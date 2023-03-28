U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

Cold Jet introduces new low-volume, low-maintenance dry ice production systems

PR Newswire
·4 min read

LOVELAND, Ohio, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Jet®, with the acquisition of Triventek, has added a new line of low-volume dry ice pelletizers. The Cold Jet PE Series offers dry ice production capacities ranging from 50-80 kg/h (110-176 lbs/h), in contrast to their large-volume pelletizer line with capacities ranging from 120-750 kg/h (265-1,653lbs/h). These are the most efficient low-volume pelletizers on the market capable of producing the highest quality dry ice.

PE 50 &amp; PE 80 Pelletizers
PE 50 & PE 80 Pelletizers

Cost-Effective

The PE Series pelletizers are cost-effective for businesses looking to produce low volumes of dry ice on a regular basis. The PE 50 produces up to 50 kg/h of dry ice pellets and the PE 80 produces up to 80 kg/h. The pelletizers offer a compact, easy-to-use dry ice production solution for those looking to begin, or expand, their own dry ice production without requiring major investments to upgrade existing infrastructure. It's dry ice production on a budget! Cold Jet also has payment plans, trade-in programs, and leasing options available (in select markets).

Efficient Solution

The PE 50 and PE 80 are perfect for companies that are looking to take better control of their dry ice supply by producing in-house and on demand. This includes companies using dry ice as an environmentally sustainable cleaning and surface preparation method or those looking for a more reliable and sustainable transport cooling solution.

"At Cold Jet, we understand the importance of having freshly made dry ice, and the difference it makes in the quality of work done. With the addition of our new PE series of pelletizers, we are able to provide companies with the ability to take control of their dry ice supply and ensure that they have access to freshly made dry ice whenever they need it," said Diego Loaiza, Director – Global Dry Ice Manufacturing Systems Applications.

The new PE series of pelletizers are designed to meet the needs of manufacturing companies and contract cleaners that own dry ice blasters, auto detailing businesses, companies within the life sciences ecosystem, food processors, and food home delivery companies that only require a low volume. By adding these low-volume pelletizers to the Cold Jet portfolio, they can now help companies that previously found the existing high-volume pelletizers to be overkill in capacity and cost. Businesses can control their supply of fresh dry ice without having to worry about delays or inconsistencies in production.

Versatile CO2 Storage Options

The PE Series is designed to work with a wide range of liquid CO2 storage options. They are compatible with regular fixed LCO2 tanks, dewar tanks, MicroBulk tanks, and other options offering users greater ease to start producing dry ice. This versatility allows for multiple use cases, providing easier integration for different industries and production lines.

User-Friendly & Easy Mobility

The PE Series pelletizers are user-friendly and easy to maintain. An intuitive HMI display and simple controls make it a breeze to adjust settings and produce high-quality dry ice pellets in minutes. Their lightweight design on heavy-duty caster wheels allows for easy transport from one location to another within any facility. Additionally, these pelletizers offer the option to be recessed and fixed to a wall, which means they can easily be installed in a permanent location without taking up too much floor space.

To learn more about the PE Series, and how it can benefit your business, please visit the Cold Jet website or contact us directly.

About Cold Jet

Cold Jet provides environmental cleaning, surface preparation, and parts finishing systems to global manufacturing industries that utilize particles of dry ice as a blasting medium.  We also produce systems for the production, metering, and packaging of dry ice for food transportation, cold chain management, and dry ice cleaning.  Cold Jet is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio, with international operations in Europe, Asia, Canada, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.coldjet.com or call 1-800-337-9423 or +1-513-831-3211 (International).

For media inquiries, please contact Rachael Barnes, Marketing and Communications Generalist Global Marketing, Cold Jet at rbarnes@coldjet.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cold-jet-introduces-new-low-volume-low-maintenance-dry-ice-production-systems-301782484.html

SOURCE Cold Jet

    A judge dismissed a proposed class action lawsuit accusing L'Oreal SA of tricking American shoppers into overpaying for its beauty products by making them believe the products came from France. In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan said L'Oreal's referring to "Paris" and sprinkling French words on packaging would not deceive reasonable consumers about where its shampoo, mascara and other products came from. The plaintiff, Veronica Eshelby, claimed she had not noticed the fine print before learning that the products she bought were manufactured in L'Oreal's factory in North Little Rock, Arkansas, or elsewhere in the United States and Canada.