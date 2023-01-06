U.S. markets open in 7 hours

  • S&P Futures

    3,840.50
    +11.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,166.00
    +96.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,846.50
    +26.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.50
    +5.10 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.94
    +0.27 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.50
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0519
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.46
    +0.45 (+2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1896
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1570
    +0.7650 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,799.80
    -9.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.79
    -2.36 (-0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,633.45
    +48.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market Worth USD 5.14 Bn by 2029: Competitive Rivalry, Political Landscape, Environmental Landscape, Social Landscape, Technological Landscape, and Economic Landscape

MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED
·8 min read
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED

Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market was valued at USD 2.95 Billion in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 5.14 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2 % during the forecast period (2022-2029)

Pune, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research has published a market intelligence and industry analysis report on “Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market“. The global Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market was valued at USD 2.95 billion in 2021, and is expected to be worth USD 5.14 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Market definitions are developed in such a way that they may be compared across nations. The parameters of each definition are rigorously examined at the start of the research process to ensure they fit the demands of both the market and MMR's clients.

Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market Scope and Research Methodology

The research methodology design adopted for this specific study includes a mix of data collected from primary and secondary research. Both primary resources and secondary research along with analytical tools are employed to build the predictive and forecast models. The key data points taken from secondary research include data for market value, qualitative insights into various aspects of the market, key trends, and emerging areas of innovation, quantitative data for mathematical and statistical calculations, segmentations and percentage shares, and key industry trends of the top players of the Cold Pressed Coconut Oil market.

This research study involves the usage of extensive secondary sources, such as certified publications, articles from recognized authors, white papers, annual reports of companies, gold, and silver standard websites, directories, and major databases to collect useful and effective information for an extensive, technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Cold Pressed Coconut Oil market.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/169668

Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market Overview

Cold pressed coconut oil is known for its antiviral and antibacterial activity along with its anti-inflammatory benefits. This oil offers enhanced antioxidant retention and flavor as compared to the refined form. In addition, it has positive effect on blood lipids, as it is rich in lauric acid that improves the composition of blood lipids, hence, is preferred by health-conscious consumers. Cold pressed coconut oil is extracted through pressing of seeds that results in extraction of pure coconut oil, unlike traditional method of heating oils, which results in fine particulate emission. Unlike refined coconut oil, cold pressed oil eliminates the heat that increases the antioxidant content.

Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market Dynamics

It has been witnessed that unprocessed, unrefined products are witnessing increased popularity among health-conscious consumers. In developed nations, meals are enriched with extra virgin/cold pressed virgin oils, as they possess clinically proven health benefits. Furthermore, coconut oil extracted from pressing techniques is free of chemicals and does not result in emission of pollutants that may harm the environment. Although the yield of cold pressed coconut oil extracted is across the globe, its quality, in terms of purity and nutrient content, is rich as compared to the oils obtained using solvent-based extraction. Hence, this is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for manufacturers to garner maximum share of the cold pressed coconut oil market during the forecast period.

Although cold pressed coconut oil offers numerous benefits, its overuse can result in itch palms & foots, nasal blockage, shortness of breath, and other such ill effects. Moreover, a number of consumers are allergic to coconut oil, which restrains the growth of the cold pressed coconut oil market. Furthermore, increase in consumption of cold pressed coconut oil may lead to rise in concerns of blood pressure, blood clots, and bleeding disorders. Thus, all these factors are expected to inhibit the growth of the global cold pressed coconut oil market.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/169668

Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest developing regions in the world, due to increase in consumer preference toward healthy food additives & supplements. In addition, rise in awareness regarding the ill effects of oil extracted through solvent techniques and increase in disposable income are expected to offer lucrative growth potential for the development of the Cold pressed coconut oil market in economies such as India and China. In Asia Pacific, the demand for cold pressed coconut oil has increased, thanks to surge in demand from the food sector. Upsurge in population and improvement in standard of living in China have boosted the demand for cold pressed coconut oil to cater to the increasing consumer needs.

Advantages of requesting a Sample Copy Report:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/169668

Market Size in 2021

USD 2.95 Bn.

