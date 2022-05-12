U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

Collaboration Between MultiBank Group and Praxis Tech Takes the Financial Giant to the Forefront of the Trading Industry

·2 min read

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A monumental collaboration of MultiBank Group with Praxis Tech is underway. This milestone is a reflection of one of the largest financial derivatives brokers and a leading payments technology provider coming together to create better-orchestrated payments ecosystem for their traders.

This multinational alliance exhibits the importance of the two industries working together and will give MultiBank Group the chance to advance its corporate structure and optimize its tech solutions. Praxis Tech will facilitate MultiBank Group with PCI DSS level 1 compliance and enhanced payment solutions to empower them with instant pre-integrated solutions to over 450 PSPs. This union will allow MultiBank Group to leverage on the experience that Praxis Tech embodies in the field of payments while reallocating its existing capabilities to new markets, new target audiences, and new revenue streams.

MultiBank Group and Praxis Tech Collaborate
MultiBank Group and Praxis Tech Collaborate

MultiBank Group is a global broker specializing in providing market access to financial instruments with a portfolio of companies across five continents and 20+ offices worldwide. MultiBank Group serves an international demographic of clients and has a global presence in leading financial hubs.

Praxis Tech is a payments management technology that bridges PSPs and merchants ensuring smooth, successful payment flows and providing data handling for all incoming and outgoing payments.

"We are always looking for new and innovative ways to improve our products and services, and this important partnership with Praxis will streamline an all-in-one payment solution, making our ecosystem much easier to use and far more convenient for our clients," said Salem Kattoura, COO of MultiBank Group.

"The goals of the MultiBank team and how Praxis can help achieve that vision were clear from the beginning. Together we crafted a strategic plan to advance the user experience and to help with the onboarding of PSPs worldwide. With our data available and their designated Praxis success managers, we are helping to optimize the cashier for the best results. It is an absolute pleasure to work with a team of professionals and have such a great business relationship with MultiBank,'' said Natalie Agopian, CSO at Praxis Tech.

To learn more about Praxis Tech click here.
To learn more about MultiBank Group click here

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1815533/Praxis_Tech.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/collaboration-between-multibank-group-and-praxis-tech-takes-the-financial-giant-to-the-forefront-of-the-trading-industry-301544821.html

SOURCE Praxis Tech Ltd.

