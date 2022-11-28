U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,000.25
    -32.25 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,143.00
    -213.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,707.75
    -75.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,857.30
    -12.90 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.38
    -1.90 (-2.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.30
    -3.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    +0.02 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0441
    +0.0036 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7000
    +0.0090 (+0.24%)
     

  • Vix

    22.19
    +1.77 (+8.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2040
    -0.0050 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6140
    -0.4860 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,184.76
    -371.15 (-2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    379.43
    -3.23 (-0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,453.04
    -33.63 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

Collaboration is Key to Canada’s Low-Carbon Future

Canadian Fuels Association
·2 min read
Canadian Fuels Association
Canadian Fuels Association

OTTAWA, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As liquid transportation fuels continue to be a critical component of Canada's energy mix for generations to come, collaboration will be key to unlocking their full emissions reduction potential, according to the Canadian Fuels Association's updated Driving to 2050 vision.

Moving Forward Together highlights how the companies that produce and distribute transportation fuels across Canada are forging strategic partnerships to help further decarbonize the transportation sector, creating new employment opportunities for thousands of Canadians and demonstrating that the industry will continue to play a pivotal role in Canada’s energy security and reliability.

"Climate change remains one of the biggest challenges of our time, and now more than ever collaboration is key to achieving our emissions reductions goals,” said Bob Larocque, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Fuels Association.

“As we move forward, Canadians will continue to rely on transportation. Having already met Canada’s evolving transportation-fuel needs for more than a century, our members will continue to deliver low-carbon transportation options, giving Canadians the ability to make choices based on their own unique needs,” says Larocque.

Key highlights from Moving Forward Together:

  • Since 2020, CFA members have announced investments of over $8 billion in low-carbon solutions that could result in over 10 million tonnes of GHG emissions reductions and over 10,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities across Canada’s transportation fuels sector.

  • Continued collaboration between industry, stakeholders, and all levels of government is critical to reducing emissions from transportation and achieving our collective climate goals.

To read Moving Forward Together please visit: 
https://www.canadianfuels.ca/resources/driving-to-2050-the-role-of-transportation-fuels-in-canadas-low-carbon-future/

About Canadian Fuels Association
The Canadian Fuels Association (CFA) represents Canada's transportation fuels industry which employs more than 117,000 Canadians at 15 refineries, 75 fuel distribution terminals and 12,000 retail and commercial sites. It contributes over $10 billion to Canada's GDP annually. CFA has a track record of over 30 years working productively with governments and are recognized by governments across Canada as the 'go-to' source of industry information and technical expertise.


CONTACT: Media contact: Canadian Fuels Association John Braniff, Communications Advisor johnbraniff@canadianfuels.ca


Recommended Stories

  • Copper’s Biggest Mystery Is Finally Cracking

    (Bloomberg) -- The warnings keep getting louder: the world is hurtling toward a desperate shortage of copper. Humans are more dependent than ever on a metal we’ve used for 10,000 years; new deposits are drying up, and the type of breakthrough technologies that transformed other commodities have failed to materialize for copper.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After Hi

  • Chinese protests are derailing oil, stocks, and iPhones

    As unrest in China against covid-19 curbs reaches a fever pitch, the chorus calling for Chinese president Xi Jinping to resign is growing, leading to what observers have dubbed the largest demonstrations in the country since Tiananmen Square in 1989.

