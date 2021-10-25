Cold Craft, Inc. Promotes Karen Hair to Manager of Internal Operations

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Craft, Inc., provider of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration as well as sheet metal ductwork for the San Francisco Bay Area, today announced the promotion of Karen Hair to Manager of Internal Operations. She will have the primary responsibility for internal operations of warehouse and fulfillment. "Karen has been a key part of our success, and we were thrilled to promote her to this important position," said Susan Nichol, CEO of Cold Craft, Inc. Ms. Hair, joined the company in 2013 as a returning employee with well-rounded experience in various aspects of the business. Ms. Hair was also previously with Simmons Stairways, Inc. as the Office Manager.

Ms. Hair has a large compliment of skills in software usage including but not limited to Autodesk Auto Cad and Design Review, Quickbooks (and other accounting software), Microsoft Suite including Publisher, Server, Adobe Suite, etc. "Karen's experience and software knowledge makes we a very valuable part of our organization, we are lucky to have her on board," said Susan Nichol, CEO Cold Craft, Inc.

In addition to her other skills Karen is a product expert. She knows the compliment of furnaces, air conditioners, wine cellar refrigeration units, geothermal heat pumps and wine station equipment as well as all the materials for the installation of the equipment. "Knowing the equipment offerings at a drop of a hat makes her essential to our operations." – Kent Penning President and Founder of Cold Craft, Inc.

