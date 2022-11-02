Cold Chain Logistics Market Size to Grow by USD 11.6 Bn From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cold Chain Logistics Market share is set to increase by USD 11.6 billion from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.51% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 9.23% Y-O-Y growth Rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry Market 2021-2025

To know more about the historic market size– Request a Free Sample Report!

Cold Chain Logistics Market- Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global cold chain logistics market for the pharmaceutical industry as a part of the global air freight and logistics market within the global transportation market. The parent global air freight and logistics market cover revenue generated by companies providing air freight transportation; courier; and logistics services, including package and mail delivery and customs agents. Technavio calculates the global air freight and logistics market size based on revenue generated by air freight and logistics service providers. The air freight and logistics market includes tracking of goods in transit and up to the point of delivery.

For more information parent market along with value chain analysis – Grab an Exclusive sample!

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The global Cold Chain Logistics Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

For information on the impact of the five forces analysis– Click Now!



Global Cold Chain Logistics Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

The potential for the customer landscape will be available with Technavio Reports – Buy Now!

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market- Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Cold Chain Logistics Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size and actionable market understandings.

Story continues

Regional Highlights:

APAC is the fastest-growing region in the global Cold Chain Logistics Market compared to other regions. 34% growth will originate from APAC. Due to the expansion of the healthcare business in Asia, the cold chain logistics market for the pharmaceutical industry in APAC is anticipated to increase rapidly. Between 2020 and 2021, the consumer healthcare industry in APAC experienced tremendous growth, mainly due to rising public and private sector investments in the expansion of the healthcare infrastructure. Substantial growth is anticipated due to the improved healthcare infrastructure and increasing government and non-governmental organization (NGO) spending on raising public health standards during the forecasted period.

Service Segment Overview

The Global Cold Chain Logistics Market as per type segmentation is categorized into Service, product, and region.

Revenue Generating Segment - The market share growth by the warehousing and VAS segments will be significant during the forecast period. The term "warehousing" describes the storage of finished and semi-finished goods in a warehouse or distribution facility. In the supply chain, storage is a crucial and capital-intensive function. It thus plays a crucial part in the logistics of the cold chain for the pharmaceutical industry. Furthermore, LSPs provide their clients with a range of warehouse services, including loading and unloading, inventory management software, and other services pertaining to the supply chain. Pharmaceuticals that need to be kept chilled, such as insulin, chemical medicines, vaccines, and biopharmaceutical reagents, are kept in a cold chain network while being delivered. Due to the increase in the chilled pharmaceutical product the cold chain market will grow which would benefit the warehouse and VAS industries.

Download a FREE Sample Report that can help you to strategize your sales revenue - Get it now!

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

One of the main factors propelling the expansion of the pharmaceutical industry's worldwide cold chain logistics market is the rising demand for medicines on a global scale. The US Federal government's introduction of the Affordable Care Act, a health insurance program, has contributed to the rapid increase in pharmaceutical sales.

The demand for pharmaceutical items in India would also increase with the introduction of the National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS) in 2018, which aims to give healthcare insurance to 100 million families. Therefore, end-user organizations need specialist cold-chain healthcare logistics services in order to efficiently transport, warehouse, and distribute vast amounts of pharmaceuticals. This will drive the growth of the global cold chain logistics market for the pharmaceutical industry during the forecast period.

Major trends influencing the growth of glamping

Global cold chain logistics market growth for the pharmaceutical industry will be fueled by growing consolidation in the global healthcare logistics market. The pharmaceutical industry's worldwide cold chain logistics market is highly fragmented and competitive.

Big firms face difficulties as a result of the high market fragmentation, which prevents them from expanding into other nations or areas. They are left with the difficult option of starting a network from scratch in a new area.

Therefore, established logistics suppliers like United Parcel Service, Deutsche Post AG, and FedEx Corp. are embracing market consolidation as a strategic tactic for corporate expansion to lower the entry barrier into new geographies. This market consolidation technique aids major businesses in acquiring regional or local technologies from local rivals, boosting their market share, and achieving profitability in a cutthroat industry.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The main obstacle to the expansion of the global cold chain logistics market for the pharmaceutical industry is the functional hurdles in cold chain logistics that raise operational costs. LSPs make a strategic choice when buying land for warehouses, which are an essential component of cold chain logistics. Due to the rise in interbank exchange rates, real estate expenses are higher in nations like China, India, and the US.

Due to the rise in interbank exchange rates, real estate prices are higher in nations like China, India, and the US. Industrial rents have gone up because of the US's low vacancy rate. The profitability of cold chain logistics participants is being impacted by the increase in industrial rents. These elements will limit the expansion of the pharmaceuticals market's cold chain logistics during the anticipated time frame.

To know about other factors of market dynamics – Request a Free Sample!

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cold Chain Logistics Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist Cold Chain Logistics Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Cold Chain Logistics Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Cold Chain Logistics Market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Cold Chain Logistics Market vendors

Related Reports:

The Self-Storage and Moving Services Market is projected to grow by USD 18.29 billion with a CAGR of 4.08% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by service (climate-controlled self-storage, full-service moving, non-climate-controlled self-storage, and DIY moving truck rental) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The Apparel Logistics Market is projected to grow by USD 32.54 billion with a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by service (transportation, warehousing and distribution, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Cold Chain Logistics Market For Pharmaceuticals Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.51% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AGRO Merchants Group, Air Canada, Burris Logistics, Cold Chain Technologies LLC, Coldman Logistics Pvt.Ltd., Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Helapet ltd., JWD InfoLogistics Public Co. Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel Management AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Nichirei Corp., PCI Pharma Services, SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., Singhania Logistics and Distribution Pvt. Ltd., Snowman Logistics Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., VersaCold Logistics Services, and XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Service

5.3 Warehousing and VAS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.4 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.5 Market opportunity by Service

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Vaccines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Biopharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Clinical trial materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 AGRO Merchants Group

11.4 Air Canada

11.5 Burris Logistics

11.6 Cold Chain Technologies LLC

11.7 Deutsche Post AG

11.8 DSV Panalpina AS

11.9 FedEx Corp.

11.10 Helapet ltd.

11.11 Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

11.12 Kuehne Nagel Management AG

11.13 Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

11.14 Nichirei Corp.

11.15 United Parcel Service Inc.

11.16 VersaCold Logistics Services

11.17 XPO Logistics Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Cold Chain Logistics Market

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cold-chain-logistics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-11-6-bn-from-2022-to-2027--assessment-on-parent-market-five-forces-analysis-market-dynamics--segmentation---technavio-301664589.html

SOURCE Technavio