U.S. markets open in 8 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.75
    +16.75 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,163.00
    +84.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,190.50
    +93.00 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,905.70
    +7.40 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.23
    +0.28 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.70
    -4.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    21.62
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0625
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9230
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.58 (-2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2062
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8000
    -0.0620 (-0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,409.76
    +299.43 (+1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    552.15
    +6.53 (+1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,930.63
    -47.12 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Nvidia's earnings call

Cold storage market is estimated to grow by USD 118.3 billion between 2022 and 2027; Evolving opportunities with Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP, Beijing Howcool Refrigeration Technology Co. Ltd. among others - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cold storage market size is forecast to increase by USD 118.3 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 13.47%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 48.71 billion. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising awareness about reducing wastage of food, growing consumption of frozen food, and compliance with regulations. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cold Storage Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cold Storage Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP, Beijing Howcool Refrigeration Technology Co. Ltd., Burris Logistics, Changzhou Yuyan Refrigeration Equipment Co. Ltd., Coldman Logistics Pvt.Ltd., Commercial Cold Storage Group Ltd., Congebec Logistics Inc., Holt Logistics Corp., Interstate Cold Storage Inc., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, NewCold Cooperatief UA, Nichirei Corp., Nilkamal Ltd., Nor AM Cold Storage Inc., RSA Global DWC LLC, Snowman Logistics Ltd., Stellar Development Foundation, VersaCold Logistics Services, and Wabash Valley Cold Storage.

Get detailed insights into the vendor landscape – Buy the report

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders – 

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

The market is segmented by end-user (meat and seafood, fruits and vegetables, bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen products, and others), type (private, semi-private, and public), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by End-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

  • The market growth in the meat and seafood segment will be significant during the forecast period. The shelf life of meat and seafood products is limited, and hence they require refrigeration to ensure quality. With the rising consumption of meat worldwide, the segment will witness considerable growth in the market over the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this cold storage market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cold storage market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the cold storage market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the cold storage market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cold storage market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The FMCG logistics market in Europe is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 40.18 billion. The increasing adoption of technology in the logistics industry is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of operations in the FMCG industry may impede the market growth.

  • The food and beverage cold chain logistics market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 10.47% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 85,158.51 million. The rising consumption of frozen food is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost involved in building and operating cold chains may impede the market growth.

Cold Storage Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

168

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.47%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 118.3 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

17.62

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key countries

US, India, China, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP, Beijing Howcool Refrigeration Technology Co. Ltd., Burris Logistics, Changzhou Yuyan Refrigeration Equipment Co. Ltd., Coldman Logistics Pvt.Ltd., Commercial Cold Storage Group Ltd., Congebec Logistics Inc., Holt Logistics Corp., Interstate Cold Storage Inc., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, NewCold Cooperatief UA, Nichirei Corp., Nilkamal Ltd., Nor AM Cold Storage Inc., RSA Global DWC LLC, Snowman Logistics Ltd., Stellar Development Foundation, VersaCold Logistics Services, and Wabash Valley Cold Storage

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global cold storage market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Meat and seafood - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Dairy and frozen products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Private and semi-private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Public - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP

  • 12.4 Beijing Howcool Refrigeration Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 12.5 Burris Logistics

  • 12.6 Changzhou Yuyan Refrigeration Equipment Co. Ltd.

  • 12.7 Commercial Cold Storage Group Ltd.

  • 12.8 Congebec Logistics Inc.

  • 12.9 Holt Logistics Corp.

  • 12.10 Interstate Cold Storage Inc.

  • 12.11 John Swire and Sons Ltd.

  • 12.12 Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

  • 12.13 NewCold Cooperatief UA

  • 12.14 Nichirei Corp.

  • 12.15 Stellar Development Foundation

  • 12.16 VersaCold Logistics Services

  • 12.17 Wabash Valley Cold Storage

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Cold Storage Market 2023-2027
Global Cold Storage Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cold-storage-market-is-estimated-to-grow-by-usd-118-3-billion-between-2022-and-2027-evolving-opportunities-with-americold-realty-operating-partnership-lp-beijing-howcool-refrigeration-technology-co-ltd-among-others---technavio-301752735.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Positive Trade in Natural Gas Doesn’t Turn It Around

    One of the strongest moves in natural gas in a couple months today yet the downtrend structure remains.

  • Natural Gas Drops to Pandemic-Era Low as US Supply Glut Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas futures have fallen to levels not seen since pandemic-era lockdowns more than two years ago that strangled the economic activity underpinning energy demand. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskPutin Says He’s Waiting for Xi Am

  • Intel Charts Offer ... Little Intel

    Intel Corporation cut its dividend and prices are close to their 52-week lows -- so let's check out the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of INTC, below, I see INTC in the process of a third test of the $26-$24 area.

  • Freeport LNG Restart And $2 Natural Gas Put This Earnings Report In Focus

    This LNG giant reports earnings with Freeport LNG set to restart operations after eight months and the lowest U.S. natural gas prices in three years.

