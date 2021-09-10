Cold Chain Market Records a CAGR of 16.92% During 2021-2025 | Technavio

Cold Chain Market highlights COVID-19 Recovery for Air Freight & Logistics Industry

Americold Realty Trust, Burris Logistics, and Congebec Logistics Inc. will emerge as major cold chain market participants during 2021-2025.

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --As per Technavio's Research Analysis, the cold chain market is likely to register a CAGR of 16.92% with an incremental growth of USD 256.58 billion during 2021-2025.

Cold Chain Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 Research Report is now available at Technavio

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Recognizing the existing business model

Identifying potential disruptions

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Story continues

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Market Participants Analysis

Americold Realty Trust

The company offers cold chain through cubic foot cold storage facility. The company operates in key business segments including Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, and Transportation.

Burris Logistics

Burris Logistics focuses on custom dedicated distribution, freight management, logistic technology, warehouse management, and many more. The company offers cold storage solutions such as temperature-controlled warehousing.

Congebec Logistics Inc.

The company focuses on multi-temperature storage, value added and distribution services supporting the food, retail and CPG industry. The company offers cold storage named as multi-temperature storage.

Cold Chain Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cold chain market is segmented as below:

Type

Application

Geography

The cold chain market is driven by the rising use of RFID in cold chain logistics, the increasing number of trade corridors, and the growing need to comply with regulations. In addition, other factors such as the growing number of M and A activities, use of IoT with cold chain, and use of automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) are expected to trigger the cold chain market toward witnessing a CAGR of 16.92% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

