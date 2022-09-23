Cold Storage Global Market Report 2022: Warehouse Automation Presents Avenues for Further Expansion

Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Storage Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cold storage market is expected to grow from $123.43 billion in 2021 to $141.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The cold storage market is expected to reach $260.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.5%.



North America was the largest region in the cold storage market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cold storage market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising perishable products are expected to propel the growth of the cold storage market going forward. Perishable products are those that easily deteriorate and have a short life span, which includes products such as fruits and vegetables, dairy products, pharmaceuticals, and others. The growing trade of perishables compels the cold storage market to provide better quality products to serve their customers.

For instance, according to a report published by the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations in 2021, global milk production reached 906 million tonnes in 2020, which has risen approximately 0.2% from 2019. Another article by the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, an intergovernmental organization of 38 member countries, said that total meat production in 2020 is approximately 134 megatons, which is 1.2% more than in 2019. Therefore, the rise in the trade of perishables will increase the demand for cold storage.



Advancements in technologies are a key trend gaining popularity in the cold storage market. Major companies operating in the cold storage market are using new technologies such as automation in warehouses, taller warehouses with temperature control, and others to sustain their position in the market.

Story continues

For instance, in May 2021, Vertical Cold Storage, a US-based temperature-controlled and dry storage facility provider, unveiled its new cold storage facility, Vertical Cold facilities. The Vertical Cold Facilities contain the most reliable automation in the industry along with cost-effective refrigeration facilities that use green practices and improve performance through decision-making technology.



In November 2019, Americold Logistics LLC, a US-based temperature-controlled warehousing and transportation company, acquired Nova Cold Logistics for a deal amount of approximately CAD 337 million ($253 million). This acquisition provides Americold with new warehousing facilities that include voice inventory management technology and temperature-controlled docking systems.

Americold believes that Nova Cold would enhance its position as a global owner of temperature-controlled infrastructure and get access to new regional and local customers. Nova Cold is a Canada-based provider of cold storage facilities.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Private and Semi-Private; Public

2) By Construction: Bulk Storage; Production Stores; Ports

3) By Temperature: Frozen; Chilled

4) By Application: Fruits and Vegetables; Dairy; Fish, Meat and Seafood; Processed Food; Pharmaceuticals; Other Applications



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Cold Storage Market Characteristics



3. Cold Storage Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Cold Storage



5. Cold Storage Market Size And Growth



6. Cold Storage Market Segmentation

7. Cold Storage Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Cold Storage Market



9. China Cold Storage Market



10. India Cold Storage Market



11. Japan Cold Storage Market



12. Australia Cold Storage Market



13. Indonesia Cold Storage Market



14. South Korea Cold Storage Market



15. Western Europe Cold Storage Market



16. UK Cold Storage Market



17. Germany Cold Storage Market



18. France Cold Storage Market



19. Eastern Europe Cold Storage Market



20. Russia Cold Storage Market



21. North America Cold Storage Market



22. USA Cold Storage Market



23. South America Cold Storage Market



24. Brazil Cold Storage Market



25. Middle East Cold Storage Market



26. Africa Cold Storage Market



27. Cold Storage Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Cold Storage Market



29. Cold Storage Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Americold Logistics LLC

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Burris Logistics

Tippmann Group

VersaCold Logistics Services

Henningsen Cold Storage

Kloosterboer

Lineage Logistics Holdings

United States Cold Storage

NewCold

Nichirei Corporation

Agro Merchants Group

Nordic Logistics

Conestoga Cold Storage

Hanson Logistics

DHL International GmbH

XPO Logistics Inc.

GEODIS

NFI Industries

Penske Logistics Inc.

Confederation Freezers

Seafrigo

Trenton Cold Storage

Merchants Terminal Corporation

Stockhabo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lbkemr

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



