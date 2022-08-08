U.S. markets open in 7 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,147.25
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,765.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,246.50
    +17.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,922.00
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.36
    +0.35 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.10
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    19.88
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0191
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.15
    -0.29 (-1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2078
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2910
    +0.3210 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,389.08
    +400.27 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    545.19
    +9.96 (+1.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.74
    -8.32 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,263.14
    +87.27 (+0.31%)
     

Collaborates with Saide Leite, HKATG expands its business territory

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 1725.HK

HONG KONG, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group Limited (01725. HK) has been actively preparing for mass production since the beginning of this summer, following the signing of fit-out contracts for the construction of the Satellite Manufacturing Center, and the Satellite Operation Control and Application Center at the Advanced Manufacturing Center (AMC) in Tseung Kwan O, the Group announced on 3 August  2022, that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, Gang Hang Ke (Shenzhen) Space Technology Co., Ltd (hereafter referred to as "SZ Gang Hang Ke") entered into the 36T-01 satellite manufacturing and assembly, integration, and testing (''AIT'') agreement with Hunan Saide Leite Space Technology Co.Ltd. (hereafter referred to as "Saide Leite''), according to which Saide Leite agreed to engage SZ Gang Hang Ke to carry out manufacturing and AIT project for 3 optical satellites.

According to the  Agreement, SZ Gang Hang Ke shall be responsible for, among other things, formulating relevant plans under the manufacturing and production requirements, carrying out comprehensive and effective quality management and control over the manufacturing, production, and testing process, and ensuring that the three optical satellites and their relevant technical information will be delivered after the completion of AIT services on or before 30 June 2023. It is known that Saide Leite is a private limited company from mainland China, mainly engaged in engineering, technology research, and experimental development, technology development, technology consultation, technology exchange, technology transfer, technology promotion, satellite mobile communication terminal manufacturing, etc.

Increase market share

SZ Gang Hang Ke is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group, and it is the only authorized docking agency on the mainland. Its main business scope includes the development, sales, and leasing of space robots, the design of space technology solutions, etc. The collaboration between SZ Gang Hang Ke and Saide Leite means a lot to the Group, as it introduces Saide Leite as an important business partner for HKATG.

With the technical advantages of Saide Leite, the deeper exchanges between the two parties will further promote the commercial aerospace territory. At the same time, this cooperation also represents the deepening ties between China and Hong Kong. It echoes the idea of the Hong Kong SAR government to "Strengthen exchanges and cooperation between the two places in the area of innovation and technology, including technology trade, integrating Hong Kong into national development", and further enhances the influence of HKATG in the industry.

Strategic cooperation One by one

The global economy has not yet fully recovered from the pandemic, together with the current inflation surge, which poses negative effects on a company's ability to effectively invest capital in business plans. That said, as the first and only commercial aerospace enterprise in Hong Kong, HKATG has not slowed down since the beginning of the year and the Group has been actively expanding the direction of strategic cooperation. This year, the Group entered a letter of intent with the School of Engineering of the City University of Hong Kong, and also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Shandong Institute of Industrial Technology. Last month, HKATG announced the appointment of two directors, Dr. Mazlan Binti Othman and Mr. Niu Aimin, demonstrating its determination and willingness to promote the internationalization of the aerospace industry and aerospace applications, opening up new industrial paths for Hong Kong's economy, making up for the regional commercial gap in the space industry, and pushing the development of the global aerospace industry to the next level.

Having the advantages of the right place and the right place, HKATG will further explore competitive partners in the aerospace industry, to enhance Hong Kong's status as an international innovation and technology innovation center outlined in the 14th Five-Year Plan.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/collaborates-with-saide-leite-hkatg-expands-its-business-territory-301601297.html

SOURCE Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group

Recommended Stories

  • Disruption to Taiwan microchip supply threatens a ‘major crisis’

    Rising tensions between the US and China over Taiwan threaten to trigger significant shortages of electronics such as mobile phones, one of the world’s largest chip companies has warned.

  • Gasoline At (or Under) $2.99 a Gallon: Here's Where

    Several states have seen gasoline prices drop to three bucks or lower as crude oil prices have continued to decline.

  • Ford Stock Can Keep Rising After Solid July Sales

    The rebound in Ford's U.S. deliveries should give investors more confidence in the underlying demand environment.

