U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,474.50
    +5.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,900.00
    +30.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,441.00
    +4.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.20
    +4.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.98
    +0.53 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.90
    -6.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    -0.21 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1811
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.31
    -1.64 (-7.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3869
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1020
    +0.1070 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,977.19
    +1,336.99 (+3.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,172.00
    +29.12 (+2.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.90
    -20.53 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Cold Plunge Pools Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Cold Plunge Pools Market – Scope of Report A new study on the global cold plunge pools market has been published. It presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the global cold plunge pools market across the globe.

New York, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cold Plunge Pools Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150391/?utm_source=GNW


This study offers valuable information about the global cold plunge pools market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period, 2021–2031.

Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analyses, and compound annual growth rate (CAGR), are elucidated in This study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret quantitative growth aspects of the global cold plunge pools market during the forecast period.

An extensive analysis of business strategies of leading market players is also featured in This study on the global cold plunge pools market.This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the global cold plunge pools market.

In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the global cold plunge pools market, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.

Key Questions Answered in Cold Plunge Pools Market Study
What are the key factors influencing the cold plunge pools market in each region?
What will be the CAGR of the global cold plunge pools market between 2021 and 2031?
What is the future scope and current trends in terms of sizing and application of the global cold plunge pools market?
What is the revenue of the global cold plunge pools market based on respective segments?
Which are the key strategies used by top players of the global cold plunge pools market?
Which are the leading companies in the global cold plunge pools market?
Research Methodology – Cold Plunge Pools Market
A unique research methodology has been utilized by the analyst to conduct comprehensive research on the growth of the global cold plunge pools market and arrive at conclusions on the future growth prospects of the market. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts warrant the accuracy and reliability of the drawn conclusions.

Secondary sources referred to by analysts during the production of the global cold plunge pools market report include statistics from company annual reports, SEC filings, company websites, World Bank database, investor presentations, regulatory databases, government publications, and industry white papers. Analysts have also interviewed senior managers, product portfolio managers, CEOs, VPs, and market intelligence managers, who contributed to the production of This study on the cold plunge pools market as a primary source.

These primary and secondary sources provided exclusive information during interviews, which serves as a validation from cold plunge pools industry leaders.Access to an extensive internal repository and external proprietary databases allows this report to address specific details and questions about the global cold plunge pools market with accuracy.

The study also uses the top-down approach to assess the numbers for each segment and the bottom-up approach to counter-validate them. This has helped in making estimates on the future prospects of the global cold plunge pools market more reliable and accurate.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150391/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Men Need Not Apply to World’s Largest E-Scooter Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Ola Electric Mobility Pvt’s new electric-scooter factory aims to build 10 million two-wheelers annually, or 15% of the world’s e-scooters by 2022, in an operation run and managed entirely by women.Led by Bhavish Aggarwal, the e-mobility business is a follow-up to ride-hailing startup Ola, which is expected to make its debut on public markets next year. The vision for his newest venture is to provide the world “clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce

  • Oil Just Broke $70. Why It Can Go to $100.

    The price of oil has enjoyed a mini run of late, but that is just a precursor to a potential 36% gain from here, according to Bank of America.

  • Pentagon awards Lockheed Martin $6.6 billion sustainment contract for F-35 fighter jets

    The air vehicle sustainment contract is for fiscal year 2021, with options for years 2022 and 2023, and is intended to reduce sustainment costs, the office said. Separately, Lockheed said that the contract would include supporting base and depot maintenance, pilot and maintainer training while also covering supply chain management for part repair and replenishment.

  • Oil Glut That Covid Built All But Gone on Resurgent Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Global crude inventories that ballooned during the pandemic have shrunk to the lowest level in 20 months as an economic rebound in top consumers China and the U.S. drive a robust recovery in fuel demand.About 2.97 billion barrels of crude oil were stored onshore globally as of Sept. 5, the least since January 2020 before Covid-19 eviscerated demand, according to data analytics firm Kayrros. U.S. stockpiles are at a two-year low, those in China are the smallest since September 2020

  • Commodities Prices Are Surging Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities have surged to a 10-year high amid rising costs for goods the world relies on for construction, manufacturing and keeping on the lights. Materials from aluminum to steel have seen renewed rallies and European gas and power have hit fresh records. A gauge of spot commodities prices jumped to the highest level since May 2011. That’s threatening faster inflation, increasing consumer costs and putting pressure on central banks to curb the massive stimulus measures behind m

  • China Vows to Consolidate the Bloated Electric Vehicle Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China has vowed to consolidate the country’s electric vehicle industry after a decade-long nurturing of the sector led to the emergence of too many players, some of which are barely viable.“Looking forward, EV companies should grow bigger and stronger. We have too many EV firms on the market right now,” Xiao Yaqing, the minister for industry and information technology, said at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.“The firms are mostly small and scattered,” he said. “The role of

