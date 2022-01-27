U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,283.75
    -57.75 (-1.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,663.00
    -392.00 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,942.75
    -215.75 (-1.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,938.90
    -33.80 (-1.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.62
    -0.73 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.90
    -14.80 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    -0.44 (-1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1228
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    +0.0650 (+3.65%)
     

  • Vix

    31.96
    +0.80 (+2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3437
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6180
    -0.0420 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,865.82
    -1,502.24 (-4.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    817.06
    -38.76 (-4.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.78
    +98.32 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,210.70
    -800.63 (-2.96%)
     

Cold Thermal Energy Storage Market to be Worth USD 616.6 Million by 2028; Need for Smarter, More Sustainable Energy Storage Solutions to Augment Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Companies covered in the Cold Thermal Energy Storage Market Research report are CALMAC(U.K.), Baltimore Aircoil Company (U.S.), Vogt Ice LLC (U.S.), Nostromo Energy (Israel), BeKa Heiz- und Kühlmatten GmbH (Germany), Trane (Ireland), Viking Cold Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), NETenergy (U.S.), EVAPCO, Inc. (U.S.), EnergiVault (U.K.), Omega Thermo Products (U.S.), Fullwood Packo Group (U.K.), Kilkenny Cooling Systems (Ireland).

Pune, India, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cold Thermal Energy Storage Market size is expected to touch USD 616.6 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 227.9 million in 2020 and reached USD 244.7 million in 2021. Rising demand for sustainable energy and energy-efficient power storage solutions, rapid urbanization, commercialization, and industrial development may fuel market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in an upcoming report titled, “Cold Thermal Energy Storage Market, 2021-2028.”

Cold thermal energy storage is a process wherein cold energy is provided to an object and removed as per the requirement. Rising demand for sustainable and energy-efficient power storage solutions is expected to boost the demand for thermal energy systems. It is used extensively in storage units such as refrigerators to store perishable items. Further, its adoption in warehouses, residential and commercial applications is expected to boost its sales. In addition, rapid urbanization, commercialization, and industrial developments may propel market development in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact: Disruptions in Energy & Power Sector to Hamper Market Trends Slightly

The novel COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastative impact on nearly every industry vertical worldwide. Various industries, including the energy & power sector, experienced several disruptions due to stringent containment measures enforced by the respective governments. Additionally, due to nationwide lockdown restrictions in most countries, weakened demand from shopping malls, hotels, and other places was observed. Manufacturers also experienced numerous roadblocks owing to a temporary halt in production activities, increased production costs, and lower ROI. Due to these factors, the demand for cold thermal energy storage solutions has declined in several parts of the world.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term COVID-19 impact on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cold-thermal-energy-storage-market-106279

Companies Profiled in this Market

  • CALMAC (U.K.)

  • Baltimore Aircoil Company (U.S.)

  • Vogt Ice LLC (U.S.)

  • Nostromo Energy (Israel)

  • BeKa Heiz- und Kühlmatten GmbH (Germany)

  • Trane (Ireland)

  • Viking Cold Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

  • NETenergy (U.S.)

  • EVAPCO, Inc. (U.S.)

  • EnergiVault (U.K.)

  • Omega Thermo Products (U.S.)

  • Fullwood Packo Group (U.K.)

  • Kilkenny Cooling Systems (Ireland)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

14.1%

2028 Value Projection

USD 616.6 Million

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2021

USD 244.7 Million

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

171

Segments covered

Application, Region.

Growth Drivers

Growing Need for Reliable and Efficient Energy Storage Systems to Aid Market Expansion

North America to Lead Market Share Backed by Increasing Renewables Deployment


Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cold-thermal-energy-storage-market-106279

Segments-

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into buildings and industrial.

In terms of geography, the market is split into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Report Coverage-

The cold thermal energy storage market research report provides in-depth granular and actionable data coverage. It focuses on major aspects such as key industry players, products, demanding technologies, and applications. The report offers comprehensive insights into the notable recent developments in the educational toys space. Additionally, it covers several direct and indirect factors that have contributed to the market growth in the past few years.

Drivers & Restraints-

Growing Need for Reliable and Efficient Energy Storage Systems to Aid Market Expansion

In recent years, a large volume of daytime peak power across the world has been shifted to off-peak hours using cold thermal power storage solutions. These solutions can provide better cooling than conventional non-storage technologies due to their significantly lower energy input. In countries where utilities charge higher power consumption rates during on-peak hours and low rates during off-peak durations, these systems have proven to be viable. Their high application potential in refrigeration and district cooling makes them viable for deployment in residential, commercial, and institutional buildings. The aforementioned factors are likely to drive the cold thermal energy storage market growth.

However, lack of awareness and high initial costs are likely to restrain market growth in the upcoming years.

Quick Buy - Cold Thermal Energy Storage Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/cold-thermal-energy-storage-market-106279

Regional Insights-

North America to Lead Market Share Backed by Increasing Renewables Deployment

In 2020, North America generated revenue worth over USD 89.03 million. The region is anticipated to dominate the global market share over the projected period. Demand in this region is driven by the rising volume of R&D activities to bring innovative thermal energy storage and management solutions to the market. Heightened awareness towards renewable energy and growing renewables deployment will further amplify the regional demand.

