U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,472.14
    +0.77 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,250.32
    -44.44 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,909.05
    +11.71 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.74
    +2.09 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.40
    +0.12 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.50
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    +0.0350 (+2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3728
    +0.0051 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2630
    +0.5860 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,957.91
    +1,168.27 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,447.62
    -4.01 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,197.62
    -36.41 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

Cold Laser Therapy Sales to Reach US$ 165.4 Mn in 2031 as Need for Aesthetic Procedures Amplifies the Demand in Dermatology Industry: FMI

·6 min read

The cold laser therapy market study published by Future Market Insights offers a comprehensive analysis and focused views on major trends expected to provide shape to future growth prospects. The report provides detailed analyses of the significant drivers, trends, challenges and opportunities prevailing for the forthcoming decade across key geographies and segments.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for Cold Laser Therapy Market is projected to witness steady growth at a 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2031). Sales in the Cold Laser Therapy Market are expected to top US$ 165.4 Mn by 2031-end.

FMI Logo
FMI Logo

Read Report - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cold-laser-therapy-market/

Surging cosmetic & non-invasive surgeries and rise in number of aesthetic laser techniques are major factors boosting the market. Growing trend of having flawless skin, coupled with increasing influence of social media will spur the demand for cosmetic procedures. Thereby, increasing the adoption of cold laser therapy.

As prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders and number of dental surgeries are increasing, demand for cold laser therapy is expected to increase. Application of cold laser therapy in pain management and dermatology will spur the sales during the forecast period.

Further, increasing awareness regarding various benefits of cold laser therapy is improving the adoption of cold laser or low-level laser therapy devices. As per FMI, s ales in the cold laser therapy market is expected to top US$ 107.6 Mn by 2021.

Request a report sample to gain compressive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3639

Additionally, key players are increasing research and development expenditure of biotechnology companies is expected to create incremental growth opportunities for market players.

"Growing demand for aesthetic cosmetic procedures and penetration of social media platforms have increased the demand for non-invasive procedures and low-level laser devices. This is expected to increase the sales of cold laser therapy market," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Cold Laser Therapy Market Survey

  • In terms of product, continuous laser devices will account for the largest market share of 57% market share in 2021

  • Single wavelength cold laser therapy is expected to be the most preferred technology among end-users

  • Application of cold laser therapy in dermatology will account for more than 35% of total market share in 2021

  • Specialty clinics are expected to be the primary end-users owing to the growing patient pool for cosmetic treatment and pain management

  • The U.S. cold laser therapy market will account for over 92% of sales in North America

  • Germany is expected to witness incremental growth opportunities for cold laser therapy market owing to the high presence of numerous leading players

  • China and India will register high growth across East and South Asia market, exhibiting 6% CAGR and 6.1% CAGR, respectively

Key Drivers

  • Increasing application of cold laser therapy in orthopedic injuries will push the sales over the forecast period

  • Growing adoption of low-level laser devices among rising number of dental practitioners is expected to fuel the growth in the market

Key Restraints

  • High deployment cost and lack of skilled professionals equipped with technical expertise is likely to hamper the sales.

Talk to Market Research Expert - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-3639

Competitive Landscape

Key players in cold laser therapy market are focusing on strategic collaborations, coupled with product launches in order to retain their dominance in the industry. Some of the manufacturers are also expand their product portfolio through mergers and partnerships with other key players.

For instance,

  • In 2020, Multi Radiance Medical announced the start of non-pharmaceutical clinical trial using photobiomodulation and cold laser therapy to treat intubated COVID-19 patients to improve critical care.

  • Apira Science Inc. received approval from the KFDA (Korea Food and Drug Administration), the FDA Thailand, and the Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA), in 2018, to bring iGrow's patented low-level light therapy (LLLT) technology to these markets.

Leading players operating in the cold laser therapy market profiled by FMI include:

  • Apira Science Inc.

  • BioLight Technologies LLC

  • B-Cure laser Australia

  • Erchonia Corporation

  • Theralase Inc.,

  • THOR Photomedicine Ltd

  • DJO Global, Inc.

