Cold Pain Therapy Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 1435.23 Million by 2028, Globally, at 4.74% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

The Cold Pain Therapy Market has grown rapidly due to an increase in sports-related injuries and rising awareness about healthy and fit lifestyles, wide variety of cold pain therapy products, as well as an increase in the geriatric population.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Cold Pain Therapy Market" By Product (OTC Products, Prescription Products), By Application (Musculoskeletal Disorders, Post-Operative Therapy, Post-Trauma Therapy, Sports Medicine), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo
Verified_Market_Research_Logo

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Cold Pain Therapy Market size was valued at USD 990.42 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1435.23 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.74% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=23837

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cold Pain Therapy Market"
202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Cold Pain Therapy Market Overview

Cryotherapy, another name for cold pain therapy, denotes the use of cold materials in pain relief. In order to reduce the pain-causing swelling and inflammation, this therapy employs cold materials. Ice packs are applied to wounds and infections to help reduce pain and swelling. Ice packs are a cheap, efficient, and drug-free way to relieve pain associated with tendinitis, sprains, bruises, strains, and swelling brought on by trauma to superficial tissues. In general, new injuries like muscle and ligament sprains and severe bruises are treated with cold pain therapy.

The growing number of sports-related injuries, growing public awareness of the benefits of leading healthy, active lifestyles, and an ageing population are the main factors driving the global market for cold pain therapy. A growing number of traumatic injuries brought on by slips, trips, and accidents on the road are also significant drivers of the Cold Pain Therapy Market's expansion. Additionally, the demand for and preference for topical analgesics over oral analgesics is rising due to the superior benefits the former offer over the latter, such as less systemic absorption, fewer side effects, and reduced risk of toxicity. This is fueling the growth of the market for cold pain therapy. Additionally, the market is expanding due to the availability of a variety of pain-relieving products.

Key Developments

  • In April 2021, Battle Creek Equipment Co has launched line of cold therapy wraps into the market, to help to treat chronic pain, acute pain and management of inflammation.

  • On February 2021, Breg has announced their partnership with Club Warehouse for expanding the delivery of their high-value orthopaedic products in Australia. The company aims to offer its products across the continent including Australian Football League, National Rugby League and Rugby Union Clubs.

  • In August 2020, Johnson and Johnson acquired Momenta Pharmaceutical to expand its brand in immune mediated diseases and expand its leadership in the pharma market. The acquisition helps Janssen, a pharma company of J&J to reach more patients by pursuing indications among many autoimmune diseases.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Breg, Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Ã–ssur HF, 3M Company, DJO Finance LLC, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Medline Industries, Inc., Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sanofi.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Cold Pain Therapy Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

  • Cold Pain Therapy Market, By Product

  • Cold Pain Therapy Market, By Application

  • Cold Pain Therapy Market, By Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Electronic Aspirin Market By Pain Type (Migraines, Cluster Headaches), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics), By Geography, And Forecast

Chronic Wound Care Market By Type (Diabetic Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers), By Product (Advanced wound dressings, Wound care therapy), By End-User (Hospitals and wound care centers, Homecare settings), By Geography, And Forecast

Compression Therapy Market By Product (Compression Pumps, Compression Garments), By Technique (Static Compression Therapy, Dynamic Compression Therapy), By Geography, And Forecast

Pain Management Drugs Competitive Market By Product (Opioids, Nsaids), By Application (Musculoskeletal, Surgical and Trauma, Cancer, Obstetrical, Burn, Pediatric Pain, Other), By Geography, And Forecast

Top Online Therapy Services bidding adieu to all your suffering and anguish

Visualize Cold Pain Therapy Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cold-pain-therapy-market-is-expected-to-generate-a-revenue-of-usd-1435-23-million-by-2028--globally-at-4-74-cagr-verified-market-research-301671720.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

