Coldstream Wealth Management Opens Boise Office, Continues Ongoing Expansion

·3 min read

David McIntosh, with Over Ten Years of Financial Services Experience, to Head-Up Firm's Presence in Idaho Capital

Move is Consistent with Fast-Growing RIA's Strategy of Becoming the Leading Wealth Manager Across the Broader Northwest

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldstream Wealth Management ("Coldstream") today announced it has opened an office in Boise. David McIntosh, an Idaho-native who previously worked out of Coldstream's office in Mercer Island, Wash, will lead it, leaning on his more than 10 years of financial services experience.

Coldstream is one of the leading wealth management firms in the Pacific Northwest and a registered investment advisor (RIA). It serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth families, individuals, and business owners by providing customized, advice-based wealth management, insurance, and financial planning services. The firm manages approximately $7.3 billion in assets.

"I am a proud Idahoan, so I'm very excited to be coming back to my home state," Mr. McIntosh said. "With Boise growing quickly and thriving economically, the city is a perfect fit for Coldstream's ongoing expansion plans. I look forward to not only becoming an entrenched part of the community but to working with investors in the area to help them make smart financial decisions, reach and set their goals, and enhance their daily lives."

Mr. McIntosh was born and raised in Lewiston, Idaho, and has a degree in business finance from the University of Idaho. His family's roots in the state run deep, with his father being a fourth generation farmer.

His parents also founded and own a local winery, Lindsay Creek Vineyards. Meantime, his father-in-law worked in communications and marketing at Boise State University for 23 years, most notably serving as editor in chief for the university's alumni magazine.

The Coldstream office in Boise is located at 176 S. Capitol Blvd. (Floor 2). It's just blocks from the state capitol building.

Building on Strong Growth

The move into the Boise market comes after Coldstream completed successful mergers last year with Northwest-based Paracle Advisors (Mercer Island, Wash.) and Rosenbaum Financial (Portland, Ore.) These deals were consistent with the firm's commitment to remain employee-owned and independently operated.

This ownership model stands in stark contrast to the ongoing, private-equity-driven consolidation trend among RIAs that has defined M&A activity within this segment of financial services in recent years. In being "anti-private equity," Coldstream is able to produce better outcomes for investors, since its advisors and other professional team members can focus on servicing client relationships, not expanding margins to make the firm an attractive acquisition target.

Josh Harris, Coldstream's Managing Director of Corporate Development said, "Coldstream is delighted to establish a presence in Boise, an area that has become a key economic hub in our part of the country. David is the perfect professional to lead this new office. His vast experience will be an essential resource for us, and because he is intimately familiar with the region and has many relationships in the city, he comes armed with insights that only someone who grew up there could have. I wish him the best of luck and I'm excited about what he can accomplish."

About Coldstream Wealth Management

Coldstream Wealth Management is an employee-owned, independently operated wealth management firm that has been earning the trust of high net-worth clients since 1996. The firm guides clients through the complexity of wealth management so that they can have peace of mind while achieving their financial and lifestyle goals. Coldstream has offices in Bellevue, Seattle, and Mercer Island, Washington and Portland, Oregon. The firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of Coldstream Holdings, Inc. For more information, please visit https://www.coldstream.com/.

Contact:
Donald Cutler
(424) 217-4864
dcutler@haventower.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coldstream-wealth-management-opens-boise-office-continues-ongoing-expansion-301477123.html

SOURCE Coldstream Wealth Management