Market Size in 2029

USD 5.14 Bn.

CAGR

7.2% (2022-2029)

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Base Year

2021

Number of Pages

213

No. of Tables

110

No. of Charts and Figures

112

Segment Covered

Type, Distribution Channel, Application, Price Point

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

Report Coverage

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market Key Competitors:

  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

  • Bunge Limited, Cargill Inc.

  • China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited.

  • FreshMill Oils

  • Lala Jagdish Prasad & Company (LALA GROUP)

  • Multi Technology (Gramiyum)

  • Naissance Trading

  • Statfold Oil Ltd.

  • Wilmar International Ltd

  • Cargill Inc.

  • Davidsun Naturals

  • HealthyTraditions, Inc.

  • Nutiva, Inc.

  • Vaamaa Oil

  • Garden of Life

  • Viva Naturals

  • Trader Joe’s

  • NOW Foods

  • Spectrum Organics

  • Carrington Farms

Key questions answered in the Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market are:

  • What are the technological innovations in Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market?

  • What are the factors driving the growth of the Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market?

  • Which technology insight dominated the Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market in 2021?

  • How COVID-19 affected the growth of the Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market?

  • What is the growth rate of the Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market during the forecast period?

  • What are the trends of the Asia-Pacific region in the Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market?

  • Who are the market leaders in Cold Pressed Coconut Oil in North America region?

  • Which deployment mode led the Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market in 2021?

  • Who are the key players in the Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market?

  • What are the factors restraining the growth of the Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market?

  • Which region held the largest market share in Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market?

Purchase Report:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/checkout/?method=PayPal&reportId=169668&type=Single%20User

Key Offerings:

  • Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

  • Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Distribution Channel, Application, Price Point, and Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:

Coconut Sugar Market: The Coconut Sugar market is expected to reach USD 3.57 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.6 percent during the forecast period. The Coconut Sugar market growth is expected to be driven by the growing use of coconut sugar by whey protein and the superfoods industry and baking industry.

High Protein Coffee Market: The High Protein Coffee Market is expected to reach USD 2635.40 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 18.9 percent during the forecast period. The High Protein Coffee Market drivers are increase popularity of protein coffee over social media and rising demand for protein coffee products.

India Bottled Water Market: The India Bottled Water Market is expected to reach USD 8923.84 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 13 percent during the forecast period. The India Bottled Water Market is driven by increased disposable income, a weak public water distribution system and infrastructure, and the Indian government's lack of concern for the nation's water resources.

Avocado Oil Market was valued at US$ 553 Million in the year 2021. Global Avocado Oil Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.81 % to 868.83 Million through the forecast period. Consumers' preference for a healthy lifestyle and good health has increased the incorporation of organic food products into their daily diets. Increased awareness of healthy living as a result of internet access to infinite information has resulted in an increase in demand for organic food.

Argan Oil Market size was valued at US$ 312.13Mn in 2021 and the total Argan Oilrevenue is expected to grow at 9.8% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 659.41 Mn. Consumers' increasing beauty awareness, as well as cosmetic manufacturers' use of argan oil in many products, are driving the global argan oil market.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact us for a more detailed view at: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

CONTACT: Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike Stocks Slumped on Thursday

    Within the tech sector, shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are suffering worse than most, falling 3.3%, 3.9%, and 8%, respectively, through 12:05 p.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Jefferies for that -- and Piper Sandler, too. Jefferies started off the new year with a series of downgrades, reversing its buy ratings and lowering Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike to neutral, as ratings-watcher The Fly reports today.

  • The Winklevoss twins are in a big mess—and it has to do with crypto

    “The idea in your head that you can quietly hide in your ivory tower and that this will all just magically go away, or that this is someone else’s problem, is pure fantasy,” Cameron Winklevoss wrote to former friend Barry Silbert.

  • 39% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Tech Giants

    Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, is much more invested in the tech sector than it used to be.