  • Apple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Turmoil at Apple Inc.’s key manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou is likely to result in a production shortfall of close to 6 million iPhone Pro units this year, according to a person familiar with assembly operations. The shares slumped in early US trading.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe situation remains fluid at the plant and the estimate of lost production could chan

  • Oil Stocks Are Showing A Peculiar Disconnect From Crude Prices

    Crude prices have fallen back on a flurry of bearish news, but energy stocks remain resilient as oil firms continue to hand out cash to shareholders

  • Apple will produce 6 million fewer iPhone pros amid unrest in key China manufacturing hub: report

    Unrest at one of China’s biggest manufacturing centers may cause a production shortfall this year of possibly 6 million Apple iPhone Pros, according to a source cited by Bloomberg. The Foxconn Technology (TW:2354) facility in Zhengzhou, which makes the majority of Apple’s premium and most popular phones, has been struggling with staff agitation for weeks as Chinese workers rebel against the Communist regime’s draconian COVID-19 lockdown policy. A resurgence of unrest over the weekend, which included protest across China, may exacerbate the situation, according to Bloomberg’s source who has knowledge of Foxconn’s assembly lines.

  • Amazon Is Shuttering Some India Businesses Amid Global Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. will wind down parts of its Indian operations, showing that even the crucial growth market with 1.4 billion consumers isn’t immune to Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy’s cost-reduction campaign.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe company said it is exiting meal deliveries as well as a service providing bulk doorstep deliveries of packaged consumer goo

  • FTSE 100 down and oil price hits 11-month low as China protests hit markets

    Protests intensified in major Chinese cities against the country’s stringent zero-COVID rules, sending oil prices plunging.

  • The Diesel Crisis Is Going Global

    Diesel inventories across the globe have fallen to multi-decade lows, and as the Northern Hemisphere cold season begins, different regions in the world will contest each other for supply

  • Disruption of Apple's iPhone Production in China Also Could Disrupt Its Charts

    The tech giant could see its technical signals weaken as its shares take a hit from the impact of Covid protests in China on iPhone output.

  • Putin’s War Leaves West More Reliant Than Ever on Asian Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- The war in Ukraine is strengthening the role of Asia and the Middle East as the world’s main providers of fuels like diesel and gasoline that are crucial to the global economy.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingAs Europe and the US seek to cut off their dependence on Russian petroleum products, they are facing a shortage of supplies at home. That’s opening opportunities

  • Popeyes, Wingstop, Others Step Up Chicken Offerings as Poultry Prices Drop

    Prices for chicken breasts have fallen about 70% since June, bringing relief to Popeyes, Applebee’s and other chains, which have struggled with escalating costs this year.

  • UK ‘missing out’ on $500bn semiconductor industry

    The Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy committee is urging the government to secure inward investment in the UK semiconductor industry.

  • Fintech Stocks To Watch Amid E-Commerce Slowdown, Crypto Crisis

    Fintech stocks have under-performed vs. the S&P 500 amid fears of a recession and competition from startups and tech giants Apple and Amazon.

  • Restaurants, Grocery Stores Battle Over Consumers’ Stretched Dollars

    Supermarket chains are carrying more low-price staples and promoting prepared food while restaurants including Wendy’s and Papa John’s are promoting discounts.

  • The Logistics and Supply-Chain Slowdown Has Begun. Here’s How to Take Advantage.

    Shipping prices have plunged after a pandemic surge, casting a cloud over peak season. Logistics leaders should take it slow as the industry recalibrates.

  • Chevron can resume key role in Venezuela's oil output, exports

    WASHINGTON/HOUSTON (Reuters) -Chevron Corp on Saturday received a U.S. license allowing the second-largest U.S. oil company to expand its production in Venezuela and bring the South American country's crude oil to the United States. The decision grants broader rights for the last big U.S. oil company still operating in U.S.-sanctioned Venezuela.

  • Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • India's small-loan customers are far better at repayments than the others

    Indians who borrowed relatively smaller amounts—of up to 10 lakh rupees ($12,250)—from banks have a healthier repayment record than others.

  • Prices of Rare Scotch Whiskies are Surging

    A bear market worthy of the Leonardo DeCaprio movie The Revenant is driving investors to drink, if not quite literally. "Fine and rare" single...

  • Oil and gas drives Carlsbad's economy amid calls to curb pollution in Permian Basin

    Mayor Dale Janway said the industry provided a stream of jobs and tax revenue for Carlsbad, Eddy County and New Mexico.