  • BTL

  • Spectro Analytic Irradia AB

  • Photomedex

  • Others

More Insights on the Global Cold Laser Therapy Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents unbiased analysis on the global cold laser therapy market. The study divulges into compelling insights of the cold laser therapy market for the historic period (2016-2020) and for the forecast year (2021-2031) as well. In order to gain better perspective on prominent growth drivers and trends, the market is segmented on the basis of:

Product:

  • Continuous Laser Devices

  • Pulse Laser Devices

  • Combination Laser Devices

Application:

  • Pain Management

  • Arthritis

  • Wound Healing

  • Nerve Regeneration

  • Dermatology

  • Musculoskeletal

  • Others

By Technology:

  • Single Wavelength Cold Laser Therapy Devices

  • Multiple Wavelength Cold Laser Therapy Devices

By Sales Channel

  • Hospitals

  • Specialty Clinics

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Homecare Settings

Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-3639

Key Questions Covered in the Cold Laser Therapy Market

  • The report offers insight into cold laser therapy demand outlook for 2021-2031

  • The market study also highlights projected sales growth for cold laser therapy market between 2021 and 2031

  • Cold laser therapy market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

  • Cold laser therapy market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cold-laser-therapy-market/
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/cold-laser-therapy-market/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cold-laser-therapy-sales-to-reach-us-165-4-mn-in-2031-as-need-for-aesthetic-procedures-amplifies-the-demand-in-dermatology-industry-fmi-301402128.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks Set to Go Supernova Soon

    Anavex Life Sciences and Affimed both sport unique drug development platforms that could be worth billions.

  • 2 Tricks and a Treat for Gene Therapy Investors

    It looks like the gene therapy market is a haunted house, but growing biotech Repligen might be the treat investors need this Halloween.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks Poised for Jaw-Dropping Growth

    Over the past 10 years, U.S. stocks have delivered outstanding returns for investors. The major stock indices such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 have all climbed by more than 200% during this boom period. For example, biotech innovators Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), along with electric-car giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), have all generated well over 1,000% returns on capital for investors in just the past three years.

  • Gasoline prices usually fall this time of year as vacation season ends. So why are they jumping?

    At a time when gas prices are usually heading down, the reverse is happening. Prices are soaring amid a spike in the price of oil.

  • Rock Tech Announces Results from Lithium Hydroxide Pilot Plant in Germany - High Quality, Battery Grade Lithium Hydroxide Produced

    Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") (TSX-V: RCK) (Frankfurt: RJIB) (OTCQX: RCKTF) is pleased to announce completion of a pilot test program and prototype production of battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate greater than 99.5% purity, in compliance with end-user electric vehicle lithium-ion battery production specifications.

  • Foxconn bullish on electric vehicle prospects as it shows off three prototypes

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn unveiled its first three electric vehicle prototypes on Monday, underscoring ambitious plans to diversify away from its role of building consumer electronics for Apple Inc and other tech firms. The vehicles - an SUV, a sedan and a bus - were made by Foxtron, a venture between Foxconn and Taiwanese car maker Yulon Motor Co Ltd. Foxtron Vice Chairman Tso Chi-sen told reporters that he hoped electric vehicles would be worth a trillion Taiwan dollars to Foxconn in five years time - a figure equivalent to around $35 billion.

  • U.S. Factory Output Falls in Fresh Supply-Chain Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Production at U.S. factories fell by the most in seven months in September, in part reflecting a sharp pullback in the manufacturing of motor vehicles as well as broader backlogged supply chains and materials shortages.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular T

  • OPEC+ Once Again Fails to Pump Enough to Meet Its Output Target

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies once again failed to pump enough oil to meet their output targets, exacerbating the supply deficit as the world recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confron

  • Valneva Says Its Covid Vaccine Beats AstraZeneca’s. Shares Are Surging.

