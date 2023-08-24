Coles Group (ASX:COL) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of A$0.30

Coles Group Limited's (ASX:COL) investors are due to receive a payment of A$0.30 per share on 27th of September. This makes the dividend yield 4.2%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Coles Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before this announcement, Coles Group was paying out 84% of earnings, but a comparatively small 68% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 18.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 79%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Coles Group Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. Since 2019, the dividend has gone from A$0.50 total annually to A$0.66. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.2% over that duration. Coles Group has been growing its dividend at a decent rate, and the payments have been stable. However, the payment history is very short, so there is no evidence yet that the dividend can be sustained over a full economic cycle.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Coles Group hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. Earnings are not growing quickly at all, and the company is paying out most of its profit as dividends. That's fine as far as it goes, but we're less enthusiastic as this often signals that the dividend is likely to grow slower in the future.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Coles Group that you should be aware of before investing. Is Coles Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

