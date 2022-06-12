U.S. markets closed

Cold Pressed Palm Oil to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% until 2032; Global Market to reach US$ 52.6 Billion, concludes Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·8 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

With The Growing Global Health-Conscious And Eco-Friendly Consumers, The Demand For Clean Cold Pressed Oils Are Increasing, These Oils Are Full Of Natural and Organic Ingredients from Which the Maximum Benefit Could Be Yielded

United States, Rockville MD, June 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent Fact.MR study, from 2022-2032, the cold pressed oil market is expected to grow at a value CAGR of 5.9%. In 2021, this market was predicted to have a global valuation of US$ 28 Billion, and is expected to reach a sum of US$ 52.6 Billion by 2032. The market is going to face increasing demand owing to the increased health-consciousness of the consumers towards using nutritional products for cooking and for their skin as well.

From 2017 to 2021, the cold pressed oil industry grew at a CAGR of 5.2%. The health benefits of cold-pressed oils have caused consumers to replace other hydrogenated oils. A growing trend of consumers eating only foods containing natural fruits and flavors has also contributed to the growth of the market. The cold-pressed oil contains no added chemicals or preservatives, and it does not destroy linoleic acid tissue; it is therefore healthier and greener. Therefore, these factors will contribute to the growth of the cold-pressed oil industry globally.

For Critical Insights on Cold Pressed Oil Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7446

Various countries in North America are experiencing a surge in demand for clean products. Consumers in North America are more inclined to use products labeled as clean.. Cold-pressed oils contain no additives or chemicals, giving manufacturers the right to label them clean products, which in turn attracts more buyers. During the forecast period, the market is likely to grow in developed regions like North America due to the concern among people about a clean environment.

What could possibly hinder Cold Pressed Oil Deployment?
High Cost Challenges will affect the Growth of this Market

One big constraint to this market is that these oils can cause allergy to the consumers. One can have an allergic reaction to a vegetable oil such as sunflower, olive, groundnut, almond, etc., since these are cold pressed and can contain small amounts of proteins which can cause allergic reactions. For example, occasionally a person can develop an allergy to an oil product or a blend.

The allergy is not due to the essential oils of rosewood, and blue tansy in the blend. It is due to the almond oil or olive oil present in the blend. What may appear to be an allergic reaction to a blend of essential oils may be due to a carrier oil contained in the blend. Thus, consumers allergic to these ingredients will not buy the products, and sales are likely to dwindle.

Global market growth is limited by low productivity and allergies also caused by soybean, rapeseed, coconut, and other products. The market growth is also expected to be hindered by severe health issues such as itchy palms and feet, shortness of breath, and nasal congestion.

To learn more about Cold Pressed Oil Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7446

Key Segments Covered in the Cold Pressed Oil Industry Survey

  • Cold Pressed Oil Market by Product Type :

    • Cold Pressed Coconut Oil

    • Cold Pressed Groundnut Oil

    • Cold Pressed Palm Oil

    • Cold Pressed Rapeseed Oil

    • Cold Pressed Sunflower Oil

    • Cold Pressed Soybean Oil

    • Other Cold Pressed Oils

  • Cold Pressed Oil Market by Distribution Channel :

    • Cold Pressed Oil Sales via Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

    • Cold Pressed Oil Sales via Online Channels

    • Cold Pressed Oil Sales via Convenience Stores

    • Cold Pressed Oil Sales via Other Distribution Channels

  • Cold Pressed Oil Market by Region :

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Middle East & Africa

    • Latin America

Competitive Landscape

This market is dominated by well-established players and several small and medium-sized players. Many companies manufacture and supply cold-pressed seed oils because they have many health-related and environment-related advantages. As the demand for skin treatments grows, several manufacturers are producing more cold-pressed oil.

  • In February 2022, Dabur India Ltd, India's largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company, will launch virgin coconut oil, solidifying its market position in cold-pressed coconut oil.

Get Customization on Cold Pressed Oil Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7446

Key players in the Cold Pressed Oil Market

  • Statfold Seed Oils Ltd.

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

  • Wilmar International Ltd

  • Bunge Limited

  • Cargill Inc.

  • Naissance Natural Healthy Living

  • China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited

  • The Healthy Home Economist

  • Gramiyum Wood Pressed Oils

  • FreshMill Oils

Key Takeaways from Cold Pressed Oil Market Study

  • In 2022, the global cold pressed oil market is estimated to have a global market size of US$ 29.65 Billion.

  • Cold pressed oil market in North America is expected to grow with 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

  • Asia Pacific had a market share of 40.7% in 2021 and is expected to grow with a 6.5% CAGR during 2022-2032

  • Palm cold pressed oil captured 39.5% of the global cold pressed oil market share and is expected to exhibit a 5.5% CAGR

  • Sales across hypermarkets and supermarkets captured 46% market share in 2021, poised to reflect a 5.7% CAGR until 2032

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Food & Beverages

Our food and beverages consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the food and beverages sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global food and beverages industry provides indispensable insights and support – encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Food & Beverages Domain-

Feed Micronutrients Market- The global feed micronutrients market is estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period (2019-2027) and reach a valuation of over US$ 2.5 Bn on the back of growing focus on sustainability of animal nutrition products in developed as well as developing regions.

Commercial Seaweed Market- The global seaweed market was worth over US$ 10 Bn in 2020 and is predicted to exceed US$ 15 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2021-2031). Extensive applications of seaweed in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, antimicrobial goods, and biotechnological applications is primarily steering growth across the market.

Plant Protein Ingredient Market- Protein fortification and standardization is propelling the plant protein ingredient market on an upward growth trajectory as plant protein’s nutritional profile is attractive to consumers and is anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity US$ 3.0 Bn during forecast period.

Infant Nutritional Premix Market- Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- concluded that the global market for infant nutritional premixes reached US$ 203 Bn by the end of the 2016-2020 historical period, clocking a CAGR of nearly 4%. Owing to changing life styles, the demand for infant formula-based products has risen considerably.

Whiskey Market- A new forecast by Fact.MR estimates that whiskey revenues will nearly double between 2021 and 2031, reaching nearly US$ 108 Bn in 2031 with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%.

Food Thickening Agents Market- The recent past has witnessed significant investments in research and development of food thickening agents. Manufacturers have been exploring new herb variants to create new specifications in order to differentiate their product portfolio.

Vitamin E Market- The global vitamin E market is expected to register a CAGR exceeding 5% from 2021 to 2031, reaching US$ 3.3 Billion. Consumers are largely inclined towards consuming tocopherol vitamin E products, expected to create an opportunity worth US$ 531 Million until 2031.

Plant-based Dairy Market- The plant based dairy market revenue totalled US$ 11 Bn for 2020, according to Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The overall plant based dairy market is expected to reach US$ 32 Bn by 2031 end, growing at a CAGR of around 11%.

Flavored Syrup Market- Newly-released flavored syrup industry analysis shows that global sales enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 2.9% in 2020, to total a valuation of US$ 50 Bn. Fruit flavoured syrup marked growth of 4.5% to reach US$ 20.1 Mn, while vanilla flavored syrup was up 9.1% to close in on a valuation of US$ 7.3 Bn.

Fats and Oils Market- Sales of fats and oils are expected to be valued at US$ 246 Billion as of 2022, documenting a Y-o-Y increase of 3.8% from 2021. In the previous financial year, the market was valued at nearly US$ 237 Billion.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


