Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.48

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of August to $0.48. This takes the annual payment to 2.5% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Colgate-Palmolive's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Based on the last payment, Colgate-Palmolive's profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 100.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 51%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Colgate-Palmolive Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.24 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.92. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.5% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Colgate-Palmolive May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. In the last five years, Colgate-Palmolive's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 4.1% per annum. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

Our Thoughts On Colgate-Palmolive's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Colgate-Palmolive will make a great income stock. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Colgate-Palmolive that investors should take into consideration. Is Colgate-Palmolive not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

