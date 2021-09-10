U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,511.75
    +19.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,056.00
    +186.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,617.25
    +58.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,268.80
    +18.10 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.15
    +1.01 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.20
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    -0.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1850
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.43
    -0.53 (-2.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3872
    +0.0034 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8780
    +0.1480 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,997.41
    -324.78 (-0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,178.38
    -12.30 (-1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.61
    +27.40 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Cold Chain Market Records a CAGR of 16.92% During 2021-2025 | Technavio

·4 min read

Cold Chain Market highlights COVID-19 Recovery for Air Freight & Logistics Industry

Americold Realty Trust, Burris Logistics, and Congebec Logistics Inc. will emerge as major cold chain market participants during 2021-2025.

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --As per Technavio's Research Analysis, the cold chain market is likely to register a CAGR of 16.92% with an incremental growth of USD 256.58 billion during 2021-2025.

Cold Chain Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 Research Report is now available at Technavio
Cold Chain Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 Research Report is now available at Technavio

Understand the driving forces behind Cold Chain Market and target Potential Customers Here.

Fetch Free Sample Report!

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Recognizing the existing business model

  • Identifying potential disruptions

  • Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Access Technavio's Subscription Platform For 14 Days Free Trial Before Buying Full
Report

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Reports that might interest you:

Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Cold Chain Market in China by End-user and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Cold Chain Market in APAC by End-user, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Key Market Participants Analysis

Americold Realty Trust

The company offers cold chain through cubic foot cold storage facility. The company operates in key business segments including Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, and Transportation.

Burris Logistics

Burris Logistics focuses on custom dedicated distribution, freight management, logistic technology, warehouse management, and many more. The company offers cold storage solutions such as temperature-controlled warehousing.

Congebec Logistics Inc.

The company focuses on multi-temperature storage, value added and distribution services supporting the food, retail and CPG industry. The company offers cold storage named as multi-temperature storage.

Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

https://www.technavio.com/report/cold-chain-market-industry-analysis

Cold Chain Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cold chain market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Application

  • Geography

The cold chain market is driven by the rising use of RFID in cold chain logistics, the increasing number of trade corridors, and the growing need to comply with regulations. In addition, other factors such as the growing number of M and A activities, use of IoT with cold chain, and use of automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) are expected to trigger the cold chain market toward witnessing a CAGR of 16.92% during the forecast period.

Get Actionable Insights on each Contributing Segments. Download Free Sample Report:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45092

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cold-chain-market-records-a-cagr-of-16-92-during-2021-2025--technavio-301373116.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley warns of a 15% plunge before year-end — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • Investors Should Look at These 2 Big Thursday Winners

    Wall Street has been somewhat nervous this week as worries about the ongoing pandemic don't seem to be easing. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) held up the best on Thursday, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) saw slightly larger drops on a percentage basis. Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) and LoveSac (NASDAQ: LOVE) aren't exactly household names, but they're wowing Wall Street in a way that's making a lot of people take notice.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flirting With a Bottom

    Buying a stock at low prices would seem to be a no-brainer, the sure way to guarantee the best returns. However, most stocks that are priced low are down for a reason, and you’ll need to do your homework before buying in. Some of the reasons are generally neutral towards the quality of the company. If a firm issues a new release of shares, to raise capital, the effect may be to dilute the stock and lower the price. Or, a company may get caught up in an economic downturn, and sees its shares fall

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: Apple, GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting 65% To 749% Growth In Q3

    Apple, DocuSign, and Google parent Alphabet are among today's fastest-growing stocks expecting up to 749% Q3 growth.

  • 3 Red-Hot Healthcare Stocks to Buy in September

    There is no shortage of stocks making big gains. Jason Hawthorne (Danaher): Danaher has been widely recognized for its operational excellence and decentralized model. In fact, its Danaher Business System was profiled in the Harvard Business Review in 2015.

  • Dow Jones Dips As Biden Drug Plan Hits Health Stocks; Warren Buffett Stock Passes Buy Point

    The Dow Jones fell as a Biden administration plan to cut prescription prices hit health care stocks. A Warren Buffett stock passed a buy point.

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Taking Off Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) is absolutely crushing the market today, up 39.7% as of 1:05 p.m. EDT. Gevo just found an investor in an oil and gas giant, and the market can't seem to control its excitement. Gevo is an early-stage renewable energy company that aims to produce low-carbon gasoline and jet fuel from feedstocks like corn.

  • Tencent-Backed Sea Raises $6 Billion in Fresh Capital

    (Bloomberg) -- Singaporean online gaming and e-commerce firm Sea Ltd. has raised about $6 billion in a sale of U.S. shares and convertible bonds, in the biggest ever equity offering by a Southeast Asian company.Sea priced 11 million American depositary shares at $318 each, according to a statement, raising about $3.5 billion and confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The share price represents a discount of about 1.4% to the Tencent Holdings Ltd.-backed company’s last close of $322.60 in N

  • These 3 EV Stocks Are Down More Than 40% This Year. Time to Buy?

    Let's look at three EV stocks -- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS), Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) -- that have each fallen more than 40% in 2021 and see whether they are attractive buys right now. For example, management projected it would produce 300 to 400 vehicles by the end of 2020.

  • Apple Fires Manager Who Complained, Allegedly for Leaking Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. employee Ashley Gjovik, who filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board last month, said she was fired for allegedly leaking information.Apple informed Gjovik that it’s terminating her employment for violating policies including the disclosure of confidential product-related information, according to documents that she supplied to Bloomberg News. Gjovik, a senior engineering program manager at the company, filed an Aug. 26 NLRB complaint, which allege

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members. Robinhood users actually own a wide variety of different stocks, including blue-chip tech plays, companies that could benefit from emerging trends, and volatile meme stocks.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Democrats Advance Plan to Require Employers to Offer Retirement Plans

    A Democratic provision in the $3.5 trillion healthcare, education and climate bill would impose fines on employers with more than five workers who don’t deduct a portion of workers’ paychecks for retirement savings.

  • When To Sell Stocks: Baidu Breached This Key Support Line Before Diving

    Deciding when to sell stocks can be tough, especially if they're big winners. But pay attention if it breaches the 200-day moving average.

  • The Fed Is Deep in Uncharted Waters. Danger Ahead.

    Fed policy hasn't been working as planned. Further trouble is imminent without swift adjustments.

  • Why Shares of Riskified Tumbled Today

    Shares of Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) fell today after the fraud management platform company reported its second-quarter results. The company's revenue and earnings in the quarter outpaced analysts' consensus estimates, but investors were disappointed that the company losses widened. Riskified's revenue grew 47% from the year-ago quarter to $55.7 million.

  • This Economist Says Most Retirement Planning Is Wrong. Here’s How to Think About It.

    Economist Laurence Kotlikoff says that savers should focus on smoothing and protecting spending throughout their life, then saving toward retirement. Also: wait until age 70 to collect Social Security.

  • AbbVie Slumps On New FDA Order For Arthritis Drug — Is It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy or a sell after the FDA said arthritis drug, Rinvoq, would need to include a warning label?

  • Tencent Leads $60 Billion Loss as Game Crackdown Expands

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Netease Inc. shed more than $60 billion of value as investor fears grow that Chinese regulators are preparing to tighten their grip dramatically on the world’s largest gaming industry.Chinese regulators summoned industry executives to a Wednesday meeting to instruct them to break their “solitary focus” on profit and prevent minors from becoming addicted to games, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. Regulators also said China will slow down appro