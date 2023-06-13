Colgate-Palmolive's (NYSE:CL) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.48

The board of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.48 on the 15th of August, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 2.5% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Colgate-Palmolive's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Before making this announcement, Colgate-Palmolive's dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 100.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 51%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Colgate-Palmolive Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.24 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.92. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.5% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Colgate-Palmolive May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, things aren't all that rosy. Colgate-Palmolive has seen earnings per share falling at 4.1% per year over the last five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On Colgate-Palmolive's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Colgate-Palmolive that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

