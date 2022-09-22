U.S. markets close in 2 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,757.06
    -32.87 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,072.36
    -111.42 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,045.46
    -174.74 (-1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,721.63
    -40.53 (-2.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.19
    +0.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.50
    +5.80 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    19.59
    +0.11 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9850
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    +0.1740 (+4.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1267
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.1700
    -1.8660 (-1.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,978.92
    -300.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.90
    +4.38 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.52
    -78.12 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Cold Chain Packaging Global Market Report 2022

0
ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the cold chain packaging market are Cold Chain Technologies, Cryopak Industries Inc. , Sofrigam Company, CCL Industries. , Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Thermosafe, Intelsius (A DGP Company), Dgp Intelsius LLC, Softbox Systems, Pelican Products Inc.

New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cold Chain Packaging Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317002/?utm_source=GNW
, Creopack and Cascades Inc.

The global cold chain packaging market is expected to grow from $21.73 billion in 2021 to $24.54 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.94%. The cold chain packaging market is expected to reach $39.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.92%.

The cold chain packaging market consists of sales of cold chain packaging products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to maintain the temperatures of sensitive products.Cold chain packaging is a packaging system designed to maintain temperature-sensitive payloads at the correct temperature like cold, warm, frozen and others.

Three basic types of cold chain packaging systems available are active, passive and hybrid.

The main types of products of cold chain packaging include crates, insulated containers and boxes, cold packs, labels and temperature-controlled pallet shippers.The crates refer to a large boxes made of wood, plastic, or metal, used for storing or transporting things that could be temperature controlled.

The various types of material used in cold packaging include expanded polystyrene (EPS), vacuum insulated panel (VIP) solutions and polyurethane (PUR). Their main applications of cold chain packaging includes fruits and vegetables, fruit and pulp concentrate, dairy products, fish, meat and seafood, processed food, pharmaceuticals and bakery and confectionaries.

Western Europe was the largest region in the cold chain packaging market in 2021. The regions covered in the cold chain packaging market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The cold chain packaging market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides cold chain packaging market statistics, including cold chain packaging industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an cold chain packaging market share, detailed cold chain packaging market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the cold chain packaging industry. This cold chain packaging market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Rapid urbanization is expected to propel the growth of the cold chain packaging market during the forecast period.Urbanization over the past years has led to urban development as cities and other urban areas require a new and much greater amount of resources to keep up with the increasing population and their demands.

While the rising population is triggering demand for food products, changing lifestyles are prompting consumers to opt for processed and easy-to-eat food items.Processed food items such as frozen fruits and vegetables, dairy products, seafood, and meat have high demand across the world.

Such food items require efficient packaging in transit and storage which is done with the help of cold chain packaging. For instance, as of 2021, nearly 4.46 billion people live in urban areas globally. This urban population is expected to grow to 6.68 billion by 2050. Thus, rapid growth in urbanization will drive the market growth.

The increasing focus on sustainable cold chain packaging is a key trend gaining popularity in the cold chain packaging market.Companies have invested in CO2-efficient transport methods but are losing about 20% because of inefficient cooling methods that are not fully sustainable.

Major cold chain packaging companies are investing in reusable, multi-use, materials-based temperature-controlled packaging solutions.Sustainable packaging products are cheap in the long term because they can be reused and offer environment-friendly options with fewer CO2 emissions, which is beneficial with governments setting regulations to reduce carbon emissions.

For instance, in January 2022, Packaging Technology Group (PTG), a provider of thermal packaging solutions and services for the biopharmaceutical and life sciences sector announced the cold chain industry’s first extended-duration, a curbside recyclable thermal shipper that maintains 2-8°C for 72 hours.

In March 2022, Cold Chain Technologies LLC, a US-based packaging company acquired Packaging Technology Group, LLC for an undisclosed amount for environmentally sustainable packaging including cold chain packaging.The acquisition is expected to strengthen Cold Chain Technologies’ portfolio and deliver a broader suite of innovative solutions to customers around the globe.

Packaging Technology Group LLC is a US-based company founded in 2005 that designs and manufactures sustainable packaging for the biopharmaceutical and life sciences industry.

The countries covered in the cold chain packaging market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317002/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan CEO: Bitcoin, other cryptos are 'decentralized Ponzi schemes'

    During his testimony to Congress on Wednesday, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon criticized cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, comparing them to Ponzi schemes.