  • China's booming electric car market prompts lithium producer and battery assembler to raise funds for expansion

    One of the world's largest producers of lithium, as well as its biggest customer in the assembly of lithium-ion battery packs, have announced separate fundraising plans to expand their production amid soaring worldwide demand for the renewable energy source in the booming electric car industry. Tianqi Lithium Corporation, based in the Sichuan provincial capital of Chengdu, was given the go-ahead by its seven-member board to offer 20 per cent of its enlarged capital in an initial public offering

  • Restaurants Close Dining Rooms Again as Delta-Driven Infections Spread

    Restaurants are losing customers, dealing with staffing struggles and facing uncertain demand again as the Delta variant drives rebounds in Covid-19 infections.

  • Syngenta, Chevron Could Face Billions in Claims Over Weed Killer

    (Bloomberg) -- Yet another popular weed killer used by American farmers for decades is becoming a costly liability for the companies behind the chemical.Over the past seven months, new lawsuits have been filed almost every day claiming farmers or field workers contracted Parkinson’s disease from their exposure to Paraquat, a highly toxic herbicide developed by Syngenta AG and sold in the U.S. by Chevron Corp.The surge in complaints comes as another company, Bayer AG, has set aside as much as $16

  • Global oil demand to peak sooner than previously thought: IHS Markit

    Analysts are rethinking their timelines as COVID-19 and the rise of clean energy affect fossil fuel demand.

  • Steve Bannon–linked media venture to pay $539 million settlement for fundraising violations

    Bannon and exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui formed GTV Media Group in 2020 and were accused by the SEC of running an illegal, unregistered stock and coin offering.

  • Pinterest Used Her Ideas, Cut Her Out of Pay, Influencer Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- A woman with 5 million followers on Pinterest Inc. claimed in a lawsuit that founders of the company, Ben Silbermann and Paul Sciarra, used her ideas to help create the social-media platform and never compensated her.Christine Martinez, a digital marketing strategist who lives in Oakland, California, said in a state court filing on Monday in that she was friends with Silbermann when he asked her to help “salvage a failed shopping app,” which would later become Pinterest. Martinez

  • Energy Crunch Deepens as U.S. Warns Europe Isn’t Doing Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch is deepening, with gas and power prices hitting fresh records after the U.S. warned the continent isn’t doing enough to prepare for what could be potentially a dire winter.With about a month to go before the start of the heating season, Europe doesn’t have enough natural gas in storage sites and isn’t building inventories fast enough either. Amos Hochstein, the U.S. State Department’s envoy for energy security, said on Friday he was worried about supplies th

  • Proxy advisers split on FedEx CEO Smith's pay

    Proxy advisers Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) and Glass Lewis & Co gave diverging recommendations to investors on voting on FedEx Corp CEO Fred Smith's $54 million pay package, after a labor union challenged the plan. The pay package for Smith, a billionaire, faces a challenge at FedEx's annual shareholder meeting later this month after labor union the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said the company's decision to cancel a bonus program while giving him an option award instead, only to then re-instate the bonus program, amounted to double-dipping. ISS said in a report released on Sunday that "cautionary support" was warranted because Smith's awards have not led to a misalignment of pay and performance.

  • We aren’t seeing sufficient evidence to recommend COVID booster shots: Doctor

    Dr. Sejal Hathi Faculty at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health & host of “Civic Rx” podcast joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest COVID-19 vaccine news.

  • Why Oil and Gas Stocks Sizzled Today

    OPEC sprang a surprise even as natural gas prices soared, fueling high investor interest in oil and gas stocks.

  • Why Rivian’s Electric R1T Pickup (And Its IPO) Are Making Waves

    Electric-truck maker Rivian plans to go public in the fall and is seeking a valuation in the tens of billions. But why are investors excited for this IPO and what makes their offering different from other EV startups? WSJ’s George Downs explains. Illustration: George Downs

  • Ex-Wells Fargo execs square off with U.S. regulator in trial over phony account scandal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The civil trial of three former Wells Fargo & Co employees over their alleged roles in a scandal involving phony accounts kicked off on Monday, a rare public confrontation between a top U.S. banking regulator and former high-level bank executives. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is squaring off against executives it says are partly culpable for the San Francisco lender's misconduct before an in-house OCC judge in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in a hearing expected to last at least two weeks. The long-running scandal over Wells Fargo's pressurized sales culture that led staff to open millions of unauthorized or fraudulent customer accounts has cost the bank billions of dollars in civil and criminal penalties and has badly damaged its reputation.

  • Investors Score Big On Five Companies Making $1 Billion A Day

    Warren Buffett may have panic sold some stocks — but he's still on top of the S&P 500 in at least one way: Sheer profitability.