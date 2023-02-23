Cold storage market is estimated to grow by USD 118.3 billion between 2022 and 2027; Evolving opportunities with Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP, Beijing Howcool Refrigeration Technology Co. Ltd. among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cold storage market size is forecast to increase by USD 118.3 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 13.47%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 48.71 billion. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising awareness about reducing wastage of food, growing consumption of frozen food, and compliance with regulations. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP, Beijing Howcool Refrigeration Technology Co. Ltd., Burris Logistics, Changzhou Yuyan Refrigeration Equipment Co. Ltd., Coldman Logistics Pvt.Ltd., Commercial Cold Storage Group Ltd., Congebec Logistics Inc., Holt Logistics Corp., Interstate Cold Storage Inc., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, NewCold Cooperatief UA, Nichirei Corp., Nilkamal Ltd., Nor AM Cold Storage Inc., RSA Global DWC LLC, Snowman Logistics Ltd., Stellar Development Foundation, VersaCold Logistics Services, and Wabash Valley Cold Storage.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by end-user (meat and seafood, fruits and vegetables, bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen products, and others), type (private, semi-private, and public), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by End-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth in the meat and seafood segment will be significant during the forecast period. The shelf life of meat and seafood products is limited, and hence they require refrigeration to ensure quality. With the rising consumption of meat worldwide, the segment will witness considerable growth in the market over the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this cold storage market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cold storage market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the cold storage market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cold storage market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cold storage market vendors

Cold Storage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.47% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 118.3 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.62 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, India, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP, Beijing Howcool Refrigeration Technology Co. Ltd., Burris Logistics, Changzhou Yuyan Refrigeration Equipment Co. Ltd., Coldman Logistics Pvt.Ltd., Commercial Cold Storage Group Ltd., Congebec Logistics Inc., Holt Logistics Corp., Interstate Cold Storage Inc., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, NewCold Cooperatief UA, Nichirei Corp., Nilkamal Ltd., Nor AM Cold Storage Inc., RSA Global DWC LLC, Snowman Logistics Ltd., Stellar Development Foundation, VersaCold Logistics Services, and Wabash Valley Cold Storage Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cold storage market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Meat and seafood - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Dairy and frozen products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Private and semi-private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Public - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP

12.4 Beijing Howcool Refrigeration Technology Co. Ltd.

12.5 Burris Logistics

12.6 Changzhou Yuyan Refrigeration Equipment Co. Ltd.

12.7 Commercial Cold Storage Group Ltd.

12.8 Congebec Logistics Inc.

12.9 Holt Logistics Corp.

12.10 Interstate Cold Storage Inc.

12.11 John Swire and Sons Ltd.

12.12 Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

12.13 NewCold Cooperatief UA

12.14 Nichirei Corp.

12.15 Stellar Development Foundation

12.16 VersaCold Logistics Services

12.17 Wabash Valley Cold Storage

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

