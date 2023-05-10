Cold Form Blister Packaging Global Market is Projected to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030: Strong Demand for Unit-Dose Packaging for Patient Compliance Supports Growth
Global Market for Cold Form Blister Packaging
Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Form Blister Packaging: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Cold Form Blister Packaging estimated at US$986.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Aluminum, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$805 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyvinyl Chloride segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $137.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Cold Form Blister Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$137.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$335.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured) -
Amcor plc
Aphena Pharma Solutions, Inc.
Bilcare Limited
Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
Essentra plc
Flexi Pack Limited
Green Pack Foils Pvt. Ltd.
Ningbo Dragon Packaging Technology Co,Ltd.
Nuplas Industries Limited
PAXXUS
Ropack Inc.
Svam Toyal Packaging Industries Pvt. Ltd.
Tekni-Plex, Inc.
Wasdell Packaging Group
Winpak Ltd.
Wisesorbent Technology LLC
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
242
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$986.6 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$1600 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
6.2%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Cold Form Blister Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020, 2021, & 2022
Impact of COVID-19 on Packaging Sector
Global Packaging Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Megatrends amid COVID-19 with Potential to Reshape Blister Pack Design
Pharmaceutical Packaging Remains Stable
COVID-19 to Restructure the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management
Exploding E-Commerce to Drive Demand for Packaging
Global e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Blister Packaging: An Overview
Global Packaging Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022
Exploding Consumerism in Developing Countries Spurs Revenue Growth
Blister Packaging: The Mainstay of Pharmaceutical Packaging
Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Material (in %): 2020E
Cold Form Blister Packaging: A Preview
Cold Forming Blister Packs Vs Thermoforming Blister Packs
Pharma Packaging: Primary Market Driver
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Strong Demand for Unit-Dose Packaging for Patient Compliance Supports Growth
R&D Initiatives Set Perfect Stage for Market Growth
Companies Come Forward with Sustainable Solutions
Factors Supporting Cold Form Blister Pack Innovations
Introduction of New Packaging Formats and Materials Pose a Threat to Market Growth
Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand
Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs Augurs Well for Market Growth
Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2019, 2022 & 2025
Smart Blister Packaging for Clinical Trials to Push Patient Compliance to Medications
Contract Packaging Trend Augurs Well for Market Growth
Serialization Drives New Design Developments in Pharma Sector
Increasing Acceptance of Food Blister Packaging Brings the Food & Beverage Industry
Megatrends Wielding Influence on the Market
Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs Pharma Product Sales, Driving Market Growth
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pqctqj
