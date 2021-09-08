U.S. markets open in 8 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,520.00
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,098.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,677.25
    +2.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,276.00
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.51
    +0.16 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.60
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1846
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.14
    +1.73 (+10.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3780
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2990
    +0.0400 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,690.41
    -5,990.73 (-11.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,199.04
    -164.91 (-12.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.37
    -37.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,023.22
    +107.08 (+0.36%)
     

Coldplay Set to Open Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena

·4 min read

Tickets On Sale Starting Wednesday, September 15th at 10 a.m. PT

This inaugural event will be livestreamed by Amazon Music for fans around the world

SEATTLE, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of speculation, Climate Pledge Arena is excited to announce its grand opening act will be seven-time Grammy award-winning band, Coldplay.

Coldplay
Coldplay

A dazzling rooftop light show revealed that the band will play its first arena show in nearly five years on Friday, October 22nd to officially open Seattle's new home of live music and events. The show takes place exactly one week after the release of Coldplay's hotly anticipated ninth album, Music Of The Spheres, which is out October 15th (and available to pre-order at cldp.ly/MOTS). The concert will be produced by Live Nation.

Support will come from Grammy-nominated twin sisters, We Are KING, who are also featured on the band's upcoming album.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, September 15th at 10 a.m. PST for this one-time-only concert. Amazon Music is also bringing the show to fans around the world through a livestream on Prime Video for all customers with or without a Prime membership; on Twitch; and on the Amazon Music app.

In June 2020, Amazon secured the naming rights to the arena and elected to call it Climate Pledge Arena as a regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action. The arena will be the first net Zero Carbon Certified arena in the world operating on 100% renewable energy. It will also be a functionally zero waste building from day one and will be eliminating all single-use plastics by 2024.

"We've embarked on what some may say was an impossible journey to turn this historic landmark into a world-class net Zero Carbon certified arena that's first of its kind," said Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group. "This is why we're so excited to have Coldplay who wholeheartedly believes in and supports sustainability efforts, be the first to play in the building for what will be a night to remember."

This event will also be utilizing Ticketmaster Verified Fan platform. Fans can register HERE now through Sunday, September 12th at 9 a.m. PT. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public on Tuesday, September 14th from 12 p.m. PT through 11 p.m. PT.

"Last year, Amazon secured the naming rights to the historic arena originally built for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, and named it Climate Pledge Arena as a regular reminder of the importance of fighting climate change," said Kara Hurst, vice president of worldwide sustainability at Amazon. "We are excited to see this building come to life as a beacon for climate action, and look forward to welcoming Coldplay for a special night filled with hope and optimism."

The concert will be the first public show at Climate Pledge Arena as a part of a weeklong opening celebration across the Seattle Center Campus. Other opening week festivities include:

  • VenuesNow Conference hosted by Oak View Group on October 21st -22nd

  • Climate Pledge Arena Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on October 21st

  • Coldplay, The Global Grand Opening of Climate Pledge Arena on October 22nd

  • Seattle Kraken's inaugural home game during their first season on October 23rd

  • A Climate Pledge Arena community open house and the Amazon Harvest Market presented by The Climate Pledge on October 24th

Additional opening week details and events will be shared in the coming month.

About Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena, located at Seattle Center, is the complete redevelopment of a historic landmark, originally built for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair. It will be an industry first, including being the first net zero certified arena in the world. Home to the NHL's Seattle Kraken, WNBA's Seattle Storm, and the world's biggest performers of live music and events, Climate Pledge Arena will open in October 2021.

Climate Pledge Arena will serve as a long-lasting and regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action. The Climate Pledge, which was founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, is a commitment from companies globally to be net zero carbon by 2040. Visit climatepledgearena.com

About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coldplay-set-to-open-seattles-climate-pledge-arena-301370902.html

SOURCE Climate Pledge Arena

Recommended Stories

  • California settles climate lawsuit with fossil fuel giant SoCalGas

    The Sempra Energy subsidiary is a powerful opponent of efforts to eliminate natural gas.

  • Heat, drought and wind combine to fuel larger, more intense fires. Experts fear a rough fall fire season is ahead for the West

    Heat, drought and wind will make for a challenging heart of fire season ahead in the West. CBS News Meteorologist and Climate Specialist Jeff Berardelli explains how climate change plays in.

  • Biden warns of the threat of climate change: ‘This is code red'

    Delivering remarks in Queens, N.Y., on Tuesday after touring damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, President Biden warned of the dangers of climate change, saying, “This is code red. The nation and the world are in peril.”

  • 20 large meat and dairy companies emit more greenhouse gases than Britain or Germany

    According to UN statistics, 14.5% of greenhouse gas emissions come from animal agriculture.

