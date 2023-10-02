Cold food? Party foul! Expert tricks to keep food perfectly warm for a party.

There’s nothing more fun than hosting friends and family for a party while serving up some delicious eats. However, figuring out how to keep all that yummy food warm throughout the festivities can be a challenge without the right tricks up your sleeve.

To ensure you can enjoy the fun and the flavors, we’re sharing our expert tips on how to keep food warm during a party like a pro. From borrowing extra slow cookers to creative DIY warming options to the lowdown on chafing dishes, we've got you covered with a range of practical solutions that will keep those tasty dishes perfectly heated for hours. Here are 5 smart ways to keep your food warm for a party.

How to keep food warm for a party

Prepare ahead of time . Many dishes can be prepared in advance and reheated in the oven to help streamline party prep. Just make sure all dishes are heated to their recommended serving temperature.

Skip the stovetop dishes . Be cautious with stovetop dishes for parties; extended heating can lead to scorching or drying out. Opt for gentler heating methods instead.

Crock pot or slow cooker . Consider using a crock pot or slow cooker to provide gentle, even heat. Large crock pots for main dishes and mini crock pots for appetizers work well. Tip: Most of us don’t own multiple slow cookers. For gatherings, borrow extra slow cookers from friends and family to keep all your dishes warm. Tip: A simple rice cooker can also be used effectively to keep food warm.

Heating pad . Place a heating pad on a heat-safe surface, cover it with a decorative towel, and set your dish on top for a DIY warming option.

Chafing dish . Chafing dishes are ideal for a buffet-style service. They provide consistent warmth and are durable for entertaining. Tip: Fill the chafing dish with hot water to help maintain the temperature of the food. Tip: Use denatured alcohol as a fuel source to keep the chafing dish hot during the party.



