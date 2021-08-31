U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,522.68
    -6.11 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,360.73
    -39.11 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,259.24
    -6.65 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.77
    +7.78 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.61
    +0.11 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.10
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1815
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0190 (+1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3758
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9850
    +0.1000 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,977.85
    -1,330.02 (-2.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,210.52
    +14.93 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.70
    -28.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Cold Pressed Juices Market in the US from Packaged Foods & Meats Industry to Grow worth $ 90.79 Million during 2020-2024 | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 90.79 million during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the cold-pressed juices market in the US to register a CAGR of over 6%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cold Pressed Juices Market in US by Product and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cold Pressed Juices Market in US by Product and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

The growth of organized retailing, growing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyle, the popularity of outdoor sports, and partnerships will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the adoption of stringent quality and certification regulations by the US might make it difficult for new entrants to thrive in the market.

Cold Pressed Juices Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Cold Pressed Juices Market in the US is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Type

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45409

Cold Pressed Juices Market in US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The cold pressed juices market in the US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AllWellO Juice, Kuka Juice LLC, Native Cold Pressed, PepsiCo Inc., Pomona Organic Juices, Raw Generation Inc., Simplicity Holistic Health, Starbucks Corp., The Coca-Cola Co., and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. are some of the major market participants.

To help businesses improve their market position and leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cold-pressed juices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Cold Pressed Juices Market size in US

  • Cold Pressed Juices Market trends in US

  • Cold Pressed Juices Market industry analysis in US

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on:

Cold Pressed Juices Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Juices Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Cold Pressed Juices Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cold pressed juices market growth in US during the next five years

  • Estimation of the cold pressed juices market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the cold pressed juices market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cold pressed juices market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Conventional - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Organic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Fruit and vegetable blend juices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Fruit juices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Overview

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AllWellO Juice

  • Kuka Juice LLC

  • Native Cold Pressed

  • PepsiCo Inc.

  • Pomona Organic Juices

  • Raw Generation Inc.

  • Simplicity Holistic Health

  • Starbucks Corp.

  • The Coca-Cola Co.

  • The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cold-pressed-juices-market-in-the-us-from-packaged-foods--meats-industry-to-grow-worth--90-79-million-during-2020-2024--technavio-301365494.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down CrowdStrike's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock hopped 2.6% higher as of 12:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that Nio investors may have a second way to get rich. Because now they're going to own a piece of Lotus Cars. As Bloomberg advises, Lotus, the iconic British sports car maker that is majority-owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is raising $2.3 billion that it will use "to transform [itself] into an all-electric brand."

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • U.S. regulator rejects Canadian National's voting trust to buy Kansas City Southern

    (Reuters) -The U.S. rail regulator on Tuesday rejected a voting trust structure that would have allowed Canadian National Railway Co to proceed with its $29 billion proposed acquisition of U.S. peer Kansas City Southern. It would have allowed Kansas City Southern shareholders to receive and keep the $325 per share in cash and stock that Canadian National was offering, even if the combination was subsequently rejected by the regulator, the U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB).

  • Zoom stock just crashed — here's the simplest reason why

    Zoom shares just got roasted after earnings. Here's why.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped Tuesday

    Battery and hydrogen fuel cell electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has had its share of credibility issues. After the promising news on the timeline of its first product, Nikola shares jumped 5.4% early Tuesday before paring those gains to 3.5% as the market neared its close today. Early questions about the company's technology and progress led to the resignation of Milton, who is now under indictment by the Justice Department for alleged "false and misleading statements to retail investors."

  • Forget short-term stock-market fads and just buy these 5 rocketing tech stocks

    Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.

  • In the near-term you are looking at a choppier growth trajectory for Zoom: Analyst

    Matthew Niknam, Deutsche Bank Equity Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance to break down Zoom’s earnings report and outlook on growth for the company.&nbsp;

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Jumped on Tuesday

    An analyst on Wall Street thinks the company's commercial and development pipeline has been underestimated.

  • 10 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise

    In this article, we discuss the 10 new Reddit WallStreetBets stocks on the rise. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise. WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum with more than 10.8 million members, has become one of the hottest places in […]

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 33% upside in these stocks — peek before they pop

    Goldman believes this trio of stocks can take off.

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Was Down Big Today

    Like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings before it, the stock has attracted investor attention due to its high short interest. The last couple of years have seen a surge of new activity among retail investors, and that's paved the way for a massive short squeeze as the social media spotlight and emerging popular sentiment have prompted stock buyers to pour into beaten-down, out-of-favor companies in pursuit of explosive returns.

  • Zoom shares plummet despite earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland break down Zoom's latest earnings report, and outlook for the company.&nbsp;

  • Why Canadian National Shares Surged Higher Today

    Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) spiked as much as 10% higher on Tuesday after the railroad was dealt a blow to its effort to acquire rival Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU). Investors appear to be betting Canadian National will do just fine even if the deal doesn't get done. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB), the regulator with oversight over railroad mergers, has rejected an application by Canadian National to establish a voting trust to help facilitate a deal with Kansas City Southern.

  • CrowdStrike Stock Dips As Investors Mull Earnings Beat, Revenue Outlook

    CrowdStrike stock fell as investors mulled its July quarter earnings beat, annual recurring revenue growth and guidance.

  • Zoom Events 'bullish opportunity' for company: Analyst

    Rishi Jaluria, RBC Capital Markets Software Equity Analyst, predicts a 'long runway for growth' for Zoom after earnings beat.

  • 8 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $109,333 In 8 Months

    Who says August isn't a good month for S&P 500 stocks? Investors just scored more big gains during another banner month.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Investing in growth stocks has become quite tricky, especially after investors rotated from growth stocks to value stocks in February. Since then, while some growth stocks seem to have recovered most of their losses, many others are trading at significant discounts to their all-time highs. The latter category includes several fundamentally strong companies with a solid competitive advantage that can be attractive picks for long-term investors.

  • CrowdStrike stock slips following earnings beat, raised outlook

    CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. declined in the extended session Tuesday after the cybersecurity company reported quarterly results that topped Wall Street estimates and hiked its outlook for the year.

  • Zoom Video Stock Is Plunging. Here’s Why.

    The company is being hit hard by the reality of post-pandemic life: More customers are dropping the service as in-person activities increase.