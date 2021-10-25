U.S. markets open in 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,544.25
    +7.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,583.00
    +26.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,391.25
    +50.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.30
    +1.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.83
    +1.07 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.40
    +8.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    24.53
    +0.09 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0049 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6640
    +0.0090 (+0.54%)
     

  • Vix

    15.87
    +0.86 (+5.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3748
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8240
    +0.3640 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,759.82
    +2,340.95 (+3.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,229.48
    +24.93 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

Cold Craft, Inc. Promotes Karen Hair to Manager of Internal Operations

·1 min read

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Craft, Inc., provider of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration as well as sheet metal ductwork for the San Francisco Bay Area, today announced the promotion of Karen Hair to Manager of Internal Operations. She will have the primary responsibility for internal operations of warehouse and fulfillment. "Karen has been a key part of our success, and we were thrilled to promote her to this important position," said Susan Nichol, CEO of Cold Craft, Inc. Ms. Hair, joined the company in 2013 as a returning employee with well-rounded experience in various aspects of the business. Ms. Hair was also previously with Simmons Stairways, Inc. as the Office Manager.

Ms. Hair has a large compliment of skills in software usage including but not limited to Autodesk Auto Cad and Design Review, Quickbooks (and other accounting software), Microsoft Suite including Publisher, Server, Adobe Suite, etc. "Karen's experience and software knowledge makes we a very valuable part of our organization, we are lucky to have her on board," said Susan Nichol, CEO Cold Craft, Inc.

In addition to her other skills Karen is a product expert. She knows the compliment of furnaces, air conditioners, wine cellar refrigeration units, geothermal heat pumps and wine station equipment as well as all the materials for the installation of the equipment. "Knowing the equipment offerings at a drop of a hat makes her essential to our operations." – Kent Penning President and Founder of Cold Craft, Inc.

Media contact:
Susan Nichol
408.412.8708
321906@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cold-craft-inc-promotes-karen-hair-to-manager-of-internal-operations-301406992.html

SOURCE Cold Craft, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Pinterest tumbles and PayPal soars after payments firm said it won't bid for art-selling network

    In premarket trade, PayPal Holdings rallied and Pinterest tumbled after the payments firm said it wouldn't bid for the art-sharing social network. In a terse statement, PayPal said "that it is not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest at this time." PayPal shares jumped 6% while Pinterest fell 10%. Bloomberg had reported PayPal's interest in buying Pinterest last week.

  • I Always Loved Scotland’s Orkney Islands. So I Retired There.

    I knew that the summers on the windswept islands were magical. But I’ve come to love the rainy, dark winters more than I ever would have expected.

  • Tesla opens new China research, data centers; will store data locally

    U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Monday it had built a research center and a separate data center in Shanghai, where it manufactures Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles. The auto research and development center, Tesla's first outside the United States, employs engineers for software, electronics, materials and charging, it said in a statement. The new data center for factory production will store Tesla's operation data locally.

  • Want to Retire Early? Think Again

    Unless you’re lucky enough to have a full pension and benefits that kick in that early—such as full military retirement or from work as a police officer or firefighter—you’ll probably need to work until at least age 67 to accrue enough money for a comfortable retirement. Around one-third of Americans start claiming Social Security benefits in their first month of eligibility when they turn 62.

  • Will Ford's Q3 Earnings Crush Wall Street's Estimates Again?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will report its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Ford to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.26 on automotive revenue of $33.04 billion. Sales of Ford's F-Series pickups fell 22% in the third quarter, despite high demand, as chip supplies limited production.

  • Former NC State student not giving up in DACA lawsuit against ExxonMobil

    A former N.C. State engineering student is appealing a federal judge’s decision to throw out his discrimination lawsuit against oil giant ExxonMobil.

