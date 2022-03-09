U.S. markets close in 5 hours 46 minutes

Colgate® Introduces New Colgate® Optic White® Pro Series Whitening Toothpaste, Removes 15 Years of Stains in Just 2 Weeks*

·3 min read

The Over-The-Counter Whitening Toothpaste is Formulated with 5% Hydrogen Peroxide, an Expert-Level Whitening Toothpaste for a Vibrant Glow

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all coffee drinkers and people seeking a white, bright smile, Colgate® Optic White®, a leader in oral care and teeth whitening, today announced its latest innovation, Optic White Pro Series toothpaste. A teeth whitening toothpaste made by the whitening professionals at Colgate, Colgate Optic White Pro Series' formula contains 5% hydrogen peroxide, the highest level of hydrogen peroxide in an over-the-counter whitening toothpaste. It can remove 15 years of stains for a smile that will dazzle.*

Colgate&#xae; Introduces New Colgate&#xae; Optic White&#xae; Pro Series Whitening Toothpaste
Colgate® Introduces New Colgate® Optic White® Pro Series Whitening Toothpaste

"We are excited to introduce our most advanced whitening toothpaste yet. Colgate® Optic White® Pro Series contains our highest level of hydrogen peroxide in a whitening toothpaste!" said Bill Van de Graaf, Vice President of Marketing, North America at Colgate. "We're proud that Colgate® Optic White® is the go-to brand that provides accessible teeth whitening; whether it be toothpaste or an at-home teeth whitening kit, we provide it all. Now more than ever, consumers can whiten their teeth effectively and efficiently in the comfort of their homes."

Colgate® Optic White® Pro Series protects enamel and is safe for daily use. It contains hydrogen peroxide and works to go beyond the surface to deeply whiten teeth and prevent future stains from forming.

"Hydrogen peroxide is an active ingredient that can effectively whiten teeth. It works by penetrating the teeth and lightening compounds that cause discoloration," said Shaoyi Zhang, a Research Scientist at Colgate-Palmolive who helped develop the formula.

The New Colgate ® Optic White ® Pro Series toothpaste comes in three variants: Stain Prevention, Enamel Strength, and Vividly Fresh (MSRP: $9.99). And it is available online and at major retailers nationwide.

To learn more about Colgate® Optic White® Pro Series visit colgate.com, or follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

*when used twice daily for two weeks

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including its achievements decreasing plastic waste, saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability, conserving natural resources and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.4 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com.

Contact: Citlalic Peralta, citlalic.peralta@bcw-global.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/colgate-introduces-new-colgate-optic-white-pro-series-whitening-toothpaste-removes-15-years-of-stains-in-just-2-weeks-301498650.html

SOURCE Colgate

