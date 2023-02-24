Coleus and Turmeric Market is Expected to Hit USD 7 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022-2028; Increasing Demand for Herbal Food Ingredients Coupled with Growing Medical Tourism Offer Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The research report on the coleus and turmeric market by SkyQuest is a highly valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the market's current state and future trends. In addition, this report provides an excellent opportunity for investors and market participants to gain comprehensive insights into the market's growth potential and identify key investment opportunities.

Westford, USA, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific region has dominated the coleus and turmeric market and will likely maintain its lead. This is mainly due to the increasing awareness and consciousness regarding health and wellness among the people in the region. In addition, the growing understanding of the numerous health benefits of coleus and turmeric has contributed to substantial market growth. Furthermore, in recent years, a continuous rise in demand for natural and herbal products in the global arena supported the positive outlook of the global market.

According to SkyQuest's research, the global herbal medicine industry is poised for impressive growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach a staggering USD 318.59 billion by 2028, a significant increase from its current size. Within this rapidly expanding market, several key players, including the coleus and turmeric market participants, are set to benefit.

Coleus and turmeric are well-known traditional medicines that have been used for centuries to treat various health issues. Coleus, also known as Plectranthus barbatus, is a member of the mint family and is widely used in Ayurvedic and traditional medicine. On the other hand, turmeric is a popular spice widely used in Southern Asia. Its scientific name is Curcuma longa, and it contains various beneficial compounds, including curcumin, volatile oil, and curcuminoids.

Prominent Players in Coleus and Turmeric Market

OmniActive Health Technologies Limited (India)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Ambe Phytoextracts Pvt Ltd. (India)

Herbochem (India)

Natural Remedies (India)

Sabinsa Corporation (U.S.)

Pharmavit (Netherlands)

Inventia Healthcare Limited (India)

Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd. (India)

Star Hi Herbs Pvt Ltd. (India)

Plant Lipids Private Limited (India)

Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd (India)

Indena S.p.A. (Italy)

Sanat Products Ltd. (India)

Alchem International Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Turmeric Powder Segment to Exhibit High Growth owing to Its Increasing Use in Supplements and Personal Care Products

The turmeric powder segment registered exponential growth in the coleus and turmeric market in 2021. One of the key drivers for this is the high nutritional content and numerous health benefits of turmeric powder. Due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, it is widely used across various industries, including food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Governments in major turmeric-producing countries, particularly India, are taking initiatives to improve turmeric cultivation and production. For instance, the Indian government has launched several programs to promote turmeric farming and support farmers through various schemes.

According to the market report, the Asia-Pacific region held a significant share of the coleus and turmeric market in 2021. The Middle East and Africa closely follow this trend. One of the key factors driving this growth is the increasing adoption of Ayurvedic medicine worldwide. In April 2021, the Indian government established AYUSH Health & Wellness centers (AHWCs) as part of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. These centers will be operationalized with the help of State/UTs Governments, with 12,500 AHWCs to be established by 2024. Establishing these centers is a significant step towards promoting Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine in India.

Food and Beverage Segment Emerges as the Key Revenue Contributor Thanks to Rising Demand for Natural and Healthy Ingredients in the Food Products

In 2021, the food and beverage segment accounted for the largest share of the overall coleus and turmeric market. This is due to the widespread use of turmeric in cooking in South Asian countries and the Middle East. Turmeric is a staple ingredient in many traditional dishes in these regions, and its use is deeply ingrained in the local culinary culture. In addition, many consumers are now seeking out natural and organic ingredients that offer health benefits, and turmeric is one such ingredient that has gained popularity due to its numerous health benefits.

North America is poised to experience impressive growth from 2022 to 2028 due to several factors driving the coleus and turmeric market in the region. The rising demand for food and nutritional supplements is one such factor, as consumers increasingly seek products to help them maintain their health and wellness. In addition, the prevalence of chronic diseases is driving demand for products that can help manage symptoms or improve overall health. Consumers are ready to pay a premium for high-quality, natural, and organic ingredients that can help improve the appearance and health of their skin. As a result, cosmetic companies are launching more products with these ingredients, such as coleus and turmeric.

The latest report on the coleus and turmeric market offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry's leading competitors, including their collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies. The report also provides an in-depth assessment of the market share of the top segments and offers a detailed geographic analysis of the market. In addition, this report provides valuable insights into the current state of the market, including its size, growth potential, and key trends.

Key Developments in Coleus and Turmeric Market

OmniActive Health Technologies, a leading global provider of natural ingredients for the food, beverage, and supplement industries, has announced that its Hosur manufacturing facility in India has received Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) registration from NSF International. As a result, the company's Specialty Botanicals & Extracts division, which manufactures a range of authenticated and standardized natural extracts, including garcinia cambogia, green coffee, valerian, and natural caffeine, as well as turmeric, green tea, boswellia, fenugreek, senna, coleus, and guarana, is located at the Hosur plant.

LipoTherapeia, a leading skin tightening and cellulite treatment provider in London has launched a revolutionary new product called Celluence Legs. This groundbreaking cellulite cream is the first of its kind, containing high concentrations of nine natural active molecules that have been extensively researched for their effectiveness in promoting leg skin wellness. The unique formula of Celluence Legs contains a combination of powerful natural active molecules, including caffeine, forskolin, theophylline, carnitine, bitter orange, and phosphatidylcholine.

Bevzilla, a popular direct-to-consumer coffee and beverage brand, has recently added two new products to its extensive portfolio of instant beverages: Ashwagandha Coffee Powder and Turmeric Coffee Powder. These new additions will give customers a unique and healthy twist to their daily coffee routine. Turmeric Coffee Powder is particularly noteworthy due to its impressive health benefits.

Key Questions Answered in Coleus and Turmeric Market Report

What are the most promising market segments and regions for companies to target during the forecast period?

How can players tailor their products, services, and marketing strategies to meet unique consumer needs?

What economic, technological, and other factors are expected to contribute to the market's growth?

What strategies can effectively remain agile and adapt to changing market conditions over the forecast period?

