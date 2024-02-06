Colin Bourke Bought 108% More Shares In Flynn Gold

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX:FG1) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that insider Colin Bourke recently bought a whopping AU$1.0m worth of stock, at a price of AU$0.064. That increased their holding by a full 108%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Flynn Gold

In fact, the recent purchase by Colin Bourke was the biggest purchase of Flynn Gold shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.055). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Colin Bourke was the only individual insider to buy during the last year. Notably Colin Bourke was also the biggest seller.

Colin Bourke bought 23.68m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.074. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Flynn Gold insiders own about AU$2.8m worth of shares. That equates to 30% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Flynn Gold Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Flynn Gold we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Flynn Gold you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

