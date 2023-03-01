Collaborative Research Promotes Thomas Rodriguez-Schucker to President

Founder and CEO Jeff Daniel announces launch of the Collaborative Research Foundation

AUSTIN, Texas, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative Research , a strategic planning health care firm supporting local public health, social-service and community-based organizations for the past 20 years, today announced the appointment of Thomas Rodriguez-Schucker to President. The news comes as Founder and CEO Jeff Daniel steps away to focus on the launch of the Collaborative Research Foundation, a new 501c3 non-profit that will roll out in Q4 of 2023.

Rodriguez-Schucker assumes his new role following nine years as Collaborative Research's Senior Vice President of Client Services and will oversee all day-to-day operations for the organization as it continues serving multiple clients across its jurisdictions spanning Arizona, California, Connecticut, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas and Virginia.

"In the 20 years since I launched Collaborative Research, we have made an undeniable positive impact on the HIV community with regard to service delivery and funding, contributing to medical advances that have transformed the outlook for Persons Living with HIV," said Daniel, who will remain as owner of the organization he founded in 2002. "As we continue the hard work of bringing an End to the HIV Epidemic, there is no better leader than Thomas to drive Collaborative Research's continued focus on that mission. He brings more than a decade of experience working in various capacities on Ryan White HIV/AIDS and Ending the HIV Epidemic ("EHE") Programs and has a proven track record of helping Collaborative Research clients improve health outcomes for Persons Living with HIV while supporting local jurisdictions in accessing and administering federal funding. I know the organization is in very capable hands."

Rodriguez-Schucker has been a driving force behind numerous Collaborative Research initiatives including direction of community-based planning bodies, spearheading clinical quality management and improvement initiatives for a range of HIV programs and grants while optimizing local service delivery systems to increase public health outcomes.

Rodriguez-Schucker began his professional career as a Ryan White medical case management supervisor at Eastern Virginia Medical School. From there, he moved on to serve as a grants and contract administrator for the LGBT Life Center, where he successfully managed more than 23 federal, state and local grant awards for multiple HIV and STI prevention and care programs. He also played an integral role in implementing a 340B pharmacy program that led to additional funding for HIV prevention and care programs.

"My entire career has been dedicated to making a positive impact on the HIV community, and I look forward to this next chapter in Collaborative Research's mission to End the HIV Epidemic by optimizing and improving local health delivery systems and through securing additional funding for the care and support of local HIV communities," said Rodriguez-Schucker. "It's all the more exciting as Jeff moves forward with the Collaborative Research Foundation, which will raise the bar for delivering exceptional prevention and care on a national level and will further our collective mission to End the HIV Epidemic."

Founded in 2002, Collaborative Research is a strategic planning health care firm specializing in Ryan White HIV/AIDS and Ending the HIV Epidemic ("EHE") service delivery and programming; grant writing, management and evaluation; strategic planning proficiencies; and training, conferences and academies. Since its inception, Collaborative Research has collaborated on and supported nearly 50 Ryan White and EHE programs while supporting clients in cities and states across the country to increase local community health outcomes.

