Coldwell Banker Awards Announced: Village Green Realty Wins Chairman's Circle Award

Today Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty proudly announces its annual agent and firm awards.

KINGSTON, N.Y., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, an elite group of top-performing agents are honored by Coldwell Banker LLC for their achievements in sales. Coldwell Banker's awards compare the production of individual agents with that of their 100,000+ Coldwell Banker colleagues across the globe. "We're proud to have so many of our Hudson Valley and Catskills agents recognized for being at the pinnacle of this prestigious group. For two years in a row we've had a record number of agents receiving recognition for their incredible work," said Guy Barretta, COO of Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty.

28 Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty agents qualified for top Coldwell Banker awards, and the firm won a coveted spot on the Coldwell Banker Chairman's Circle list as one of the top Coldwell Banker affiliate firms in the world, reserved for Coldwell Banker affiliates in the Top 9% worldwide.

2021's top agent honors went to Amy Lonas and Regina Tortorella, who were awarded the International President's Premier designation for being among the top 1% of 100,000+ Coldwell Banker agents worldwide. Anne Hilton Purvis and Laurie Ylvisaker were presented the International President's Elite award for being among the top 3% of Coldwell Banker agents worldwide in 2021.

Ten CBVGR agents were honored with the International President's Circle award, presented to the top 7% of Coldwell Banker agents worldwide: Eric Amaral, Leslie Foti, Lisa Jaeger, Angela Lanuto, Aysa Morehead, Christine Nielson, Rose Noone, Antonio Parrotta, Dawn Passante and Bruce Stalnaker. New members of Coldwell Banker's International Diamond Society are Samantha Clark, Amy Crossfield, MaryAnn Miller, Allison Morelle, Herbert Parets and Aaron Perer, all among the top 12% of Coldwell Banker worldwide agents. New members of Coldwell Banker's International Sterling Society award are Valerie Cashen, Jacqueline Coyle, Debra P. Daleo, Sharon Knudsen, Sara Gorman Maliha, Amy Owens, Cathy Pulichene and Lindsay Elizabeth Quayle. They were among the top 18% of Coldwell Banker agents worldwide.



In addition to the Coldwell Banker awards, Village Green Realty has firm awards that recognize the contributions their agents make to the firm's business and its culture. Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty's 2021 Company Top Producer was Regina Tortorella, who was also the Top Producer in Village Green Realty's Windham office and received a special award for being the firm's Top Listing Agent. Each CBVGR office location has a Top Producer: Angela Lanuto (Catskill), Amy Lonas (Woodstock), MaryAnn Miller (Kingston), Allison Morelle (Red Hook) and Anne Hilton Purvis (New Paltz) all received recognition for their stratospheric sales in 2021 at the firm's February 22nd award ceremony.

Every CBVGR office also gives an award for Most Improved Production: Joann Alvis (Windham), Mary Ann Miller (Kingston), Allison Morelle (Red Hook), Zachary Petrocca (Catskill), Bradford Serini (New Paltz) and Marcia Zwilling (Woodstock) were all awarded this honor. The offices' Team Spirit awards went to Joann Alvis (Windham), Eric Amaral (Woodstock), Hollis Dukler (New Paltz), Angela Lanuto (Catskill), Maarten Reilingh (Red Hook) and Gerardina van den Nouweland (Kingston).

Bruce Stalnaker won a special "Knocked It Out of the Ballpark" Award, Amie Durham received the CBVGR Mitzvah Award and Zachary Petrocca received the Rising Star Award.

Timothy Hurley received an Achievement Award for 15 years with CBVGR. Francesca Noble won an Achievement Award for 10 years with CBVGR. Agents receiving an Achievement Award for five years with CBVGR were Elena Coogan, Joel Craig, Debra P. Daleo, Robin Elliott, Leslie Foti, Cecily Sachi and Donald Wilkins.

Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty is celebrating 30 years in the Hudson Valley! With six offices across the Hudson Valley and Catskills Region in Catskill, Kingston, New Paltz, Red Hook, Windham and Woodstock NY, Coldwell Banker Village Green has spent decades making real estate experiences what they should be for their agents and clients.

