Cold Chain Market Size to Grow by USD 256.58 billion | Use of RFID in Cold Chain Logistics to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cold chain market will be driven by factors such as the use of RFID in cold chain logistics. Standard RFID tracking and tracing can help in planning and fast decision-making for the transport of temperature-sensitive products. RFID devices help enterprises monitor the temperature. Moreover, RFID tags collect a wide range of information, such as moisture, light, radiation, shock/vibration, and gas concentrations. Therefore, the use of RFID in cold chain logistics tracking and tracing will help enterprises in improving logistics operations and keeping track of the products.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cold Chain Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The cold chain market is expected to grow by USD 256.58 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 16.92% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Cold Chain Market 2021-2025 : Scope

The cold chain market report covers the following areas:

Cold Chain Market 2021-2025 : Market Challenge

The lack of infrastructure in developing countries will challenge the global cold chain market share growth during the forecast period. In developing countries such as India, the penetration of the cold chain is low due to the high fixed cost involved. Farmers in such countries do not prefer cold storage, as it increases the cost of their operations. Moreover, the lack of technical knowledge and insufficient transportation facilities act as a challenge for the adoption of cold chains among customers in these regions. These factors will make it difficult for customers to access cold chain facilities.

Cold Chain Market 2021-2025 : Segmentation

Type

Application

Geography

Cold Chain Market 2021-2025 : Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The large presence of both food and healthcare product suppliers and consumers will drive the cold chain market growth in APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the cold chain market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Cold Chain Market 2021-2025 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Cold Chain Market, including Americold Realty Trust, Burris Logistics, Congebec Logistics Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, John Swire and Sons Ltd., Kloosterboer, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, NewCold Cooperatief UA, Nichirei Corp., and United Parcel Service Inc. among others.

Cold Chain Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cold chain market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cold chain market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cold chain market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cold chain market vendors

Cold Chain Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.92% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 256.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Americold Realty Trust, Burris Logistics, Congebec Logistics Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, John Swire and Sons Ltd., Kloosterboer, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, NewCold Cooperatief UA, Nichirei Corp., and United Parcel Service Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

