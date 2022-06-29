U.S. markets open in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,831.75
    +6.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,981.00
    +48.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,698.25
    +24.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,742.10
    +3.80 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.92
    +0.16 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.00
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    20.76
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0520
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.68
    +1.73 (+6.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2187
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1650
    +0.0370 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,109.44
    -793.27 (-3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.42
    -14.64 (-3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,280.29
    -43.12 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,804.60
    -244.87 (-0.91%)
     

Cold Chain Market Size to Grow by USD 256.58 billion | Use of RFID in Cold Chain Logistics to Boost Growth | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cold chain market will be driven by factors such as the use of RFID in cold chain logistics. Standard RFID tracking and tracing can help in planning and fast decision-making for the transport of temperature-sensitive products. RFID devices help enterprises monitor the temperature. Moreover, RFID tags collect a wide range of information, such as moisture, light, radiation, shock/vibration, and gas concentrations. Therefore, the use of RFID in cold chain logistics tracking and tracing will help enterprises in improving logistics operations and keeping track of the products.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cold Chain Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cold Chain Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The cold chain market is expected to grow by USD 256.58 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 16.92% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Request a Sample Report to learn about additional highlights related to market growth

Cold Chain Market 2021-2025 : Scope

The cold chain market report covers the following areas:

Cold Chain Market 2021-2025 : Market Challenge

The lack of infrastructure in developing countries will challenge the global cold chain market share growth during the forecast period. In developing countries such as India, the penetration of the cold chain is low due to the high fixed cost involved. Farmers in such countries do not prefer cold storage, as it increases the cost of their operations. Moreover, the lack of technical knowledge and insufficient transportation facilities act as a challenge for the adoption of cold chains among customers in these regions. These factors will make it difficult for customers to access cold chain facilities.

Cold Chain Market 2021-2025 : Segmentation

  • Type

  • Application

  • Geography

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Sample

Cold Chain Market 2021-2025 : Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The large presence of both food and healthcare product suppliers and consumers will drive the cold chain market growth in APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the cold chain market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Cold Chain Market 2021-2025 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Cold Chain Market, including Americold Realty Trust, Burris Logistics, Congebec Logistics Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, John Swire and Sons Ltd., Kloosterboer, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, NewCold Cooperatief UA, Nichirei Corp., and United Parcel Service Inc. among others.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Cold Chain Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cold chain market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the cold chain market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the cold chain market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cold chain market vendors

Related Reports:

Wine Logistics Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cold Chain Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.92%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 256.58 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

16.23

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Americold Realty Trust, Burris Logistics, Congebec Logistics Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, John Swire and Sons Ltd., Kloosterboer, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, NewCold Cooperatief UA, Nichirei Corp., and United Parcel Service Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 MFS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Dairy and frozen desserts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 FVB - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Refrigerated warehouse - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Refrigerated transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Americold Realty Trust

  • 11.4 Burris Logistics

  • 11.5 Congebec Logistics Inc.

  • 11.6 Deutsche Post DHL Group

  • 11.7 John Swire and Sons Ltd.

  • 11.8 Kloosterboer

  • 11.9 Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

  • 11.10 NewCold Cooperatief UA

  • 11.11 Nichirei Corp.

  • 11.12 United Parcel Service Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cold-chain-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-256-58-billion--use-of-rfid-in-cold-chain-logistics-to-boost-growth--technavio-301576837.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Lays Off About 200 Autopilot Workers, Most of Them Hourly

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. laid off hundreds of workers on its Autopilot team as the electric-vehicle maker shuttered a California facility, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseTesla Lays Off About 200 Autopilot Wor

  • Tesla closes an office as layoff hits Autopilot jobs, including hourly ones

    Tesla has shuttered its office in San Mateo, California and laid off roughly 200 employees working on its Autopilot driver-assistant system there, one of the people told Reuters, in a move seen as accelerating cost-cutting. Most of the laid-off people had been hourly workers, that person said. Early this month, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk told top managers he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that the maker of electric cars needed to cut staff by about 10%.

  • Tesla Has a New Rival on the Rise

    The maker of premium and high-end electric vehicles remains the market leader in electric vehicles but sees a threatening rival.

