Cold Pressed Juices Market Size to Grow by USD 283.1 million | High Nutritional Value of Cold-pressed Juices to Drive Growth | Technavio

·10 min read

The market segments the cold-pressed juices market by product (conventional and organic), type (fruit and vegetable blend juices, fruit juices, and vegetable juices), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA)

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cold-pressed juices market will be driven by factors such as high nutritional value of cold-pressed juices. These juices contain nutrients that fight toxins, detox the body, and boost immunity and health. Cold-pressed juices are also consumed for body cleansing, as they reduce the energy required for the breakdown of food as cells and absorb liquid nutrients from the raw ingredients faster.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cold Pressed Juices Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cold Pressed Juices Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is expected to grow by USD 283.1 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report to learn about other factors impacting the growth of the market

Cold-Pressed Juices Market: Market Segmentation 
By product, the conventional segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The cost of products in this segment is lower than those in the organic segment, which is increasing its popularity.

By geography, North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rising consumption of organic and cold-pressed fruit and vegetable juices and healthy eating and consumption of raw and organic food products will drive the market growth in North America during the forecast period. The US is a key country in the market in North America.

Cold-Pressed Juices Market: Market Trend
The growing demand for cold-pressed juice shots is a trend in the market. The increasing health consciousness among consumers, along with their busy lifestyles, is driving the demand for nutrient-rich snacking solutions. Hence, vendors are coming up with product such as cold-pressed juice shots.

Gain more insights into the global trends impacting the future of cold-pressed juices market. Request a Sample Report Now!

Cold-Pressed Juices Market: Key Vendor Offerings

  • CEDAR Juice - The company offers a line of products such as The Allotment, Zest of the Bunch, For the Love of Greens, Pressed Probiotic, and Good Roots.

  • MOJU Ltd. - The company offers Ginger Boost, pressed from the fresh ginger root for maximum impact.

  • Native Cold Pressed - The company offers various types of cold-pressed juices and smoothies.

  • Organic Press Juices Co LLC - Key products offered by the company include Shot Stuff: Ginger, Lemon, and Cayenne; Hot Shot: Turmeric, Lemon, Coconut Water, and Black Pepper; Kick Start: Apple Cider Vinegar, Pineapple, Ginger, and Lemon; and Celery Juice: Celery, and Lemon and Probiotics.

  • PepsiCo Inc. - As the key product, the company offers first-ever line of cold-pressed juices under its Naked Juice brand.

Reasons to Buy Cold-Pressed Juices Market Report:

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cold-pressed juices market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the cold-pressed juices market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the cold-pressed juices market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cold-pressed juices market vendors

This report can be personalized according to your business needs. Speak to our Analyst

Related Reports

Kiwi Fruits Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Water Enhancer Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cold-Pressed Juices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.82%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 283.1 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.02

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

CEDAR Juice, MOJU Ltd., Native Cold Pressed, Organic Press Juices Co LLC, PepsiCo Inc., Pressed Juicery Inc., Rakyan Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Starbucks Corp., The Cold Pressed Juicery, and The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Organic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Fruit and vegetable blend juices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Fruit juices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 CEDAR Juice

  • 11.4 MOJU Ltd.

  • 11.5 Native Cold Pressed

  • 11.6 Organic Press Juices Co LLC

  • 11.7 PepsiCo Inc.

  • 11.8 Pressed Juicery Inc.

  • 11.9 Rakyan Beverages Pvt. Ltd.

  • 11.10 Starbucks Corp.

  • 11.11 The Cold Pressed Juicery

  • 11.12 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
