing segment grew gradually by USD XXX million between 2017 and 2021. The increase in the number of refrigerated pharmaceutical products is augmenting the demand for cold-chain pharmaceutical logistics. To facilitate the storage of pharmaceuticals, temperature-controlled warehouses need to operate in critical temperatures. In addition, the rising need for refrigerated warehouses for storing medicines, vaccines, and biopharmaceutical products in tropical climates is contributing to the growth of the segment.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy report.

Related Reports -

Cold Chain Logistics Market in North America by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 64.79 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.98%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (refrigerated warehouse and refrigerated transportation) and geography (US, Canada, and Mexico).

Cold Chain Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 – size is estimated to increase by USD 256.58 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.92%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The use of RFID in cold chain logistics is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

What are the key data covered in cold chain logistics market for pharmaceutical industry?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cold chain logistics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the cold chain logistics market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cold chain logistics market vendors

Cold Chain Logistics Market For Pharmaceuticals Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 144 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.51% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AGRO Merchants Group, Air Canada, Burris Logistics, Cold Chain Technologies LLC, Coldman Logistics Pvt.Ltd., Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Helapet ltd., JWD InfoLogistics Public Co. Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel Management AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Nichirei Corp., PCI Pharma Services. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry 2017 - 2021

4.2 Services Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Service

6.3 Warehousing and VAS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Service

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Vaccines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Biopharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Clinical trial materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AGRO Merchants Group

12.4 Air Canada

12.5 Burris Logistics

12.6 Cold Chain Technologies LLC

12.7 Deutsche Post AG

12.8 DSV Panalpina AS

12.9 FedEx Corp.

12.10 Helapet ltd.

12.11 Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

12.12 Kuehne Nagel Management AG

12.13 Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

12.14 Nichirei Corp.

12.15 United Parcel Service Inc.

12.16 VersaCold Logistics Services

12.17 XPO Logistics Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Cellulose Fiber Market 2023-2027 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cold-chain-logistics-market-for-pharmaceuticals-industry-historic-industry-size-and-analysis-of-15-vendors-and-7-countries---technavio-301686690.html

SOURCE Technavio