  • U.S. Oil Tops $85 as Saudi Arabia Vows Caution on Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil in the U.S. rallied above $85 a barrel for the first time since 2014, another landmark in a surge in global energy prices, while an eye-watering rally in market structure deepened. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank R

  • Goldman sees upside risks to $90/bbl Brent price forecast

    "While not our base-case, such persistence would pose upside risk to our $90/bbl year-end Brent price forecast," Goldman said in a research note dated Oct. 24. Tight global supply and strong demand have pushed oil prices to multi-year highs, with U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures trading at $84.38 a barrel and Brent crude futures at $86.26 by 0731 GMT on Monday. On China, Goldman said: "Despite the recent power cuts and impacts to industrial activity in China, oil demand is likely instead supported by switching to diesel powered generators and diesel engines in LNG trucks, as well as by a ramp up in coal production."

  • Retirement Plans: Pensions vs. Social Security

    Both pensions and Social Security provide an income stream to retirees, but they differ widely on how they're structured and funded. Learn the differences.

  • Where are the workers? Cutoff of U.S. jobless aid spurs no influx

    Earlier this year, an insistent cry arose from business leaders and Republican governors: Cut off a $300-a-week federal supplement for unemployed Americans.

  • U.S Oil Bulls Rampage On Tight Supplies in World’s Largest Economy

    Global supply of both crude oil and refined products remained tight, as demand for solid fuels in the world’s largest economy and elsewhere picked up from the pandemic-induced slump caused by COVID-19.

  • Supply Chain Chaos: 2 Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Last year, pandemic-driven business closures weakened global supply chains, reducing the availability of raw materials and other goods. This chaos is already impacting consumers, who are finding it more difficult to buy everything from automobiles and electronics to household products and medicine. Unfortunately, experts believe it will be at least six months (and maybe more than a year) before supply chains normalize, meaning industries like construction, manufacturing, and retail are likely to face significant headwinds for the foreseeable future.

  • Wells Fargo CEO says supply chains 'will get solved' in '6-to-12 months'

    Employers are finding it hard to hire, and the supply chain crisis is forcing businesses to hike prices. The situation is likely to persist for at least the next six to 12 months, says one bank chief.

  • Excellon Announces Board and Management Changes

    Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (NYSE: EXN) (FRA: E4X2) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Swinoga as an independent director to the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee and Jorge Ortega as Vice President Exploration. The Company also reports the departure of Ben Pullinger as Senior Vice President Geology and Corporate Development to pursue an opportunity with a West African gold producer.

  • Supply-Chain Disruptions Encourage Rio Tinto to Mine Its Own Sludge for Critical Minerals

    With some minerals in short supply amid a global supply-chain crisis, the mining company is looking at ways it can produce additional minerals essential for modern technologies.

  • Copper’s Wild Week Throws Spotlight on Straining World Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- For months, the copper market has been caught in a tug of war between steadily shrinking supplies on one side, and an increasingly strained global economy on the other.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions Fro

  • Icahn Pushes Southwest Gas for First Dibs on Deal Equity

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Carl Icahn is calling on Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. to first offer shares to existing shareholders, including himself, if it pushes ahead with selling up to $1 billion in equity and equity-linked securities to help finance its takeover of pipeline company Questar.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s

  • Rogers Communications reiterates support for CEO after ousted chairman's move to regain control

    "We unequivocally support Joe Natale as CEO and support his management team," Rogers said in a statement. Rogers' board last Thursday voted out Rogers, son of the late founder, Ted Rogers, after he tried to replace Natale with another executive. "We remain as duly elected members of the Rogers Communications Inc Board and represent the majority of the Board members of the company," the board members said in the statement.

  • QatarEnergy signs deal with ExxonMobil Canada on farm-in exploration license

    QatarEnergy has signed a deal for a 40% stake in one of ExxonMobil’s major offshore explorations in Canada, the Qatar state-owned oil and gas firm said on Sunday. The agreement will give QatarEnergy a farm-in exploration license for EL 1165A, currently held by ExxonMobil Canada.

  • Facebook sues programmer who allegedly scraped data for 178 million users

    Facebook has sued a man in Ukraine for allegedly swiping info for 178 million users.