    American depositary receipts of French biotech Valneva are up more than 30% after the firm said its vaccine has stronger immune response and fewer side-effects than AstraZeneca's.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Rise 90% or More, According to Wall Street

    Are you looking for biotech stocks that could shoot higher? Wall Street analysts who cover the stocks on this list think they could provide some eye-popping gains. Every stock on this list has a consensus price target that's 91% above its present price.

  • Gas prices jump as Russia keeps a lid on supplies - live updates

    UK snubbed in first stage of €2bn hydrogen plant scheme Treasury prepares to launch online sales tax FTSE 100 falls 0.5pc; US stocks lose ground Andrew Orlowski: Whitehall is woefully unprepared for the next big crisis Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Apple’s iPhone Partner Foxconn Unveils First Electric Vehicles

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group unveiled its first electric vehicles, a milestone that could boost the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer’s credentials as a serious bidder for Apple Inc.’s secretive automotive project.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than Ever

  • This Chinese Tech Giant Just Got a Big-Time Fine, So Why Is Its Stock Skyrocketing?

    Chinese stocks have sold off en masse since the Spring, but is now the time for aggressive investors to go bargain-hunting in the Middle Kingdom? One indication could be the recent case of Meituan (OTC: MPNGF), the largest food delivery company in China, with businesses in daily deals, hotel bookings, community e-commerce, restaurant software, and grocery and drugstore delivery. On Oct. 8, China's State Administration for Market Regulation imposed a $534 million fine on Meituan -- a penalty for abusing its dominant market share in food delivery to force restaurants into exclusivity arrangements.

  • For Britain's chicken farmers, Brexit and COVID brew a perfect storm

    When Nigel Upson checks the plucked chicken carcasses dangling from a rotating line at his poultry plant in England, he sees cash haemorrhaging out of his business from a collision of events that has distressed every part of the farm-to-fork supply chain. Like food manufacturers across Britain, Upson was hit this year by an exodus of eastern European workers who, deterred by Brexit paperwork, left en masse when COVID restrictions lifted, compounding his already soaring cost of feed and fuel. Such is the scale of the hit, he cut output by 10% and hiked wages by 11%, a rise that was immediately matched or bettered by neighbouring employers in the northeast of England.

  • Behind the Energy Crisis: Fossil Fuel Investment Drops, and Renewables Aren’t Ready

    The transition to cleaner energy sources isn’t far enough along to meet a surge in demand, forcing countries to rely on fossil fuels.

  • Toyota, Stellantis to Build EV-Battery Factories in the U.S.

    The auto makers are investing billions of dollars in U.S. battery factories as part of a push to sell more electric vehicles.

  • Vaccines, masks? Japan puzzling over sudden virus success

    Almost overnight, Japan has become a stunning, and somewhat mysterious, coronavirus success story. Daily new COVID-19 cases have plummeted from a mid-August peak of nearly 6,000 in Tokyo, with caseloads in the densely populated capital now routinely below 100, an 11-month low. Japan, unlike other places in Europe and Asia, has never had anything close to a lockdown, just a series of relatively toothless states of emergency.

  • AT&T and Verizon set to deliver earnings as wireless competition builds

    Even with minimal impact from the latest iPhone launch, the growing competitiveness of the wireless industry will be on full display when telecommunications companies start reporting quarterly results in the week ahead.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said This About the Next Surge

    As coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations decline nationwide, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is happy to see it—but also realistic about the chances of another surge. Whether or not we have one depends on a few factors, which he outlined this morning on Fox News Sunday with host Chris Wallace. Read on for five life-saving predictions and pieces of advice—and to ensure your health

  • Amazon seeks to hire 1,700 seasonal workers in Baltimore, sweetens deal with signing bonus

    Amazon.com said it needs an additional 1,700 workers in Baltimore to meet the demands of its ever-growing retail network during the upcoming holiday shopping rush — and the company is willing to pay job seekers to make it happen. This is the fifth consecutive year the company has launched a seasonal hiring spree in Maryland. "We're excited and grateful for this opportunity as job providers at this time," said Ofori Agboka, an Amazon executive based in Seattle in an interview Monday morning.