  • McDonald's has an Answer for Wendy's, Burger King

    The popularity of Wendy's Biggie Bag is rising as are prices on everything -- except the Biggie Bag. The choices to toss in the bag are a Jr. Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken BLT, or a Double Stack. The Biggie Bag still includes a 4-piece chicken nugget, small fries, and a small drink.

  • Oil Endures Choppy Start to Week With Demand Concern to the Fore

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil shook off an early slump at the week’s open to trade higher as investors weighed up prospects for demand ahead of a barrage of intelligence from leading energy players on the market outlook.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS In

  • 5 Best Technology Stocks To Buy Now

    This is the second part of our article titled 10 Best Technology Stocks to Buy Now. We discussed why technology sector is the best place to look for long-term winners as well as how we determined the best stocks within this sector in the first part. You can read the first part of this article […]

  • Ethanol Industry Wants to Bury Its Carbon, but Some Farmers Stand in the Way

    Pipeline projects aimed at sequestering heat-trapping gases are meeting opposition from landowners and environmentalists—similar to the opposition faced by fossil-fuel pipelines.

  • Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices edged up from multi-month lows on Monday as investors' appetite improved following data on U.S. jobs and Chinese exports that eased recession concerns. Brent crude futures had risen 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $95.14 a barrel by 0439 GMT. Both contracts settled higher on Friday after jobs growth in the United States, the world's top oil consumer, unexpectedly accelerated in July.

  • Shale Drillers Warn of Higher Costs as They Report Record Profits

    Many companies in the oil patch are boosting their budgets to cope with labor shortages and soaring prices of raw materials and services.

  • China's trade with Africa gets boost from rising commodity prices despite impact of Covid controls

    Trade between China and Africa grew by 16.6 per cent to US$137.4 billion in the first half of this year, boosted by a recovery in commodity prices, especially oil. China imported goods worth US$60.6 billion from Africa, a 19.1 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2021, according to the latest figures from China's General Administration of Customs. Meanwhile, exports to the continent increased by 14.7 per cent to US$76.8 billion. However, growth was fastest in the earlier part of th

  • BlackRock Sees Demand Grow for Thematic ETFs as Inflation Hedge

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are turning to some thematic exchange-traded funds to hedge against inflation and take advantage of the renewed performance of value stocks this year, according to Jay Jacobs, US head of thematics and active equity ETFs at BlackRock Inc. Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and L

  • How One Grocery Chain in Pennsylvania Is Preparing for a Downturn

    Pennsylvania-based Karns Foods said it is readjusting prices weekly and dropping some products as consumers become more cost-conscious and recession fears grow.

  • Shale Drillers Are Holding Firm on Output as Oilfield Costs Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- US shale oil drillers continue to show little sign of responding to high global prices with more production, only now it's not just their focus on rewarding shareholders that's holding them back, but also a preoccupation with soaring costs.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in

  • Russia's suicide

    History will show that Vladimir Putin’s fatal miscalculation was his belief that Europe would buckle if he invaded Ukraine because of its excessive dependence on Russian energy.

  • Toyota Offers to Buy Back bZ4X EVs with Wheels That Might Fall Off

    A recall was announced in June and affects 258 units of the new model. It also involves several hundred Subaru Solterra EVs, but those have not yet reached customers.

  • India's newest budget carrier Akasa begins commercial operations

    India's newest budget carrier Akasa Air, which is backed by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, began commercial operations on Sunday with a maiden flight from the financial capital of Mumbai to the city of Ahmedabad. Starting from Sunday, Akasa Air will operate weekly flights from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, a commercial hub in the neighbouring state of Gujarat, the company said in a statement. "We want to serve our country by creating strong transportation links which are the underpinning of any economic growth engine" Vinay Dube, founder and CEO of the airline said in the statement.

  • Time To Worry? Analysts Are Downgrading Their Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Outlook

    The analysts covering Sabre Insurance Group plc ( LON:SBRE ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by...

  • China’s Trade Surplus Hits Record But Slowdown Risks Remain

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprisingly strong export growth in July lifted its trade surplus to another record and provided some much-needed economic support, but the country will still have to find ways to keep its fragile recovery on track as the global economy slows this year.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment Approve

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Hovers Over $23K in Weekend Trading; an Edgy Environment at Seoul's Blockchain Megaweek

    Ether and most other major altcoins trade sideways as investors await further economic indicators.

  • Australia’s Oz Minerals rejects takeover bid from BHP

    Oz Minerals Ltd. has rejected a nonbinding takeover proposal from BHP Group Ltd., saying it significantly undervalues the Australian copper-and-gold mining company.