  • G7 discussions with China, India on Russian oil price cap positive -source

    Group of Seven democracies have had positive and productive discussions with China and India about a plan to cap the price of Russian oil, a source familiar with the G7 discussions said on Tuesday, adding the two major oil consumers would have incentives to comply. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the price-per-barrel cap level had not yet been determined, but it would have to be high enough to give Russia an incentive to keep producing oil.

  • Russian Industry Faces Code Crisis as IT Providers Pull Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s reliance on foreign software to run its factories, farms and oil fields is turning into one of the biggest headaches for domestic industry as more IT providers pull out of the market in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘

  • Oil Tanker Is Stopped by U.S. in Transit From Russian Port to New Orleans

    The ship carrying oil products was chartered by a Swiss-based commodities trader that said it complied with sanctions against Russia.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q3 2022.

  • Tesla reportedly lays off 200 from Autopilot unit, rescinds some job offers

    Tesla Inc. has laid off hundreds of people in its Autopilot unit and has rescinded job offers to some new hires, according to reports, as the electric-auto maker follows through with job cuts that CEO Elon Musk warned about earlier this month.

  • Oil Dips as Traders Flip Focus to Slowdown Despite Tight Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil took a breather after a three-day rally as concerns over a demand-sapping recession filtered back into the market, overshadowing signs that global stockpiles and supply continue to tighten.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseTesla Lays Off A

  • Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy

    Looking to pay fewer taxes on your hard-earned retirement income and extend the life of your savings? Doing so may be easier and simpler than you expected. For retirees with assets spread across various buckets, from taxable investment accounts to … Continue reading → The post Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Animal Cruelty? Costco Shareholders File Lawsuit Accusing It Of Abusing Birds To Offer $4.99 Rotisserie Chicken

    Two Costco shareholders have filed an interesting lawsuit accusing the chain of engaging in animal cruelty in order to sell cheap rotisserie chickens to its customers

  • SEC fines EY $100 million for cheating by auditors

    Big Four accounting firm EY has been fined $100 million by the SEC for cheating by its auditors on exams to obtain or retain licenses.

  • Pinterest CEO Silbermann Steps Down; Google’s Executive to Take Job

    (Bloomberg) -- Pinterest Inc. co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Silbermann is handing the reins to Google and PayPal Inc. veteran Bill Ready in a sign the social-media company will focus more on e-commerce.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseTesla Lay

  • Taiwan’s GlobalWafers to Build $5 Billion Chip Plant in Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- GlobalWafers Co. plans to build a $5 billion semiconductor silicon-wafer facility that will be the biggest of its kind on American soil, as the country contends with the fallout from a global shortage of chips.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter Cours

  • Oil prices slide after three-day rally

    Oil prices fell on Wednesday, taking a break after gaining for three sessions, as concerns about the global economy weighed while tight supply curbed losses. Brent crude futures for August dropped 98 cents, or 0.8%, to $117.00 a barrel by 0647 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid 62 cents, or 0.6%, to $111.14 a barrel.

  • Why Congress’ new retirement reforms aren’t all they’re cracked up to be

    A new set of reforms to America’s retirement tax and savings plans passed a key hurdle in Congress last week. Variously known as the SECURE Act 2.0, the EARN Act and the RISE & SHINE Act, the measures will make changes to rules around IRAs, 401(k)s and other tax-privileged retirement plans. They barely address the biggest retirement crisis facing the U.S.

  • EY fined $100m after employees cheated on ethics exams

    EY has been hit with a record $100m (£81.6m) fine after dozens of its employees cheated on an ethics exam.

  • Novartis Will Cut 8,000 Jobs Under CEO’s Shake-Up Plan

    The pharmaceutical giant said about 1,400 roles in its Switzerland headquarters could be eliminated due to a restructuring plan.

  • U.S. Auto Sales To Show Fresh Declines In Q2 After GM, Ford, Stellantis Idled Factories Again

    Analysts are cutting the U.S. auto sales outlook for 2022, citing low vehicle inventories and high inflation.

  • Walgreens scraps plans to sell British drugstore chain Boots

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Walgreens’ decision to retain ownership of its British drugstore chain Boots.