Meanwhile, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including rapid population growth, rising energy demand, ongoing infrastructure development, and the consequently rising demand for cooling systems.

Middle East and Africa will hold a notable share in the market due to hot climatic conditions, increasing commercialization, and robust economic development.

Industry Developments-

  • July 2021 Baltimore Aircoil Company completed the acquisition of Italy’s Eurocoil SPA. The acquisition would help Baltimore Aircoil Company expand its manufacturing capacity in the region and augment the heat exchanger capabilities of its existing systems.

Table of Contents

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends

    • Ice Banks

      • Technology Overview

      • List of Key Manufacturers

    • Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnership, etc

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Cold Thermal Energy Storage Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Cold Thermal Energy Storage Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Buildings

        • Residential

        • Commercial

        • Warehouse

      • Industrial

        • Meat Processing

        • Dairy

        • Beverages

        • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Cold Thermal Energy Storage Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Buildings

        • Residential

        • Commercial

        • Warehouse

      • Industrial

        • Meat Processing

        • Dairy

        • Beverages

        • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cold-thermal-energy-storage-market-106279

Have a Look at Related Research:

Propane Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Agriculture, Transportation, Chemicals), And Geography Forecast Till 2021-2028

Frameless Solar Panel Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Monocrystalline Solar Panels, Polycrystalline Solar Panels, Thin-film Solar Panels), By Application (Residential, Commercial) and By Geography Forecast till 2021-2028

Intelligent Pump Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Centrifugal Pump, Positive Displacement Pump), By Component (Pumps, Variable Drives, Control System, Others), By End User (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Others) and Geography Forecast Till 2021-2028

Overhead Conductor Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Material (Copper Conductor, AAC: All Aluminium Conductor, AAAC: All Aluminium Alloy Conductor, ACSR: Aluminium Conductor, Steel Reinforced, ACAR: Aluminium Conductor, Alloy Reinforced, Others), By Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage), By Application (Power Distribution, Railways) and Geography Forecast till 2021-2028

UAV Battery Market Size, Share and Global Trend by UAV Type (Medium-Altitude Long Endurance (MALE), High-Altitude Long Endurance (HALE), Tactical, Small), By Battery Type (Fuel Cell, Lithium-ion, Nickle Cadmium, Lithium Polymer, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

U.S.: +1 424 253 0390

U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


Recommended Stories

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • Tesla tops earnings estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla earnings and how supply chain challenges are striking the electric vehicle company.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • U.S. Futures, Stocks Sink on Hawkish Fed Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures and Asian stocks slid Thursday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s signal of a March interest-rate liftoff and the possibility of unexpectedly aggressive tightening whipsawed markets.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstrono

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Tesla Beats on Profit But No Cybertruck, New Vehicles This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. set a record for profit but warned that supply chain problems will keep it from introducing new vehicle models this year while it focuses on expanding production of its current lineup.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstronomers Spot Nev

  • Apple’s Q1 Numbers Should Be Fine — But the Stock Is Still Not a Buy, Warns Goldman Sachs

    Less than 24 hours from now -- Thursday, after close of trading -- tech giant Apple (AAPL) will report its earnings for fiscal Q1 2022. Many analysts on Wall Street are optimistic, predicting Apple will report year-over-year sales growth of 6.5%, and 12.5% better earnings that it reported a year ago. For its part, Goldman Sachs thinks those analysts are probably right about the earnings growth -- and maybe even a bit conservative. But Goldman Sachs' Rod Hall still doesn't think you should buy Ap

  • Why Corning Stock Jumped 12.5% on Wednesday

    The world's most famous glassmaker just beat earnings -- and promised to do it again next quarter, too.

  • Why Gatos Silver Stock Lost 64% of Its Value at the Open Today

    The precious-metals miner provided an update on reserves at its main mine, and it was not a pleasant read.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Fed Chief Powell Wipes Out Market Gains; Tesla Leads Earnings Movers

    The stock market erased big gains as Fed chief Jerome Powell signaled rate hikes and more. Tesla beat views.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Between Dec. 31, 1964 and Dec. 31, 2021, he oversaw the creation of more than $600 billion in market value and led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to aggregate gains in excess of 3,600,000%! Of the more than three-dozen securities Berkshire Hathaway owns in its $350 billion investment portfolio, three stand out as wholly avoidable in 2022.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Great Long-Term Value Picks, Say Analysts

    The stock market is a game for the long haul. As Warren Buffett has said, “If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for ten minutes.” Buffett would probably argue that investors should stick to their guns despite the correction we’re seeing today. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. Yes, we have market headwinds right now – but the long-term trend has been bullish,

  • When Cathie Wood Loses, He Wins, and It Started With a Tweet

    (Bloomberg) -- The stray tweet stood out: Why not start a fund to bet against Cathie Wood, the star investor who’s been stumbling so hard?Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years Away“Holy crap, that’s a grea

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • AT&T Stock 2022 Rally Fizzles Amid Questions Over Discovery Deal

    The telecom giant beat fourth-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. AT&T stock, which has rallied in 2022, reversed down on the news.

  • Teradyne stock plunges nearly 20% after earnings guidance misses

    Teradyne Inc.'s first-quarter financial guidance fell short of Wall Street projections, sending shares down nearly 20% in after-hours trading to $115.03.