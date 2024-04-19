Coldwater proposes record balanced $13.49 million budget

COLDWATER — The city's new budget numbers look good, with revenues for the 2024/25 budget estimated at $13.49 million.

Finance director Tom Eldridge and city manager Keith Baker presented planned expenditures at an April 8 budget workshop for that same amount for a projected balanced budget.

When final budgets are completed by May 13, the council will schedule a public hearing for May 27.

Top three revenue sources

Property taxes: 36%

State revenue sharing: 12%

The charter PILOT, or 6.5% of utility revenues: 29%

Individual property tax evaluations increased by a maximum of 5% because of inflation on all properties. Eldridge said Coldwater's increase was nearly 10%, or $4.4 million, a significant portion of the new Summit apartment complex on Willowbrook Road.

The PILOT increased from $3.38 million to $3.7 million this year. Eldridge warned the PILOT may decrease next year because of lower power costs. "But I can't be sure because of all the variables in utilities."

The report said 65% of all city expenditures are related to payroll and benefits for the 79 city employees, not including the 58 Board of Public Utilities staff in the separate budget.

The city added a full-time firefighter in a float position to reduce overtime.

Overall retirement costs are $1.46 million, with a 1.33 mill tax levy raising $515,00 of the cost.

Councilwoman Emily Rissman raised questions about the need for sidewalks for residents in the new Summit Apartments projects along Willowbrook.

Baker said that is a concern of many. "I got a quote of $200,000 for sidewalk along Willowbrook from U.S. 12," to the Hampton Inn hotel, he said.

The Branch County Road Commission controls the remainder of the road, scheduled for repaving in 2025. "They're going to add four or five feet along the shoulder as a kind of walk," Baker said.

Clemens Food Group helped finance the new apartments for employees. Councilmembers suggested approaching Clemens for help with a sidewalk.

With others residing in Sauk Run apartments behind Home Depot, an estimated 800 residents are in the area.

Rissman pointed out that those walking to the commercial areas crossing U.S. 12 to Walmart create a significant danger for pedestrians and traffic.

The only sidewalk ends at Anderson Drive, and there is no walk light except at Willowbrook.

Baker said there is little chance of MDOT providing a crossing light between Willowbrook and Fiske Road.

Capital Expenditures for 2025

Two 2024 patrol cars

Two ballistic shields for school resource officers

Four police body cameras for police

Pistol upgrades for police

Fire Department replacement command car

Oak Grove Cemetery Roads chip seal

Fencing gates and cameras for brush drop off for weekend use

Municipal Service International truck

Municipal Services F-250 pick up

Utility vehicle

Refinish rec center wood floors

Court divider in the rec center

Eleven rec center internal and external security cameras