  • 3 Top Ranked Oil and Gas Stocks for Investors to Buy Today

    Over the last year, energy has been the best performing sector in the market. High oil prices have been the major catalyst pushing energy stocks higher, and there are several factors keeping prices elevated

  • Oil’s Descent Broken as Selling Pressure From Hawkish Fed Eases

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher — after the longest run of losses this year — as the dollar fell and traders took stock of a mixed demand outlook dominated by tightening US monetary policy and China’s reopening.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskUS Housin

  • Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it has teamed up with Google on navigation and will offer "super computer-like performance" in every car with automated driving sensors as it seeks to compete with Tesla and Chinese newcomers. The German carmaker agreed to share revenue with semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp, its partner on automated driving software since 2020, to bring down the upfront cost of buying expensive high-powered semiconductors, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said on Wednesday. But only customers paying for an extra option package would have cars equipped with Lidar sensor technology and other hardware for automated "Level 3" driving, which have a higher variable cost, Kaellenius said.

  • Tesla may get into the lithium-mining business, and these stocks are cratering

    Tesla Inc. reportedly is on the prowl for its own lithium-mining company, and losses are pilling up for the stocks of lithium producers.

  • Lithium Stocks Crashed. Now We Know Why. What It Means for Tesla, EV Battery Stocks.

    The largest electric-vehicle battery maker in the world, CATL, will offer a unique pricing structure for its product. The deal spooked lithium investors.

  • FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam talks employee reductions, labor insights platform during Citi conference

    At the Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference, FedEx president and CEO Raj Subramaniam noted that the company had reduced its U.S. headcount by about 12,000 positions since June 2022.

  • Toyota Plans a Key (U.S.) Move in New Electric-Vehicle Strategy

    Toyota is amping up in the U.S. The company is looking to make about 200,000 EVs in the U.S. annually from 2026 onward, accounting for nearly 20% of its output in the country, along with production in Japan, China and India. Toyota wants to supply 1 million worldwide per year by that time, the Nikkei has reported.

  • Tesla Is Dusting Off a Strategy From Henry Ford to Navigate an Uncertain Market

    Tesla's deal to secure another battery material is just another in a long list of examples. The auto industry is vertically integrating again.

  • 5G, Fiber Likely to Help 3 Wireless Stocks Tide Over the Storm

    The accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Wireless National industry thrive despite chip shortages and raw material price volatility. TMUS, T and CMBM are well poised to make the most of the current scenario.

  • China's Big Tech firms set for fierce price wars as business lines blur, with JD taking on PDD while Douyin squares up to Meituan

    Just as the dust settles on the end of a long regulatory crackdown, analysts say China's Big Tech firms now face a new challenge - a period of brutal price wars in a sector with increasingly blurred business lines, pointing to thinner profits and a tough outlook ahead. JD.com, the e-commerce giant controlled by its billionaire founder Richard Liu Qiangdong, is lumbering up for the first round of these price wars after setting aside 10 billion yuan (US$1.45 billion) in subsidies for consumers sta

  • Ericsson Sees Slowdown In 5G Orders, Slashes 1.4K Jobs

    Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) eyed downsizing by 1,400 jobs in Sweden as it battled softness in demand for its 5G gear in markets like the U.S. The downsizing reflected its plans to reduce costs by 9 billion Swedish kronor (equivalent to $861 million) by the end of 2023 through streamlining processes, closing facilities, and using fewer consultants, the Wall Street Journal reports. Ericsson completed negotiations with Swedish labor unions and plans to make job cuts through a voluntary program. Manager

  • Hydro-Quebec Posts Record Profit as US Export Sales Soared

    (Bloomberg) -- Hydro-Quebec posted record profit last year after selling electricity to the US at elevated prices, driven higher by impacts from the European energy crisis and an economic recovery.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskUS Housing Market Posts

  • CSX scraps plans for new rail yard in North Carolina

    The move comes as a blow not only to Lee County, but the southern edge of the Triangle, which has experienced tremendous growth in the last few years.

  • HSBC to pay largest dividend in 4 years, lifted by bumper fourth-quarter profit that beat forecasts

    HSBC said it would pay shareholders its biggest dividend in four years, after the fourth-quarter profit of Hong Kong's largest bank more than doubled on higher interest rates and improved revenue in the markets and securities businesses. The bank, one of Europe's biggest by assets, said its net profit rose to US$4.62 billion in the three months ended December 31, from US$1.79 billion in the same quarter of 2021. On a pre-tax basis, HSBC reported a profit of US$5.21 billion, ahead of the US$4.97

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Chesapeake Energy to sell some Eagle Ford assets to Ineos Energy for $1.4B

    The Ineos deal comes about a month after Chesapeake reached a separate deal to sell some of its Eagle Ford assets to Houston-based WildFire Energy for $1.425 billion.