  • 'Big Short' Investor Burry Attacks Software Giant Salesforce

    The software giant Salesforce's recent revamp confirms the struggles in Silicon Valley and tech more broadly are widespread. The details: Salesforce will close some offices and eliminate around 10% of its estimated 56,600 employees as it looks to reduce operating costs, widen operating margins and "continue advancing the company's ongoing commitment to profitable growth." Salesforce said the job cuts, as well as the broader restructuring plans, will cost between $1.4 billion and $2.1 billion, with a hit of around $1 billion expected in its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • Stocks moving after hours: WWE, Costco

    These are some of the stocks moving in after hours on Jan. 5, 2023.

  • Walgreens beats on earnings, stock slides on opioid settlement

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Walgreens following first-quarter earnings.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo Stocks Sank Today

    Early-stage companies like Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) took some of the biggest hits, dropping by between about 5% and 8% at their lows of the morning. As of 1 p.m. ET, those three stocks were lower by 6.1%, 3.4%, and 6.9%, respectively. As fourth-quarter EV delivery data has begun trickling out this week, investors are growing more and more concerned about the pace of expected growth in the industry.

  • Fed’s message to stock market: Big rallies will only prolong painful inflation fight

    Analysts say minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting delivered an important message to investors: big stock market rallies are unwelcome.

  • To survive a rocky 2023, three value investors are favoring these six stocks

    Analysts expect value stocks to maintain outperformance over growth stocks as interest rates rise and the economy falters. To find some of the best value names to consider, I recently checked in with three value-oriented stock-letter writers who have solid long-term records, according to Hulbert Financial Digest. Market and economic outlook: We will have a mild recession in 2023.

  • Amazon’s 18,000 layoffs set the tone for what hiring and firing will look like in 2023

    Job cuts at Amazon are a sign of tough times to come for tech workers.

  • AMTD Digital Stock Surges, Rising About 200%

    The U.S.-listed shares of AMTD Digital surged on Thursday, recently up some 200% on heavy volume. The Asia-focused company's operations include financial services, marketing, media and digital investments. It didn't appear to issue any press releases or Securities and Exchange Commission filings on Thursday. The stock has posted several large daily moves since its July initial public offering, which priced at $7.80. Wednesday's intraday low of $9.31 marked its lowest-ever trading price, while it

  • Dow Jones Futures: Jobs Report Is Big Market Test; Tesla Slashes China Prices

    The jobs report looms as a big market test. Tesla prices slashed Model 3 and Model Y prices. WWE stock jumped late.

  • Amazon layoffs: ‘We still like the stock,’ analyst says

    JMP Securities Equity Research Analyst Nick Jones joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the tech sector, Amazon's wave of layoffs, and the performance of Etsy stock.&nbsp;

  • Salesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. division Tableau was hit harder than other units in the company’s largest-ever round of jobs cuts this week, adding to a major reorganization that signals the $15.7 billion acquisition hasn’t lived up to expectations.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeTrump’s Troubles

  • It’s time to buy I-bonds again. Here are 3 ways to maximize your $10,000 inflation-fighting investment.

    The current rate is good, but if you hold off until just before the next change, it could be even better.

  • Can Alibaba (BABA) and Baidu (BIDU) Stocks Keep Climbing?

    Two stocks that have led the rally in Chinese equities on U.S. stock exchanges are Alibaba (BABA) and Baidu (BAIDU). Let's see if there is indeed more upside left in these two Chinese tech giants.

  • Elevance Health's (NYSE:ELV) earnings growth rate lags the 17% CAGR delivered to shareholders

    The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put...

  • Europe, US Futures Rise Ahead of CPI and Jobs Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European and US equity futures rose alongside broad gains across Asia ahead of American jobs and eurozone inflation data that will help chart the path forward for central bank monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 202

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Attractively Low Payout Ratios

    Low payout ratios imply not only a highly sustainable dividend but also provide the company with a high level of dividend growth potential.

  • Here are the chip companies that should benefit the most from the government’s massive incentives

    At the same time, concerns grew about dependence on China and Taiwan. As a result, policymakers passed the $53 billion Chips and Science Act. With globalization’s golden age potentially in the rearview, we are seeing a rise in nationalistic policies.