  • Massive Attack Reveal Plan To Reduce Carbon Emissions Across Music Industry

    The band collaborated with the Tyndall Center for Climate Change Research.

  • Meet the Gay Man Skateboarding Across the U.S. to Raise Climate Crisis Awareness

    Laughlin Artz's Skate of the Union is an 8-week tour of the country to engage people in ending the climate crisis now.

  • Action on Climate Change Is Urged by Medical Journals in Unprecedented Plea

    Rising temperatures threaten “catastrophic harm to health that will be impossible to reverse,” according to editors of 220 medical, nursing and public-health journals.

  • Dragonflies are spreading across Britain and Ireland ‘due to climate change’

    A new report by the British Dragonfly Society found that over 40% of resident and regular migrant species have increased since 1970.

  • Activists call on United Nations to postpone Glasgow climate change conference

    The global Climate Action Network (CAN) issued a call Tuesday to postpone the upcoming United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland, citing concerns over safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic and global inequality in access to vaccination.

  • Katharine Hayhoe on Climate Change Disparity

    Scientist @ Katharine Hayhoe explains why she thinks climate change is ‘profoundly unfair’ Twitter copy: Scientist @KHayhoe explains why she thinks climate change is ‘profoundly unfair’ This video "Katharine Hayhoe on Climate Change Disparity", first appeared on https://nowthisnews.com/.

  • Climate change: Green groups call for COP26 postponement

    Vaccine inequality and travel challenges risk excluding many delegates from poorer nations.

  • UN climate chief: No country is safe from global warming

    The U.N.'s top climate official urged governments Monday to stop their “deferral and delay” tactics and instead embrace rapid, widespread measures to curb and adapt to global warming. Amid a season of extreme weather and new temperature records, Patricia Espinosa warned that no nation is safe from the impacts of climate change. Greece on Monday created a new ministry to address the impact of climate change following the country's worst heat wave in decades.

  • Biden on extreme weather: "This is code red"

    President Biden said climate change and increasing extreme weather are a "code red," while surveying Hurricane Ida's devastation in New York and New Jersey on Tuesday.Why it matters: Ida left more than 60 dead and caused "double-digit billion economic damage toll" in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast according to a report from insurance broker Aon, showing the increasing impact of human-caused climate change.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.One million peop

  • Christian leaders appeal for action on climate change in unprecedented joint statement

    The pope, ecumenical patriarch and archbishop of Canterbury appealed to world leaders to address the "current climate crisis" to preserve the planet for future generations in an unprecedented joint statement on Tuesday. Why it matters: The call to action comes ahead of the United Nations climate talks scheduled for November in Glasgow, Scotland. Pope Francis is expected to attend the talks, according to John Kerry, the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate change.Get market news worthy of

  • Biden Says Threats From Climate Change Won't Go Away

    Sep.07 -- President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;warned that storm-ravaged New York and New Jersey are signs of worsening climate change, redoubling his push for a $550 billion public works bill that he said would help build more resilient communities. Biden spoke today in Hillsborough Township after touring the area.

  • New U.N. climate-change report didn’t merit those overheated headlines | Opinion

    The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) recently published the first major installment of its Sixth Assessment Report. It’s a big deal, but it’s not the last word in climate science.

  • Massive wildfires prompt Greece to create climate crisis ministry

    Greece on Monday established a government ministry to respond to the effects of climate change after wildfires burned hundreds of square miles of land in the country this summer, according to AP.Why it matters: The ministry will be responsible for combating wildfires, distributing disaster relief and creating policies to help the country adapt to the effects of climate change. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeChristos Stylianides

  • Biden tours Ida damage, warns climate change 'here'

    During a visit to storm-ravaged New Jersey to tour areas devastated by Hurricane Ida's flooding, President Joe Biden warned Tuesday that climate change is here and said the nation has no more time to waste in dealing with it. (Sept. 7)

  • World's top three Christian leaders in climate appeal ahead of U.N. summit

    The world's three main Christian leaders issued an unprecedented joint appeal to members of their Churches to "listen to the cry of the earth" and back action to stem the effects of climate change. In "A Joint Message for the Protection of Creation," Pope Francis, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew asked Christians to pray that world leaders at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow in November make courageous choices. Francis heads the 1.3 billion-member Roman Catholic Church, Bartholomew is the spiritual leader of the world's some 220 million Orthodox Christians and Welby is the senior bishop of the worldwide Anglican Communion, which has about 85 million members.

  • Environmental groups urge postponement of key Glasgow climate talks, citing COVID limitations

    A coalition of environmental groups on Tuesday called for this year’s climate summit to be postponed, arguing that too little has been done to ensure the safety of participants amid the continuing threat from COVID-19.