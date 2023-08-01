Coldwater population growth spurred by industrial development

Coldwater's population increased nearly 50%, from 9,607 in 2000 to over 14,000, estimated by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2022, as new industrial developments came to the community.

Until June 30, Lisa Miller was in the middle of that growth as the Coldwater economic development director and head of the Branch County Economic Growth Alliance.

Miller was there during negotiations and recruitment starting in the late 2000s when Mastronardi Produce agreed to build the first of two massive 35 acres of greenhouses to grow tomatoes and then peppers in Coldwater.

Lisa Miller stepped down as Coldwater's economic development director and director of the Branch County Economic Growth Alliance June 30.

In 2015 Coldwater beat out other cities from all over the Midwest as the location for the Pennsylvania-based Clemens Food Group pork processing plant.

“Recruitment of Mastronardi produce then Clemens was the walk off home run that was a huge win for our community, just short of the (Marshall) Ford Blue Oval project,” Miller stated.

Miller said the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities is the key to local economic growth.

“The fact that we are a public utility, has been our largest economic development tool. We have the industry we have here because you can have (an electric) rate through public power that is significantly less,” she said.

Power is not the only advantage. “We also have water and sewer capacity,” Miller explained.

Mastronardi, the Ontario-based firm, grows fresh produce year-round with grow lights creating a glow in the sky, creating peak power loads during the winter.

Mastronardi Produce started work in May 2011 on this greenhouse to grow tomatoes.

The Dutch firm Schmitz Foam in 2014 made Coldwater its U.S. headquarters to produce the materials used under Astroturf and other sports fields in North America.

“Everybody gets bogged down on what’s next? What’s the next big shiny thing?” the economic development expert said. “But 80% of new jobs come from existing businesses.”

Miller said the expansion of the ASAMA Coldwater Manufacturing foundry is also important.

Work is underway at ACM on the $19 million 39,000-square-foot expansion to its existing plant.

Story continues

SEKISUI Voltek, LLC will build a $39 million second plant on the west of its current plant expansion. The company makes foam products for the auto industry.

Envirolite took over the old Bundy Tubing building and manufactures foam medical supplies.

“The state of Michigan didn’t think Clemens would be able to get the first 800 employees, but Clemens was really out of the box on how they publicized and marketed their company,” Miller said. Clemens now has 1,200 employees, ready for a second shift.

Clemens now exceeds Walmart Distribution with its 1,000 employees as the county’s largest employer.

The Clemens pork plant now employs 1,200 for two shifts at its Coldwater plant.

Miller said most industry draws employees from a 40-mile radius. Some, like Clemens, recruit from all over the country.

“We want these people to move here, bring their families to Coldwater. Spend their money locally,” Miller said.

These industries helped grow the local population while most of Michigan suffered from population loss. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment remained between 4.5% and 3.2%.

Prior story Branch County Economic Growth Alliance will soon have a new executive director

This month Miller again moves into private consulting after starting part-time in 1984 as Coldwater’s first Downtown Development Authority director.

The mother of three said the first Coldwater economic wins were small, starting right after she graduated from Michigan State University in 1984.

Miller took the Coldwater job after “seeing how difficult teaching would be.”

Her first major project was upgrading U.S. 12 through downtown.

“The first streetscape that was done in its entirety, when it was finished, was transformational. It was so beautiful,” Miller said

Miller points to the Roosevelt School renovations in the 1990s by the DDA with pride.

“Remember when that was done, there were no grand incentives for anything. You either funded through bonding or through a lease agreement,” she explained.

The DDA purchased the building for $1, found a developer, and paid back the loan with a 10-year lease to house Cobra Compliance, now Infinisource.

Subscribe Follow the local economy. Subscribe to the Daily Reporter.

Her leaving, Miller insists, “This is not a retirement.” She and her husband Kurt, retiring as president of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust, are building a home in Holland.

She formed an economic consultation service, MM&K, when the family moved to Sturgis for several years. That company continues.

Miller grew up with her roots here. She plans to keep up her interest in seeing the city improve and grow.

---Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter: @DReidTDR

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Coldwater population growth spurred by industrial development