  • McDonald's ordered to face Byron Allen's $10 billion discrimination lawsuit

    McDonald's Corp has been ordered by a U.S. judge to defend against media entrepreneur Byron Allen's $10 billion lawsuit accusing the fast-food chain of "racial stereotyping" by not advertising with Black-owned media. In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles said Allen could try to prove that McDonald's violated federal and California civil rights laws by deeming his networks ineligible for the "vast majority" of its advertising dollars. Allen accused McDonald's of relegating his Entertainment Studios Networks Inc and Weather Group LLC, which owns the Weather Channel, to an "African American tier" with a separate ad agency and much smaller ad budget, depriving them of tens of millions of dollars of annual revenue.

  • Southwest Launches A New Promotion That You Are Going To Love

    Customers are not thrilled with the state of air travel at the moment. The situation has been so out of control recently that Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has been threatening to crack down on the industry, demanding that airlines provide meal and hotel vouchers for passengers who face serious delays, and has also announced a proposal that would guarantee that customers would get a refund for a canceled flight or a flight delayed by more than three hours, if they chose not to take a later flight.

  • Jamie Dimon says stopping oil and gas funding would be ‘road to hell for America’

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon assured lawmakers of his commitment to helping finance traditional energy sources.

  • Meta is Not Laying People Off, It's Just Reducing Staff

    Earlier this summer, Mark Zuckerberg warned staff at Meta that the company would be "turning up the heat" on underperforming employees as it...

  • Boeing plans to eliminate 150 finance jobs in the U.S.

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Boeing's plans to cut finance jobs amid as the manufacturer considers relocating its headquarters and deals with China.

  • Microsoft survey reveals the downsides of all those remote meetings

    Workers are joining more meetings now than during the pandemic, according to data from Microsoft's Teams software.

  • Democrats Want to End Lucrative Backdoor Roth IRA Loophole: What You Need to Know

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- The price of copper — used in everything from computer chips and toasters to power systems and air conditioners — has fallen by nearly a third since March. Investors are selling on fears that a global recession will stunt demand for a metal that's synonymous with growth and expansion.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Flee

  • How investors may benefit from a dive in natural-gas prices as winter looms

    Natural-gas prices have seen a steep decline from their peak last month, likely providing an opportunity for investors ahead of the winter heating season.

  • Jamie Dimon: 'The U.S. economy today is a classic tale of two cities'

    As megabank CEOs set out for their annual congressional hearings on Capitol Hill, we look at the prepared testimony.

  • Charter to pay $1.15B in stabbing case, Home Depot store looks to unionize, Eataly sells controlling stake

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines that include Charter being ordered to pay $1.15 billion dollars to the family of a stabbing victim, workers at a Philadelphia Home Depot seeking unionization, and Eataly selling a controlling stake to InvestIndustrial.

  • China Will Benefit From Cheap Russian Gas—Eventually

    The “limitless” friendship between China and Russia notwithstanding, President Xi Jinping of China appears to be at least somewhat miffed at President Vladimir Putin of Russia. In theory, over the long run, Russia’s isolation from its major oil and gas customers in the West could be a boon for China—particularly with regards to natural gas, since the two nations have already agreed to expand the existing pipeline network between them. All this comes as China’s economy is already struggling with a punishing property downturn and deeply discouraged consumers.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Shell, The Williams Companies, Cheniere, APA and TechnipFMC

    Shell, The Williams Companies, Cheniere, APA and TechnipFMC are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Lawsuit alleges Meta went around Apple privacy settings

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss a lawsuit filed against Meta that alleges the company of skirting Apple’s new privacy restrictions.

  • Big U.S. banks' prime rate soars to highest since 2008 financial crisis

    Three major U.S. banks are raising their prime lending rates to the highest levels since the global financial crisis of 2008, following a hefty interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co said on Wednesday the new rates, including the latest 75 basis point hike, would take effect on Thursday.

  • Target Pushes Earlier Holiday Deals, Plans to Hire 100,000 Seasonal Employees

    The company is beginning 'Target Deal Days' as early as Oct. 6 in preparation for the holiday season.

  • Social Security’s retirement age is 70

    An informal survey of the Center for Retirement Research staff regarding “What is the current retirement age for Social Security?” produced a range of responses. Age 70 is a relatively new development, and most of the conversation about Social Security focuses on the so-called “Full Retirement Age.” Read: Will Social Security’s COLA for 2023 be high enough?

  • Could a Cash Windfall Affect Your Social Security?

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

  • How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.