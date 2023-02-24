Cold Insulation Global Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2030: Widespread Deployments of Air Conditioning Equipment Drive HVAC Insulation Demand

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cold Insulation: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo



The global market for Cold Insulation estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Fiber Glass, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Phenolic Foams segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $719.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The Cold Insulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$719.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 80 Featured) -

Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company Ltd.

Armacell International S.A.

Aspen Aerogel Inc.

BASF SE

Bradford Insulation Industries Ltd.

Covestro AG

Daehyup Tech Co., Ltd.

Fletcher Insulation

G+H Group

Huntsman Corporation

Johns Manville

Kingspan Group plc

Knauf Insulation Ltd.

Morgan Advanced Materials Porextherm Dammstoffe GmbH

Owens Corning

Rockwool International A/S

The Dow Chemical Company

URSA Insulation, S.A

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Cold Insulation: A Prelude

A Comparison of Common Available Insulation Materials

Key Characteristics of Cold Insulation Materials

Hot Insulation versus Cold Insulation

Increasing Environmental Concerns and the Critical Need to Minimize Energy Loss Drive Demand

Polyurethane Foam: Largest and Fastest Growing Cold Insulation Material Type

Fiber Glass: A Traditional Widely Used Cold Insulation Material

Phenolic Foam Seeks to Widen Addressable Market

Oil & Gas Applications Dominate Cold Insulation Sales

Europe Dominates Consumption, While China Leads Global Growth in Demand

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Cold Insulation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Concerns over Greenhouse Gas Emissions Extends Growth Opportunities

Worldwide Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Economic Sector (in %): 2019

Worldwide Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Gas (in %): 2019

Worldwide CO2 Emissions from Industrial and Fossil Fuel Combustion Processes by Region (in %): 2019

WTW Greenhouse Gas Emissions (in gm CO2eq/MJ) for Gasoline, Diesel, CNG, LNG, CNG from Landfill Gas, and LNG from Landfill Gas

Pounds of Air Pollutants (CO2, CO, NOx, SO2, Particulates, and Mercury) Per Billion BTUs of Energy for Natural Gas, Oil, and Coal

Oil & Gas Sector: Complex Operational Environments Enhance Significance ofCold Insulation Materials

COVID-19 Throws New Set of Challenges for Oil & Gas Industry

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)

Breakdown of Global E&P Spending (in %) by Supply Segment for the Year 2019 & 2020

Breakdown of North American E&P Capital Spending (in %) by Type of Company for 2020

Cold Insulation in HVAC Sector: Significant Growth Potential

Global HVAC Systems Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025

Global HVAC Market Revenues (in %) by End-Use Sector: 2020E

Global HVAC Market Revenues (in %) by Region: 2020E

Widespread Deployments of Air Conditioning Equipment Drive HVAC Insulation Demand

Global Installed Base of Air Condoning Units (in Millions) for the Years 2016, 2020, 2030, 2040 & 2050

Construction and Infrastructure Spending Determines Demand for Cold Insulation Materials

Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040

Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040

Intensified Demand for Refrigeration Equipment Accelerates Market Expansion

Growing Prominence of Cold Insulation in the Food Cold Chain

Global Cold Storage Market Revenues (in %) by Product Category: 2020E

Investments in Cold Chain Facilities to Set the Tone for Refrigeration Insulation Demand

Increasing Cryogenic Equipment Deployments Augur Well for Cold Insulation Market

Global Cryogenic Equipment Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Polyurethane Foam Emerges as a Widely Used Cold Insulation Material

Global Polyurethane Foams Market by End-Use Application (2020)

Polystyrene Foam: Growth Driven by Use in Insulation Products

Global Polystyrene Foams Demand Breakdown by End-Use Sector (in %) for 2020

Innovations & Advancements Spearhead Growth

Bio-Based Cold Insulation Materials: A Promising Development

Stringent Environmental Regulations to Favor Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 80

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xdwfsy-insulation?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cold-insulation-global-market-to-reach-6-6-billion-by-2030-widespread-deployments-of-air-conditioning-equipment-drive-hvac-insulation-demand-301754785.html

SOURCE Research and Markets