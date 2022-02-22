Cold Chain Logistics Market size in the UK to increase at 11.22% CAGR | AGRO Merchants Group and Andrew Marr International Ltd emerge as dominant players | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cold chain logistics market size in UK is anticipated to increase by USD 9.17 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 11.22% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of several domestic and global players. International vendors are focusing on forming strategic alliances and M&As to expand their customer base. Vendors are also focusing on innovation and product differentiation to compete in the market. Some of the dominant vendors operating in the market include AGRO Merchants Group, Andrew Marr International Ltd, Chiltern Cold Storage Group Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., and others.

Attractive Opportunities in Cold Chain Logistics Market in UK by Type and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cold Chain Logistics Market in UK: Segmentation Analysis

The 120 report analyzes the cold chain logistics market in UK by type (refrigerated warehouse and refrigerated transportation) and application (MFS, dairy and frozen desserts, FVB, and others).

By type, the market generated maximum revenue in the refrigerated warehouse segment in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing import and export of temperature-sensitive products. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Similarly, by application, the MFS segment holds the largest share in the market. MFS refers to meat, fish, and seafood. Factors such as growing meat consumption and rising focus on health and nutrition are driving the growth of the segment. Also, the launch of the new range of frozen foods is contributing to the segment's growth.

Cold Chain Logistics Market in UK: Growth Drivers

The market is driven by the use of RFID in cold chain logistics. Perishable products such as flowers, fruits, and vegetables and medical products such as blood, drugs, organs, vaccines, and plasma are sensitive to temperature changes. They need to be transported within a few hours of production which requires faster decision-making and planning. Hence, RFID tags are increasingly being used on such temperature-sensitive products as they ensure faster decision-making in the supply chain. These tags can be incorporated with sensors to track the quality of products in the supply chain and alert enterprises if they are not stored at the right temperature. The use of RFID in the cold chain not only helps in maintaining the quality of products inside the vehicle but also helps enterprises avoid incurring losses. All these factors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In addition, the increasing number of trade corridors and the need to comply with regulations will further support the growth of the market. However, poor customer service might negatively influence market growth.

Cold Chain Logistics Market in UK: Key offerings by dominant players

AGRO Merchants Group: The company offers cold chain logistics equipped with conventional, mobile racking, automated storage, and retrieval systems.

Andrew Marr International Ltd: The company offers cold chain logistics through its subsidiary Ice Co. Storage and Logistics.

Chiltern Cold Storage Group Ltd.: The company offers cold chain logistics with frozen, chilled, and ambient warehouses.

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.: The company offers food-related cold chain logistics through its division Kerry Cold Chain Solution.

Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC: The company offers cold chain logistics solutions with cold storage and automated warehousing.

Cold Chain Logistics Market in UK Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.22% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.01 Regional analysis UK Performing market contribution UK at 100% Key consumer countries UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGRO Merchants Group, Andrew Marr International Ltd, Chiltern Cold Storage Group Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, NewCold Cooperatief UA, Posten Norge AS, Seafast Logitics Ltd., Trade Distribution Ltd, and XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

